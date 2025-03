New filings confirm more bad news about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 CAD render | Image credit: Onleaks & AndroidHeadline

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 won't offer improved charging speeds | Screenshot by Android Authority

For reference, Samsung recently launched three Galaxy A series phones,, and Galaxy A26 . Only the latter features 25W wired charging support, whereas the other two come with 45W wired charging speeds.Granted, the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 pack bigger 5,000 mAh batteries, it’s still odd that Samsung has decided to go with the same 4,400 mAh battery that powers theAs we previously reported, one of the biggest improvements Samsung plans to include inside theis the 200-megapixel main camera. In comparison, thecomes with a 50-megapixel main snapper, complemented by 10-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.On the bright side, Samsung seems to have refined the’s design. Rumor has it that the foldable will have a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.2-inch inner screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports slightly smaller 6.3-inch cover and 7.6-inch inner displays.Samsung is expected to introduce both its foldable flagships this summer, which means there’s plenty of time for more details to emerge online.