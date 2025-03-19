Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

New filings confirm more bad news about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 render
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 CAD render | Image credit: Onleaks & AndroidHeadline
After learning that Samsung’s upcoming foldable flagships, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, aren’t much different than their older brothers in terms of hardware, new regulatory filings reveal more bad news.

Both foldables have been recently spotted on China’s 3C regulatory website, which usually lists the charging speeds of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. The phones are listed with their model numbers – SM-F9660 and SM-F7660, but that’s of less importance.

What’s important is that the filings also reveal the charging speeds of both Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7’s batteries, and there’s absolutely no change from the previous models.

This means that both phones will support up to 25W wired charging speeds, which is close to laughable considering that even Samsung’s mid-range phones support faster charging speeds.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 won't offer improved charging speeds | Screenshot by Android Authority

For reference, Samsung recently launched three Galaxy A series phones, Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A26. Only the latter features 25W wired charging support, whereas the other two come with 45W wired charging speeds.

Granted, the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 pack bigger 5,000 mAh batteries, it’s still odd that Samsung has decided to go with the same 4,400 mAh battery that powers the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

As we previously reported, one of the biggest improvements Samsung plans to include inside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the 200-megapixel main camera. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a 50-megapixel main snapper, complemented by 10-megapixel telephoto and 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras.

On the bright side, Samsung seems to have refined the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s design. Rumor has it that the foldable will have a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.2-inch inner screen. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 sports slightly smaller 6.3-inch cover and 7.6-inch inner displays.

Samsung is expected to introduce both its foldable flagships this summer, which means there’s plenty of time for more details to emerge online.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

