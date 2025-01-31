Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
New Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 leak makes me wonder if Samsung is trying to sell us the same phone twice

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6 with their displays facing the viewer.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

A new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 rumor indicates the book-style foldable will come with a Snapdragon chip worldwide, while the Galaxy Flip 7 will have the same RAM and storage as its predecessor.

Recently, we heard semi-exciting semi-disappointing rumors about the potential Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 pricing. The Galaxy S25 is not even on shelves yet (although some people are getting their pre-orders early), but the leakers have moved on and are now spilling the beans on the upcoming Galaxy foldable flagships.

The leaker who has shared the latest info about the two foldables by Samsung is the same one who shared their potential prices not too long ago. They may not be the most known leaker out there, but they claim to have information from Galaxy Z Fold 7 prototypes which indicate the phone is powered by Snapdragon only.

This corroborates earlier rumors about the beast-y foldable that claimed that this one won't come with the Exynos 2500, but with the Snapdragon 8 Elite which is in the Galaxy S25 series.

There's one little catch though: it may not be the exact same chip as the S25, as there's a 7-core version that Qualcomm has introduced for foldables or slimmer phones. It may not be as different from the standard 8-core version but it will likely be a little bit weaker in terms of benchmark performance (though with few differences in real life, I'd say).

According to the leak, the Fold 7 will rock 12GB of RAM and will be available with 256GB, 52GB, and 1TB of storage. This would be on par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and 12 gigs of RAM would probably be enough, but I can't help but frown a little bit.

After all, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is downright marketed as a multitasking-friendly device with this big foldable screen, and maybe it would have been better if the phone came equipped with a 16GB RAM option, but oh well, we can't always get what we want, right?

Meanwhile, the tipster also shares the storage config variants of the clamshell foldable Z Flip 7. This beauty will reportedly come with 12GB of RAM as well, and either 256 or 512GB of storage, and those specs seem more reasonable for a phone that's going for an attractive look and compact form factor rather than a power-user device.

As for the Z Flip 7 chip, rumor has it an Exynos 2500 may power the device, unlike its predecessor which came with Qualcomm's chip. The Exynos 2500 specs recently leaked, and we're hoping it may be on par with the 8 Elite despite Samsung's own chips notoriously performing a tad slower than Qualcomm's.

The two phones are expected to be announced sometime in the summer. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have the tough task of going up against the world's slimmest foldable (the Oppo Find N5) and potentially the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for the title of the best foldable phone. Meanwhile, the Flip 7 will have to face the next-gen Motorola Razr. Apple's contender (the long-awaited foldable iPhone) will likely not show its pretty face this year, so no competition for Cupertino this time.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless