Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Fold 7, and tri-fold availability leaked

Samsung's upcoming flagship foldables will be hitting the shelves sooner than you think.

By
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 front display
Samsung is going to unveil its new Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 foldable smartphones next month, alongside a possible Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Availability for these phones will start shortly after, though the tri-foldable — possibly named Galaxy G Fold — will be available for purchase a little later in the year.

Flip 7 and Fold 7 availability




According to a report (translated source), the Flip 7 and Fold 7 will become available to the general public in August, approximately one month after their announcement. Samsung will be holding a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City on July 9, where these phones will be shown off.

The Flip 7 FE, though not directly named in the leak, will most likely also become available in August after being announced in July. Samsung has promised its most advanced foldable yet, and from leaks we can see that the Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient.

Galaxy tri-fold availability


Video Thumbnail
Samsung’s tri-fold will directly challenge the Huawei Mate XT. | Video credit — Huawei

The tri-fold, which will see a very limited release in a select few markets, will also be unveiled in July, alongside the Flip 7 and Fold 7. However, though there isn’t a confirmed date just yet, the report estimates that this phone will become available in October.

That tracks with Samsung’s plans to launch it this year shortly after its other foldables, before moving on to a wider launch around the globe if it sells well. The G Fold will only see around 200,000 units manufactured for now, as Samsung has very subdued sales expectations due to the cost.

Samsung’s time to shine


According to the multiple reports we’ve seen till now, the Fold 7 is shaping up to be a massive leap over its predecessor. The only aspect I can complain about is the battery, which is expected to be the same 4,400 mAh as the Fold 6. It will also only charge at 25W when wired, another somewhat disappointing remnant that desperately needs an upgrade.

However, seeing rival offerings like the Oppo Find N5 and the Honor Magic V5, I think it’s about time Samsung caught up. Coupled with the long-term software support (seven years) and people’s preference for One UI, Samsung could be looking at a winner here.

The Fold 7 may even reverse the foldable industry’s decline, though that may just be wishful thinking. If you were looking for the most advanced foldable on the market, you’d probably still do well with the aforementioned Find N5 and Magic V5. But if software support is important to you, the Fold 7 or the G Fold are your best bet.

Abdullah Asim
