translated source

Flip 7

Fold 7

Flip 7

Samsung’s tri-fold will directly challenge the Huawei Mate XT. | Video credit — Huawei

Flip 7

Fold 7

Samsung’s time to shine

Fold 7

seven years

Fold 7

Fold 7

The tri-fold, which will see a very limited release in a select few markets, will also be unveiled in July, alongside theand. However, though there isn’t a confirmed date just yet, the report estimates that this phone will become available in October.That tracks with Samsung’s plans to launch it this year shortly after its other foldables, before moving on to a wider launch around the globe if it sells well. The G Fold will only see around 200,000 units manufactured for now, as Samsung has very subdued sales expectations due to the cost.According to the multiple reports we’ve seen till now, theis shaping up to be a massive leap over its predecessor. The only aspect I can complain about is the battery, which is expected to be the same 4,400 mAh as the Fold 6. It will also only charge at 25W when wired, another somewhat disappointing remnant that desperately needs an upgrade.However, seeing rival offerings like the Oppo Find N5 and the Honor Magic V5, I think it’s about time Samsung caught up. Coupled with the long-term software support () and people’s preference for One UI, Samsung could be looking at a winner here.Themay even reverse the foldable industry’s decline, though that may just be wishful thinking. If you were looking for the most advanced foldable on the market, you’d probably still do well with the aforementioned Find N5 and Magic V5. But if software support is important to you, theor the G Fold are your best bet.