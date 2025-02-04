Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Galaxy Z Fold 7 may improve upon the low-ambition design of Fold 6

Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Fold 7 crease
Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Fold 6 | Image Credit - PhoneArena

One thing that has been consistent across the six generations of Samsung's book-style Galaxy Fold phones is the crease. Sure, it has become less visible with every new release, but it's very much there on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The flaw might be addressed with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Foldable phones have a crease in the middle of the screen due to the display material, hinge mechanism, and repeated folds. Top foldable phones from Chinese companies have managed to minimize the crease to the point that it's barely visible. In contrast, it's apparent on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

According to a leak that originated from a questionable source, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will have a noticeably fainter crease, though it will be somewhat visible in light. Considering that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to be an improved version of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, there's a high chance of this rumor materializing.



The availability of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition was scarce as it was only released in South Korea and China. People who got hands-on time with the phone said that its crease was a massive improvement over the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

One of the reasons behind that is that the Special Edition apparently features Samsung's ultra-flexible glass (UFG) instead of the UTG (ultra-thin glass) used for other foldables. UFG is a higher-strength material and offers better impact resistance.

Today's leak also says that both the Fold 7 and Flip 7 will feature a large cooling system as well as a more durable and smoother hinge mechanism.

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be based on the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, it will likely also have bigger inner and main displays as well as a 200MP main camera.

The downside though is that like the Special Edition, the Z Fold 7may also remove S Pen support. Samsung appears to have decided all of a sudden that most of its users don't need the S Pen, as evident by the downgraded stylus shipped with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, stylus support is one of the stand-out features of Samsung's foldable phones, and removing support might tank sales further.
