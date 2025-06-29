Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
T-Mobile brought the self-service SIM swap feature back earlier this month but it's only working now.
T-Mobile took a lot longer than anticipated to bring back self-service SIM swaps but the feature is finally working.
Earlier this month, it was reported that T-Mobile's T-Life app gained an option to let customers change SIM cards associated with their numbers on their own. This was a long-overdue change. The company disabled the feature in 2022 when SIM swap attacks, which let criminals hijack numbers for theft and other ill motives, became rampant.
The feature is now working, according to some customers. It still has some kinks apparently, especially when it comes to eSIMs.
Regardless, it's great to see actual progress on this front. T-Mobile will likely iron out any bugs that are present to ensure the process is smooth and effortless. It must be noted that only the primary account holder account is authorized to make these changes.
T-Mobile presumably wanted to put guardrails in place before bringing back the feature.
It's not clear why the company kept the feature disabled after officially rolling it out. If we had to guess, it could be that T-Mobile was waiting for a company-wide implementation of the employee identification verification system CLEAR1 before enabling self-service SIM swaps. After all, employees who were persuaded by cybercriminals to assist with SIM swap attacks were one of the reasons they were successful. With this new identity assurance system in place, it's going to be much harder for bad actors to pull off SIM hijacking.
Earlier this month, it was reported that T-Mobile's T-Life app gained an option to let customers change SIM cards associated with their numbers on their own. This was a long-overdue change. The company disabled the feature in 2022 when SIM swap attacks, which let criminals hijack numbers for theft and other ill motives, became rampant.
A huge update reinstated the feature, at least for iPhone users. However, it was later discovered that the feature didn't actually work for the vast majority of users. It failed at the last step. So, even though the feature popped up, it was as good as useless.
The feature is now working, according to some customers. It still has some kinks apparently, especially when it comes to eSIMs.
T-Life is now letting you change your SIM for real. | Image Credit - Square-Elevator-4371
Regardless, it's great to see actual progress on this front. T-Mobile will likely iron out any bugs that are present to ensure the process is smooth and effortless. It must be noted that only the primary account holder account is authorized to make these changes.
It's worked three times for me. Finally was able to move around some "extra" free line numbers onto eSIMs on different devices.
—oowm, Reddit user, June 2025
Yeah i noticed that earlier using the app. Its working, and hope its not just random.
—Pleasant_Impression8, Reddit user, June 2025
Without the feature, customers were forced to visit a T-Mobile location or contact customer care to change their SIM.
T-Mobile presumably wanted to put guardrails in place before bringing back the feature.
It's not clear why the company kept the feature disabled after officially rolling it out. If we had to guess, it could be that T-Mobile was waiting for a company-wide implementation of the employee identification verification system CLEAR1 before enabling self-service SIM swaps. After all, employees who were persuaded by cybercriminals to assist with SIM swap attacks were one of the reasons they were successful. With this new identity assurance system in place, it's going to be much harder for bad actors to pull off SIM hijacking.
T-Life has only gotten better over time, at least as far as the number of things it lets you do is concerned. The app now lets you manage business plans, buy accessories and gives you more tools to manage your bills.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: