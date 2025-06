Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time

T-Mobile

Regardless, it's great to see actual progress on this front. T-Mobile will likely iron out any bugs that are present to ensure the process is smooth and effortless. It must be noted that only the primary account holder account is authorized to make these changes.



—oowm, Reddit user, June 2025



—Pleasant_Impression8, Reddit user, June 2025

Without the feature, customers were forced to visit a T-Mobile location or contact customer care to change their SIM.



T-Mobile presumably wanted to put guardrails in place before bringing back the feature.



It's not clear why the company kept the feature disabled after officially rolling it out. If we had to guess, it could be that T-Mobile was waiting for a company-wide



T-Mobile presumably wanted to put guardrails in place before bringing back the feature. It's not clear why the company kept the feature disabled after officially rolling it out. If we had to guess, it could be that T-Mobile was waiting for a company-wide implementation of the employee identification verification system CLEAR1 before enabling self-service SIM swaps. After all, employees who were persuaded by cybercriminals to assist with SIM swap attacks were one of the reasons they were successful. With this new identity assurance system in place, it's going to be much harder for bad actors to pull off SIM hijacking. T-Life has only gotten better over time, at least as far as the number of things it lets you do is concerned. The app now lets you manage business plans, buy accessories and gives you more tools to manage your bills

The feature is now working , according to some customers. It still has some kinks apparently, especially when it comes to eSIMs.