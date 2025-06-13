A new retail leak hints at just how thin Samsung’s Z Fold 7 might be

Samsung is getting ready to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and a new leak has given us an early preview of what to expect. A photo of what appears to be an official promotional stand has surfaced online, showing off the foldable’s updated design in what could be its thinnest form yet.





The image, shared by a Reddit user and originally posted on Korean forum DogDrip, shows a marketing display likely intended for retail stores or carrier shops. What stands out most is the Z Fold 7’s slimmer look, with a visibly smaller hinge and noticeably thinner frame compared to previous models. Although the stand is just a physical mock-up and not the device itself, it still gives us a better idea of how far Samsung may be pushing the foldable’s design this year.





According to recent reports, the Z Fold 7 could measure around 9mm when closed and just 4.5mm when opened. That would make it Samsung's slimmest Fold yet, and possibly more competitive with thinner foldables from companies like Oppo and Honor. Samsung has made some progress on design in past generations, but it has still trailed behind rivals when it comes to thickness. This year, the gap might finally close.









Reactions from fans have been mixed but mostly positive. Some are impressed with how sleek the foldable looks, especially the thinner bezels. Others have noted that the deep blue/purple color shown in the stand adds to the premium appearance. If the actual device looks similar, many believe it could be Samsung’s most refined foldable yet.





The promotional stand leak adds to what we’ve already heard about the Fold 7 in recent weeks. Earlier reports have mentioned a wider aspect ratio, support for Qi2 wireless charging, andnew AI-powered camera features. At the same time, pricing may stay close to what Samsung offered with the Fold 6, which could help it maintain market appeal.





The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be officially announced at Samsung’s summer Unpacked event, rumored to be happening in early July. Until then, we’ll likely see more details continue to leak out.





While it’s too soon to say how it will compare in real-world use, this early look suggests Samsung is putting serious focus on design this year. Whether that will be enough to stand out in an increasingly crowded foldables market remains to be seen.