New report tips reasonable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, and Watch 8 prices
Contrary to recent speculation, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could actually be cheaper than the Z Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could retain its predecessor's prices.
Were you disappointed to hear that Samsung's next-gen foldable flagships could be priced significantly higher than last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6? The key word there was of course "could", as a new and generally very reliable source is now painting the fast-approaching Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 a totally different picture (translated here).
WinFuture's Roland Quandt claims to have pulled his info from European retailers that have proven trustworthy about this type of stuff multiple times in the past, so while nothing is etched in stone before Samsung's official July 9 confirmation, I'm now (cautiously) optimistic about the relative affordability of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, and even the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and Watch Ultra (2025).
These newly rumored prices are definitely not bad
- €1,099 - Galaxy Z Flip 7 with 256GB storage;
- €1,219 - Galaxy Z Flip 7 with 512GB storage;
- €1,999 - Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 256GB storage;
- €2,119 - Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 512GB storage;
- €2,359 - Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 1TB storage.
While €1,099 equates to around $1,275 right now, that's obviously not how much you should expect the cheapest Galaxy Z Flip 7 model to cost in the US. The Galaxy Z Flip 6, for instance, was released at a starting price of €1,199 in many European countries last year while setting you back $1,099 and up stateside.
That means the Z Flip 6's vastly improved sequel could amazingly be cheaper than its predecessor on the old continent, in which case I see no reason why we wouldn't expect the Z Flip 7 to cost as little as $1,049 or even $999 in the US at launch next month.
Believe it or not, the Z Flip 7 could be cheaper than the Z Flip 6. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass
That would make for a simply mind-blowing value proposition with such major upgrades in tow as a massive 6.85-inch primary display and massive 4-inch secondary screen, although at least in part, this surprising price reduction could be caused by the use of a Samsung-made Exynos 2500 processor instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite expected to power the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The Z Fold 7, by the way, looks set to match its own predecessor's pricing structure, at least in markets like Germany, which of course makes total sense. Yes, this bad boy is also likely to bring a bunch of important upgrades and improvements over the Z Fold 6 to the table this year, but Samsung cannot continue to increase the prices of the Galaxy Z Fold line and expect its fans to be okay with that. Not when there's also a tri-fold model in the pipeline.
So, yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to start at the same $1,899 tag as the Z Fold 6 stateside, which is obviously not what you'd call affordable, but arguably pretty fair for quite possibly the best foldable set for a US release by the end of 2025.
The 2025 Galaxy Watch family could be costlier than past models
Yes, I'm afraid that the "regular" Galaxy Watch 8 is today tipped to cost "around €40-50 more" than last year's Galaxy Watch 7 in both 40 and 44mm sizes. That's definitely bad news, suggesting that the smartwatch's US starting price could jump from $299 to $349, but it does make me hopeful that Samsung's new non-Classic and non-Ultra-branded Apple Watch rival will pack improved internals and maybe even offer better battery life... somehow.
The undeniably stunning Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could be slightly pricier than the Watch 6 Classic at launch. | Image Credit -- Evan Blass
The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic price, meanwhile, is purportedly set at €499 in Germany in a single 47mm size, which would also represent a slight increase from the €449 originally charged by Samsung on the old continent for a large Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with a 47mm case. In the US, the rotating bezel-rocking timepiece was released at recommended prices of $400 and $450 with 43 and 47mm cases respectively a couple of years ago, so there's clearly a good chance the single-size Watch 8 Classic will go up to $500 in 2025.
Last but certainly not least for fans of rugged wearable devices, the second-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra (which is expected to be branded as the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025) will reportedly retain the €699 price point of last year's first edition. That almost definitely means the $650 US MSRP will go unchanged as well, which all but guarantees that Samsung will be able to undercut the Apple Watch Ultra roster this year too.
