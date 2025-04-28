Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
A surprising rumor indicates the Galaxy Z Fold 7's thickness when folded may wipe the floor with the competition.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are Samsung's upcoming premium flagship phones. The two are expected to see the light of an official announcement sometime in early July, and leaks have already detailed quite a lot about them. But certain aspects of the two phones are far from etched in stone... and rumors are contradictory.
To be frank, this leak sounds a bit... unrealistic. If it's true, that would mean Samsung would wipe the floor with the contenders for the world's thinnest foldable, like the Oppo Find N5, which is currently 8.9mm when folded. And that's quite a feat, alright!
The report also claims that the Fold 7 will experience a price hike. According to the publication, you should expect a €100 price hike for the foldable in comparison to its predecessor. There's no price reported for the Flip 7 at this time.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to rock an upgraded 200MP main camera (just like the Special Edition), a 10MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The folding display may grow to 8 inches, which is an improvement over the 7.6-inch one on the predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The outer display is also said to grow from 6.3 to 6.5 inches.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be accompanied by a clamshell foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Flip smartphone is said to also come with a larger cover display this year - 4 inches instead of 3.4, and is said to also be thinner than its predecessor, although we don't know how thin yet.
Both phones are most likely going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Earlier rumors had put an Exynos in the Flip, but that seems rather unlikely at this point, so we expect Qualcomm's chip in both of these phones.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has to face the Oppo Find N5, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and other book-style foldables in a tough competition. Huawei is already playing with a tri-fold design, while Apple is reportedly getting ready to also join the foldable phones market with its first foldable iPhone. The competition is tough in this segment, while the foldable market itself is experiencing slower growth, a tendency expected to continue this year.
In the meantime, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have to face the likes of the Motorola Razr Ultra from 2025. The new flip phone has just been announced a few days ago, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and sporting a triple-camera system with a 50MP main camera. A tough one to challenge... Let's see how Samsung's new devices will handle the competition!
Such is the case for the Galaxy Z Fold 7's thickness. A new report now indicates the phone may be significantly thinner than its 2024 predecessor. Previous info about the foldable said we should expect a 4.5mm unfolded and 9.5mm folded (for reference, the Z Fold 6's thickness when folded is 12.2mm). But now, the newest info is giving us a surprisingly low number: 8.2mm folded!
If it's true, it would also mean Samsung has made a huge leap in comparison to its own foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, Samsung's best attempt at a slim-chic foldable, is 10.6mm thick. This is quite slim, but not as slim as this rumor claims the Z Fold 7 may be. An 8.2mm thickness would be a huge deal... so just take this report with a grain of salt for now.
The Flip may come with a larger battery - 4,300mAh instead of 4,000mAh - although it may still feature the same (slow) charging speeds as its predecessor.
