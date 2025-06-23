Samsung confirms Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 Unpacked event for July 9th in Brooklyn NY

Samsung has officially confirmed that its summer Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, July 9. As revealed in a new press release, the company will host the launch in Brooklyn, New York, with the keynote kicking off at 10 a.m. Eastern.





The July 9 date had been previously rumored, although earlier leaks varied between early and mid-July. The location, however, has remained consistent across reports, with signs pointing to a return to New York for this year’s second major Galaxy launch.









This suggests that AI will once again be a central focus. According to Samsung, Galaxy AI is meant to turn smartphones into "anticipatory smart companions" that improve how users communicate, create, and stay connected. We’re likely to see updated AI features across Samsung’s device portfolio, not just limited to foldables.

Samsung is also inviting users to reserve the upcoming devices starting now. Those who sign up early on Samsung.com will receive a $50 Samsung credit when they complete their purchase. This offer has become standard practice for Samsung launches and is meant to drive early interest ahead of the full reveal.









Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 . If accurate, the base models could carry similar price tags to their predecessors. U.S. pricing details are still unknown, though many are hoping Samsung keeps the same strategy from last year. As for pricing, nothing has been officially confirmed. However, a fresh leak today reportedly reveals the European prices for both theand. If accurate, the base models could carry similar price tags to their predecessors. U.S. pricing details are still unknown, though many are hoping Samsung keeps the same strategy from last year.





The July Unpacked event is expected to set the tone for Samsung’s hardware push in the second half of 2025. The company typically uses this summer window to update its foldable offerings and highlight deeper integration across its Galaxy ecosystem, including wearables and tablets.





While Galaxy AI will likely dominate the keynote, the hardware still matters. With competitors in the foldable space stepping up their game, all eyes will be on how Samsung plans to maintain its lead — and if it can do so without raising prices.





We’ll be covering all the announcements from Unpacked, so stay tuned for everything coming out of Brooklyn next month.