Galaxy Z Fold 7's most beloved feature might not be going anywhere after all

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Fold 6 held by a person.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Good news if you've been concerned the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may come without an S Pen - a new rumor says Samsung is working on a new S Pen for the Fold!

With Samsung downgrading the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen and rumors suggesting the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might lose its S Pen support for a slimmer design (or because it may be based on the Z Fold SE), you might be worried.

But this new leak could ease your concerns - at least for now. While leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt, it looks like Samsung may not be ditching the S Pen for the Fold 7. In fact, it may be developing a new S Pen specifically for the foldable.

Tipster PandaFlash, who's been giving us a lot of rumors about the upcoming foldables, now says their sources 'confirmed' a new S Pen being worked on.


This new S Pen may not be compatible with older Galaxy Z Fold models, if the tipster is right. The stylus may also come with a new tip for a better writing experience, but that's all that the tipster mentioned. It is unclear whether the S Pen will be downgraded in some way.

PandaFlash also indicates production for the new S Pen should start in June. This is pretty sensible given the fact that Samsung usually releases its foldables in the summer, probably July or August.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 may not bring huge upgrades, but some of the rumored features are starting to sound enticing. For one, rumors say there may be a refined hinge and improved crease, and the foldable is also expected to get a fancy new main camera.

Despite that though, this release may be focused more on refinements, rather than reinventing the wheel. We've heard that the specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 won't be changed dramatically. The phone may boast the super-powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip (unless Samsung decides to go for Exynos, which seems less likely), and may keep the same pricing strategy as last year (so, no price decrease seems planned).

The book-style foldable is facing serious competition though. We have the superslim Oppo Find N5, which, at first glance, seems super impressive, and an upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Meanwhile, Huawei is moving into tri-fold territory now bringing some real innovation. I wonder if Samsung's strategy of refinement for this year's foldable will play in its favor, but we'll have to wait and see.
Iskra Petrova
