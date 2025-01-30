Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

What we know so far









From what we saw, it’s pretty obvious the company is crafting a slim, stylish phone aimed at taking on Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Slim – possibly called the iPhone 17 Air – set to launch in fall 2025.





The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to rock the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as the rest of the S25 family, though there’s some back-and-forth on this. Some rumors suggest it might feature an Exynos chipset instead.



The teaser also hints at a dual-camera setup, possibly with a main lens and a zoom camera for added flexibility.



When it comes to the display, the S25 Edge could sport a solid 6.7-inch screen. And, of course, the burning question on everyone’s mind – how thin will it be? Well, word on the street is that it’ll measure around 6.4 mm, meaning it won’t be a whole lot slimmer than the standard S25 model.





Let's break down what we know so far, and be sure to check back for updates as we learn more about the Galaxy S25 Edge.

















The Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to launch in 2025, potentially around April or June.













As you can see, it's tough to pinpoint an exact release date for the Galaxy S25 Edge right now. With no previous versions of this type of device, there's no past release pattern to go off of. For now, all we can say is that we expect it to arrive sometime next year. There's also speculation that the Galaxy S25 Edge could be a sort of experiment for Samsung , with limited quantities initially produced to gauge market interest. If the phone sees strong demand, the company could include the Edge model as part of the Galaxy S26 lineup in 2026.As you can see, it's tough to pinpoint an exact release date for theEdge right now. With no previous versions of this type of device, there's no past release pattern to go off of. For now, all we can say is that we expect it to arrive sometime next year. Global release is also expected

Galaxy S25 Edge price





Galaxy S25 Edge are still up in the air. If Samsung decides to position it as a limited edition, it could come with a hefty price tag. However, there's also



Like the release date, there's still a lot of uncertainty, so we'll be sure to update you as more info surfaces. Price details for the rumoredEdge are still up in the air. If Samsung decides to position it as a limited edition, it could come with a hefty price tag. However, there's also buzz that the Edge could be the new name for the FE models (translated source). If that's the case, we might see it priced in the mid-range, similar to the Galaxy S24 FE , which is currently priced around $650.Like the release date, there's still a lot of uncertainty, so we'll be sure to update you as more info surfaces.





Galaxy S25 Edge camera



We still don’t have many solid details about the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, the teaser for the Galaxy S25 Edge revealed two cameras. Neither appeared to be ultra-wide, so we’re probably looking at a main and zoom lens setup instead.



This innovation debuted at CES 2025, one of the biggest tech events around. The Galaxy S25 Edge could introduce Samsung's new camera tech called ALoP (All Lenses on Prism), designed to enable a thinner, sleeker look.one of the biggest tech events around.



Unlike typical folded telephoto designs, ALoP places the lenses directly on the prism, rather than between the prism and the sensor. Samsung says this structural tweak not only increases brightness and cuts down on noise but also shrinks the overall height and length of the camera module.









S25 Edge , to come loaded with Galaxy S25 Edge will benefit from such enhancements as well. While there are still a lot of details yet to be revealed, we can almost certainly expect future Galaxy devices, including the, to come loaded with Galaxy AI features. Samsung has a track record of introducing a wide range of software and image-processing upgrades with its flagship models, all aimed at boosting overall image quality. So, it is a safe bet that thewill benefit from such enhancements as well.



Galaxy S25 Edge storage





We still don't have concrete details about the storage options for the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, looking at current industry trends and Samsung's recent devices, we can make an educated guess. It's likely that the phone will come in various configurations, possibly starting with 8 GB of RAM and going up to 12 GB. As for storage, expect options ranging from 256 GB, and maybe even up to 1 TB.





Galaxy S25 Edge expected storage capacity:





256 GB

512 GB

1 TB



Galaxy S25 Edge design







It may be slimmer, but the footprint is still spread out. The Galaxy S25 Edge seems to feature a 6.7-inch screen, similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus , which means it’s still very much a "two-hand phone." You'll also spot familiar design elements – flat sides, rounded corners, and thin bezels. Samsung is staying tight-lipped about the specs, so we're left to go off what we can actually "see." The only real glimpse we've had was a brief hands-on preview.It may be slimmer, but the footprint is still spread out. TheEdge seems to feature a 6.7-inch screen, similar to the, which means it’s still very much a "two-hand phone." You'll also spot familiar design elements – flat sides, rounded corners, and thin bezels.



Galaxy S24 series and in the new Galaxy S25 series. Earlier reports suggested the Galaxy S25 Edge will have a body that is under 7 mm thick , making it slimmer than any model in theseries and in the newseries.

Galaxy S25 Edge will be around 6.4 mm thick, and we’ve got images to help you picture the difference between it and the rest of the Galaxy S25 lineup. And new leaks are backing this up , even providing more specific details. It’s said that thewill be around 6.4 mm thick, and we’ve got images to help you picture the difference between it and the rest of thelineup.

For reference, the Galaxy S25 measures 146.94 x 70.46 x 7.25 mm, while the Galaxy S25 Plus comes in at 158.44 x 75.79 x 7.35 mm.

However, there’s no word yet on possible color options or what materials Samsung might choose for the body. Let’s wait and see how Samsung shapes this ultra-slim contender.

Galaxy S25 Edge display



The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to sport a 6.7-inch display, which is bigger than the standard Galaxy S25 's 6.2-inch screen and aligns with the Plus model's size. This could make the Edge an attractive option for anyone craving a larger screen without the bulk.

While specific details about the display's technology are still under wraps, there's a possibility it will support a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience while optimizing battery performance.





Galaxy S25 Edge battery





Galaxy S25 Edge has a slimmer profile, it could still come with a battery nearly identical to the base model of the S25 series. Galaxy S25 .



The Plus variant steps up with a 4,900 mAh battery, and the Ultra model takes it a bit further with a 5,000 mAh power pack.



In terms of charging, the S25 Edge is rumored to support 25W, matching the fast-charging capabilities of the standard Galaxy S25 . Even though thehas a slimmer profile, it could still come with a battery nearly identical to the base model of the S25 series. According to the latest leaks , it might feature a 3900 mAh battery, just slightly smaller than the 4,000 mAh one found in the regularThe Plus variant steps up with a 4,900 mAh battery, and the Ultra model takes it a bit further with a 5,000 mAh power pack.In terms of charging, theis rumored to support 25W, matching the fast-charging capabilities of the standard





Galaxy S25 Edge features and software





Galaxy S25 Edge will likely launch with Samsung’s



Samsung will stick to supporting the entire Galaxy S25 lineup, including the Edge model, for seven years. This includes major Android updates and security patches, ensuring the phone remains relevant and secure until 2032. TheEdge will likely launch with Samsung’s One UI 7 , built on the Android 15 . This version of One UI is one of Samsung’s most transformative updates, featuring a redesigned lock screen, an updated recents/overview screen, a split Notification Panel and Quick Settings, a refreshed battery icon, and new AI-powered features. These changes aim to enhance both usability and aesthetic appeal.Samsung will stick to supporting the entirelineup, including the Edge model, for seven years. This includes major Android updates and security patches, ensuring the phone remains relevant and secure until 2032.





Galaxy S25 Edge hardware and specs





Early rumors suggest it could feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite. In fact, just recently, the first benchmark for the Galaxy S25 Edge seemingly confirmed that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.





Galaxy S25 Edge could use the Exynos 2400 chipset, which powers the However, one leak suggests theEdge could use the Exynos 2400 chipset, which powers the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in markets outside the US.





Should I wait for Galaxy S25 Edge?





You should wait for Galaxy S25 Edge if you’re a fan of slim and lightweight phones. The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to be the thinnest phone in Samsung’s flagship lineup, and if you prioritize a sleek design that easily slips into your pocket or bag, this phone could be a game-changer. Also, if your current phone is at least 2–3 years old and lacks modern features like AI-driven photography, an ultra-high-resolution camera, or efficient performance, the Galaxy S25 Edge could be worth waiting for.



