iPhone satellite texting saves man stranded at 11,000 feet

The alert was received in the morning on Monday by the Emergency Dispatch Center. 17 rescuers from Mountain Rescue Aspen responded. The climber was stranded at Snowmass Lake, nearly 11,000 feet in elevation. Reportedly, the injured man could not walk on his own and was carried to safety by the rescuers.









Would satellite texting affect your next phone purchase? Yes – it's a must-have safety feature Maybe – nice to have, but not a deal-breaker No – I don't go off the grid I already use another emergency device Yes – it's a must-have safety feature 0% Maybe – nice to have, but not a deal-breaker 100% No – I don't go off the grid 0% I already use another emergency device 0%





Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer