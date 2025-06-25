Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Gorgeous new Galaxy Z Fold 7 images show off Samsung's upcoming foldable from all angles

Samsung's next big book-style foldable powerhouse looks absolutely stunning in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet Black colors in these freshly leaked pictures.

By
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Blue Shadow
Hot on the heels of the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, Watch Ultra (2025), Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE, probably the most exciting new device Samsung plans to formally unveil on July 9 is today getting the high-quality Evan Blass leaking treatment as well.

Already pictured out in the real world alongside its predecessor, the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now depicted in super-sharp promotional images that truly do its undeniably gorgeous design justice. Samsung's next big book-style foldable powerhouse is showing off its wasp waist, minimal crease, familiar-looking triple rear-facing camera setup, and massive screens in three different colorways, each of which is sleeker than the previous one.

The Z Fold 7 is a stunner


Whether you're already a foldable user or still thinking about trying out such a device for the first time and whether you believe Samsung's designs are superior to those adopted by Chinese brands like Honor, Oppo, or Vivo, it's hard to look at the "ev-leaked" images above and below and not feel your jaw instantly drop to the floor.

This is simply a breathtaking design that Samsung is probably going to have a very difficult time further improving or refining next year, which is something the company may not be too concerned with right now. The profile seems about as thin as a phone expected to pack 4,400mAh battery capacity could have physically pulled off, the camera bump is... pretty massive, and the Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet Black hues somehow appear to strike a near-perfect balance between glamour and elegance.


Will the Z Fold 7 come in other hues as well? Almost certainly, starting with a Green Mint shade that Samsung itself revealed as an online exclusive for both the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 yesterday... without offering us any pictures.

But that probably won't stop you from letting your imagination run wild, especially when you think back at the Galaxy Z Fold 6's five paint jobs. Those include Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink, Black, and White, and while Samsung is clearly rethinking the color palette of the Z Fold 6's sequel, I continue to hold out hope that at least one of those shades (please be pink!) could stick around this year, even if only as an online-exclusive option.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be just as impressive under the hood


  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor (around the world);
  • 12GB RAM;
  • 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;
  • 8.2-inch primary AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology;
  • 6.5-inch cover screen with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities;
  • 200 + 10 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system;
  • 10MP cover camera;
  • 4MP under-display front-facing camera;
  • Android 16 with One UI 8 software pre-installed;
  • 158.4 x 143.1 x 4.5mm dimensions (unfolded);
  • Armor aluminum frame;
  • IP48 water and dust resistance;
  • Stylus support.

Before you ask, no, this is not a 100 percent confirmed spec sheet. But some of the most important details on there, like the global use of a cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, are practically etched in stone following multiple "corroborations" from independent inside sources with flawless track records handling this type of information.

The same essentially goes for those product measurements, although there was a little debate over the 4.5mm unfolded depth, which certainly improves on the Z Fold 6's 5.6mm profile, but some tipsters actually expected to go even lower. The Z Fold 7 is obviously taller and wider than its predecessor after adopting significantly larger screens, which unfortunately means the already extravagant prices of the Z Fold 6 could further increase.

That recently rumored price hike could also be a consequence of a vastly upgraded primary rear-facing camera, but it remains to be seen if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will improve the Z Fold 6's IP48 water and dust resistance to match Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold and boost the underwhelming 25W charging support as well. In short, there are still plenty of reasons to continue following the news and rumor mill grinding ahead of Samsung's big July 9 Unpacked event.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
