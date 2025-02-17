Galaxy Z Fold 7 to get an upgrade that buyers of expensive phones deserve
Galaxy Z Fold 6 | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will pack a slew of upgrades, suggests leaker Setsuna Digital.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 may be one of the best foldable phones around, but it lacks the oomph of its rivals. Leaks have been hinting at a little design revamp for its predecessor but the latest rumor suggests the changes will go beyond that.
Setsuna Digital claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature many changes, including an upgraded screen, without going into details, but from previous leaks we know that it will have bigger main and external displays, just like the Galaxy Fold Special Edition.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 could flaunt an upgraded screen and a new main camera.
The tipster also hints at a new hinge and internal structure, corroborating leaks that said the phone would come with a durable and smoother hinge mechanism.
Foldable phones don't offer the same level of protection against dust and water as conventional phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 6, for instance, features IP48 dust and water resistance, whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with an IP68 rating. Apparently, the Fold 7 will flaunt some dust and water resistance optimizations, although it's not clear whether that points to a higher IP rating.
Setsuna Digital also says that the Fold 7 will come with a better under-display camera, which will be a welcome change, as the Fold 6's version churns out mediocre photos. Also, it's surprising that the Fold 7 will continue to feature this tech, given the Special Edition ditched the under-screen camera.
The Fold 7 will allegedly also feature a new main camera, after keeping the same 50MP primary unit for three years. Despite being a $1,900 phone, the Fold 7's camera is far behind the top camera phones and could be one of the reasons behind its poor sales. A previous leak had said the phone would have a 200MP main camera.
The battery capacity will stay the same at 4,400mAh but the charging speed may get a boost.
Samsung might still be the market leader, but its share has been narrowing, and with Apple slated to enter the market next year, the South Korean giant needs to up its games if it wants to remain competitive.
