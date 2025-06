Almost all Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 specs leaked: screen size, cameras, thickness, and weight

translated source

Exterior display: 4.1 inches, 1.25 mm bezels, 120 Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits

Interior display: 6.9 inches, 21:9 ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits

Folded thickness: 13.7 mm

Unfolded thickness: 6.5 mm

Battery: 4,300 mAh

Weight: 188 grams

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite

Exterior display: 6.5 inches

Interior display: 8 inches

Main camera: 200 MP

Front camera: 10 MP with 100-degree wide-angle

Folded thickness: 8.9 mm

Unfolded thickness: 4.2 mm

Weight: 215 grams

Frame: enhanced armored aluminum

Back panel: glass ceramic

Are these specs good for 2025? I'm sold! Not for me Close enough I'm sold! 45.45% Not for me 36.36% Close enough 18.18%

A few mysteries

Almost every major aspect of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been leaked by a reliable insider ). Previous reports were almost on the money, though there are slight variations that make it even clearer that theis a repackaged Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE.The Flip will have the following specs:Meanwhile, thewill have the following specs:TheSE was a very limited edition Samsung foldable that was mostly aimed at the Chinese market to help the company compete with domestic offerings. According to leaked Fold 7 renders and other reports, theis borrowing more than a few things from the Fold 6 SE.For starters, theis the exact same size as the SE. Some reports have claimed that the upcoming foldable will have a main display that is 0.2 inches larger than the SE, though this report says otherwise. The, when unfolded, is also just as slim as the SE.Also, the Fold 6 SE had a 200 MP main sensor as well. Lastly, theis replacing the under-display camera with a traditional punch hole camera instead, just like the Fold 6 SE did.Though comprehensive, there are still a few unanswered questions left after this leak. Will theuse the Exynos 2500 globally or just in a select few markets? There’s also still no confirmations for the’s cameras. Thewill, despite a reliable leak as of yet, very likely feature a disappointing 4,400 mAh battery with 25W of wired charging. I wish this report had been able to confirm that.As the specs have probably proven, theis going to be one of the best foldables of 2025, despite the underwhelming battery. In fact, the Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could, and that’s a feat in itself.The, and possibly the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will all be announced next month and become available in August.