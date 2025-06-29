Almost all Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 specs leaked: screen size, cameras, thickness, and weight
Here's almost everything you need to know about the upcoming Galaxy foldables.
Almost every major aspect of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been leaked by a reliable insider (translated source). Previous reports were almost on the money, though there are slight variations that make it even clearer that the Fold 7 is a repackaged Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE.
The Flip will have the following specs:
Meanwhile, the Fold will have the following specs:
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE was a very limited edition Samsung foldable that was mostly aimed at the Chinese market to help the company compete with domestic offerings. According to leaked Fold 7 renders and other reports, the Fold 7 is borrowing more than a few things from the Fold 6 SE.
For starters, the Fold 7 is the exact same size as the SE. Some reports have claimed that the upcoming foldable will have a main display that is 0.2 inches larger than the SE, though this report says otherwise. The Fold 7, when unfolded, is also just as slim as the SE.
Though comprehensive, there are still a few unanswered questions left after this leak. Will the Flip 7 use the Exynos 2500 globally or just in a select few markets? There’s also still no confirmations for the Flip 7’s cameras. The Fold 7 will, despite a reliable leak as of yet, very likely feature a disappointing 4,400 mAh battery with 25W of wired charging. I wish this report had been able to confirm that.
As the specs have probably proven, the Fold 7 is going to be one of the best foldables of 2025, despite the underwhelming battery. In fact, the Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could, and that’s a feat in itself.
The Fold 7, Flip 7, and possibly the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will all be announced next month and become available in August.
Flip 7 and Fold 7 specs
A leaked render of the Fold 7. | Image credit — Evan Blass
- Exterior display: 4.1 inches, 1.25 mm bezels, 120 Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits
- Interior display: 6.9 inches, 21:9 ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits
- Folded thickness: 13.7 mm
- Unfolded thickness: 6.5 mm
- Battery: 4,300 mAh
- Weight: 188 grams
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite
- Exterior display: 6.5 inches
- Interior display: 8 inches
- Main camera: 200 MP
- Front camera: 10 MP with 100-degree wide-angle
- Folded thickness: 8.9 mm
- Unfolded thickness: 4.2 mm
- Weight: 215 grams
- Frame: enhanced armored aluminum
- Back panel: glass ceramic
Fold 6 SE for the rest of us
Also, the Fold 6 SE had a 200 MP main sensor as well. Lastly, the Fold 7 is replacing the under-display camera with a traditional punch hole camera instead, just like the Fold 6 SE did.
A few mysteries
