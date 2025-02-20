The world's thinnest foldable isn't just about looks – it's got brains, too
Oppo has just dropped its latest foldable, the Find N5, and it's officially the slimmest foldable phone in the world. But it's not just about looking sleek; this device also takes durability to the next level, claiming the top spot in that department, too. However, when it comes to foldables, productivity is key, and Find N5 is pushing the envelope further in this area, as well.
Building on the Boundless View feature from the previous Find N3, Oppo has made it even better for multitasking with the Find N5. Now, when the phone's unfolded, you can tap the three dots at the top of any app to activate a split view, bring a second app into play, or turn the app into a floating window.
Plus, as you bounce between apps on the huge 8.12-inch display, ColorOS 15 smartly recognizes what you're doing and suggests app pairings that are perfect for split-screen multitasking. With a simple swipe, you can expand the view and make the most of the phone's expansive screen.
The Oppo Find N5 comes packed with several useful AI features designed to make life easier. Whether it's reading web pages out loud, summarizing articles, drafting message replies, or proofreading your writing, it's all here.
And just like the Live Translate feature introduced by Samsung and Google last year, Oppo brings its own version with dual-screen translation and interpretation. Simply part-fold the Find N5, launch the service, and speak in your language, and the cover screen will show the translation. It works both ways, breaking language barriers quickly and easily with translations popping up right in front of you.
For Android users with MacBooks, the Find N5 introduces a useful upgrade to file sharing between devices. Building on the feature Oppo first introduced with the Find X8, which made it easier to send files between Oppo phones and iOS devices, the Find N5 now extends this functionality to macOS with O+ Connect for Mac.
With this, you can easily access files from your Find N5 on your Mac and also control your Mac directly from the phone.
Once O+ Connect is installed on both devices, you can transfer content between them, preview photos and videos on your Mac, access your notes, and remotely manage files. You can also control your Mac from the Find N5, even when the devices are not in the same room, as long as both are connected to the same Oppo account.
Overall, the Find N5's cross-platform capabilities definitely enhance productivity, making it a solid choice for users looking to streamline their workflow across devices.
Running on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, the Find N5 brings a host of AI-powered features that are pretty much expected by now. Plus, the phone boasts a massive 8.12-inch foldable display on the inside, giving users more screen real estate to work with. And with this kind of setup, Oppo is pushing the boundaries to help users stay more productive and connected. How exactly?
Smarter multitasking with Boundless View
Building on the Boundless View feature from the previous Find N3, Oppo has made it even better for multitasking with the Find N5. Now, when the phone's unfolded, you can tap the three dots at the top of any app to activate a split view, bring a second app into play, or turn the app into a floating window.
With Boundless View you can split the screen to see up to three apps at the same time. | Image credit – Oppo
These three dots allow for a three-app split-view, letting you have one app on-screen and two others off-screen while expanding each to near full-screen size. Swapping apps or going full-screen is a breeze, too, thanks to the dots that minimize all other open apps.
Plus, as you bounce between apps on the huge 8.12-inch display, ColorOS 15 smartly recognizes what you're doing and suggests app pairings that are perfect for split-screen multitasking. With a simple swipe, you can expand the view and make the most of the phone's expansive screen.
The Find N5 also makes dragging and dropping files between apps simple. | Image credit – Oppo
AI is on board, too
The Oppo Find N5 comes packed with several useful AI features designed to make life easier. Whether it's reading web pages out loud, summarizing articles, drafting message replies, or proofreading your writing, it's all here.
All these are not entirely new, though – flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 have had similar AI tools for a while now.
Plus, the Recorder app on the Find N5 now offers AI-powered transcription and summaries, helping you quickly turn voice recordings into actionable points. And you also have the AI Call Summary feature that takes care of phone calls, automatically generating concise summaries and to-do lists after a conversation.
Recommended Stories
You can use the Find N5 for dual-screen translation, too. | Image credit – Oppo
And just like the Live Translate feature introduced by Samsung and Google last year, Oppo brings its own version with dual-screen translation and interpretation. Simply part-fold the Find N5, launch the service, and speak in your language, and the cover screen will show the translation. It works both ways, breaking language barriers quickly and easily with translations popping up right in front of you.
Work on your Mac from the Find N5
For Android users with MacBooks, the Find N5 introduces a useful upgrade to file sharing between devices. Building on the feature Oppo first introduced with the Find X8, which made it easier to send files between Oppo phones and iOS devices, the Find N5 now extends this functionality to macOS with O+ Connect for Mac.
With this, you can easily access files from your Find N5 on your Mac and also control your Mac directly from the phone.
With the Find N5, you can work with a laptop-like setup. | Image credit – Oppo
Once O+ Connect is installed on both devices, you can transfer content between them, preview photos and videos on your Mac, access your notes, and remotely manage files. You can also control your Mac from the Find N5, even when the devices are not in the same room, as long as both are connected to the same Oppo account.
When linked, the Mac's interface will appear on the N5's display and using FlexForm Mode, you can work with a laptop-like setup, where the bottom half of the folded display becomes a trackpad.
Overall, the Find N5's cross-platform capabilities definitely enhance productivity, making it a solid choice for users looking to streamline their workflow across devices.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: