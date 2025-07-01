"Unsharable" T-Mobile document reveals T-Life is a huge win for customers

—SmokedMore, Reddit user, June 2025





This puts representatives, who are under pressure to meet sales targets, in a predicament. While there is no question that sneaking in stuff customers didn't ask for was unethical, sales staff might argue that unrealistic targets left them no choice.With the management now apparently requiring at least 70 percent of upgrades and new lines to go through T-Life, representatives are finding it even harder to meet these goals.