"Unsharable" T-Mobile document reveals T-Life is a huge win for customers

This puts representatives, who are under pressure to meet sales targets, in a predicament. While there is no question that sneaking in stuff customers didn't ask for was unethical, sales staff might argue that unrealistic targets left them no choice.



Recommended Stories T-Mobile 's internal issues aside, this is a welcome change for customers. When T-Mobile implemented the requirement to use T-Life in stores, 's internal issues aside, this is a welcome change for customers. Whenimplemented the requirement to use T-Life in stores, many customers weren't happy about it, but most of them will likely appreciate the fact that it helps protect them from shady transactions.

There are still a few things that don't require the T-Life app, such as home internet, Buy One Get One (BOGO) offers, and multiple Beyond the Smartphone (BTS) activations, but we wager it's only a matter of time before those are also routed through T-Life.

T-Life has steadily been getting better and has gained a slew of features recently, including self-service SIM swaps There are still a few things that don't require the T-Life app, such as home internet, Buy One Get One (BOGO) offers, and multiple Beyond the Smartphone (BTS) activations, but we wager it's only a matter of time before those are also routed through T-Life.

As is often the case with something new, employees and customers were skeptical of T-Life at first but now, nearly one and a half years after its introduction, most stakeholders seem to be getting along fine. Of course, some are still apprehensive and they have their reasons, but, a rant from a third-party employee suggests the app has improved transparency for customers. T-Mobile customers, particularly those shopping at third-party stores, have complained in the past that they were sometimes upsold on accessories without their knowledge . Employees allegedly did so to meet the targets set by the higher-ups at their locations and the directives didn't necessarily come fromAn interesting post that popped up on Reddit shows how T-Life has made it kind of impossible for sales representatives to deceptively sell you things you never intended to purchase.Reddit user SmokedMore posted an alleged internal document — one they weren't supposed to share — that lists all the transactions for which T-Life is necessary. Sincenow encourages customers to self-serve using T-Life, it's virtually impossible for anything to go unnoticed.