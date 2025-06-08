Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 coming next month

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 will be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July.

By
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rear cameras
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be unveiled next month in July at a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City. Samsung will hold the event during early to mid-July, according to a report from Korean media.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a hotly anticipated phone, as all leaks point to a larger, slimmer, and overall better device than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. One industry insider even claims that the Fold 7 will bring some “industry-first technologies” as Samsung has apparently gotten “serious” about its foldables.

The report from Korea also mentions that the domestic variant of the Flip 7 will be powered by the Exynos 2500 chipset that Samsung has been working on for so long. This chipset was originally intended to debut in the Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, but was reportedly delayed due to foundry troubles.

According to the report, it seems like other regions will get a Flip 7 powered by another chip. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 in particular is exciting for tech enthusiasts because it’s all but confirmed that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset worldwide.

Video Thumbnail
All Galaxy S25 phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. | Video credit — Samsung

Other reports have mentioned that the Flip 7 and Fold 7 will also see a surprise new counterpart this year: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. This is a phone that has been rumored to be under development for a long time and, if real, will offer consumers a cheaper barrier of entry into the world of foldable smartphones.

Samsung is also said to be working on a tri-foldable smartphone, also slated for release later this year. The company will conduct a very limited release for this device, and only in a select few regions. Rumors of a foldable iPhone by Apple are also more numerous than ever before, with most claiming that the mythical phone will come out next year.

Samsung recently teased the Fold 7, promising an Ultra experience. Reports about the battery and charging speeds on the Fold 7 have been disappointing, so I’m really hoping that there’s some truth to that “industry-first technologies” claim.
Abdullah Asim
