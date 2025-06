Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7 coming next month

All Galaxy S25 phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. | Video credit — Samsung

Flip 7

Fold 7

Fold 7

Other reports have mentioned that theandwill also see a surprise new counterpart this year: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE . This is a phone that has been rumored to be under development for a long time and, if real, will offer consumers a cheaper barrier of entry into the world of foldable smartphones.Samsung is also said to be working on a tri-foldable smartphone, also slated for release later this year. The company will conduct a very limited release for this device, and only in a select few regions. Rumors of a foldable iPhone by Apple are also more numerous than ever before, with most claiming that the mythical phone will come out next year.Samsung recently teased the Fold 7 , promising an Ultra experience. Reports about the battery and charging speeds on thehave been disappointing, so I’m really hoping that there’s some truth to that “industry-first technologies” claim.