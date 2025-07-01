Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Here are a bunch of official reasons to be excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE5 mid-ranger

OnePlus continues to unconventionally build buzz for next week's Nord 5 and Nord CE5 announcement, today revealing a number of the latter handset's key selling points.

While we've known for a couple of weeks now that OnePlus is gearing up to unveil no less than five different products this month and one of the two new phones slated for a July 8 launch has quickly revealed many of its core secrets and key selling points, the other 2025 addition to the Nord family remains significantly more cryptic.

Or rather that was the case until today, as the Nord CE5 now has a wealth of official information attached to its name. Teased on social media as a "max" performer with a "big-time" battery under its hood, the fast-approaching mid-end handset is confirmed by a company executive in an exclusive talk with Tom's Guide to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor.


That sounds like an improved version of the existing Dimensity 8350 SoC found inside such impressively powerful mid-rangers as the Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Oppo Reno 13 Pro, and Realme P3 Ultra, so the company rep's claim that the Nord CE5 will offer "significant performance improvements" over other phones in its price category is unlikely to prove exaggerated in any way.

What is the most impressive thing about the Nord CE5?

Vote View Result

Keep in mind that the Nord CE4 is priced at the rough equivalent of $270 and up in India, which obviously means that its sequel is likely to be similarly affordable. Of course, the ultra-low-cost smartphone will have other stuff going for it than just above-average raw power, with that "big-time" battery confirmed to sit at 5,200mAh capacity and support 80W charging technology to go from 0 to 100 percent juice in under 60 minutes.

Curiously enough, those otherwise remarkable numbers might mark a downgrade from the 5,500mAh battery capable of charging at 100W speeds inside last year's OnePlus Nord CE4.


That may have been a necessary compromise for the Nord CE5 to adopt an unusually high-quality 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor equipped with optical image stabilization for its primary rear-facing camera, not to mention a gloriously stylish design (for a budget 5G phone) with Black Infinity and Marble Mist color options. The latter is described as "really something else", with an "almost sandy design with marble highlights once the light hits it."

Unfortunately, the odds of seeing this undeniably gorgeous device officially released in the US are slim to nonexistent, and alas, the same actually goes for the higher-end and even prettier OnePlus Nord 5 as well.

