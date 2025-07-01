Here are a bunch of official reasons to be excited about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE5 mid-ranger





Or rather that was the case until today, as the Nord CE5 now has a wealth of official information attached to its name. Or rather that was the case until today, as the Nord CE5 now has a wealth of official information attached to its name. Teased on social media as a "max" performer with a "big-time" battery under its hood, the fast-approaching mid-end handset is confirmed by a company executive in an exclusive talk with Tom's Guide to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor.









, Oppo Reno 13 Pro, and Realme P3 Ultra, so the company rep's claim that the Nord CE5 will offer "significant performance improvements" over other phones in its price category is unlikely to prove exaggerated in any way.

That sounds like an improved version of the existing Dimensity 8350 SoC found inside such impressively powerful mid-rangers as the Motorola Edge 60 Pro , Oppo Reno 13 Pro, and Realme P3 Ultra, so the company rep's claim that the Nord CE5 will offer "significant performance improvements" over other phones in its price category is unlikely to prove exaggerated in any way.

What is the most impressive thing about the Nord CE5? That processor The battery size The charging speeds The camera The design The (presumed) bang for buck Nothing That processor 20% The battery size 20% The charging speeds 0% The camera 20% The design 0% The (presumed) bang for buck 20% Nothing 20%





Keep in mind that the Nord CE4 is priced at the rough equivalent of $270 and up in India, which obviously means that its sequel is likely to be similarly affordable. Of course, the ultra-low-cost smartphone will have other stuff going for it than just above-average raw power, with that "big-time" battery confirmed to sit at 5,200mAh capacity and support 80W charging technology to go from 0 to 100 percent juice in under 60 minutes.





Curiously enough, those otherwise remarkable numbers might mark a downgrade from the 5,500mAh battery capable of charging at 100W speeds inside last year's OnePlus Nord CE4.









That may have been a necessary compromise for the Nord CE5 to adopt an unusually high-quality 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor equipped with optical image stabilization for its primary rear-facing camera, not to mention a gloriously stylish design (for a budget 5G phone ) with Black Infinity and Marble Mist color options. The latter is described as "really something else", with an "almost sandy design with marble highlights once the light hits it."





Unfortunately, the odds of seeing this undeniably gorgeous device officially released in the US are slim to nonexistent, and alas, the same actually goes for the higher-end and even prettier OnePlus Nord 5 as well.