Pixel 10 Pro release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

Pixel 10 Pro: we're expecting so much out of this anniversary model!





I'm sure that Google wants things to be extremely polished and sophisticated for the Pixel's tenth jubilee. They want the Pixel 10 Pro to be looking, performing, and feeling way above the "good" level.





Will they succeed at it?





In 2025, the search engine giant is said to bring a sparkling-new chipset, called Tensor G5, for its Pixel 10 lineup. Given that Google doesn't discriminate between models when it comes to chipsets – the Pro version gets the same piece of silicon as the "vanilla" (the standard) flagships, the Pixel 10 Pro should pack something more than the Tensor G5 to impress us.





The Tensor G5 is saying goodbye to the old ways of doing things, though. This chipset is breaking free from the past. The earlier Tensor models (G1, G2, G3, and G4) used in the Pixel 6 through Pixel 9 , were adapted from Samsung's Exynos chips and manufactured by Samsung Foundry.





The Tensor G5, unlike its predecessors, is going fully custom, marking the end of Google’s four-year tango with Samsung. That’s right – Samsung’s out of the picture, not just in design but in manufacturing too.



Instead, Google is handing the reins to TSMC, the same powerhouse behind chips for Apple and Qualcomm. With this switch-up, the Tensor G5 is ready to flex some serious next-gen muscle. Or so we hope.





The camera department is also expected to be strong as ever, since we're talking of the Pixel line here. For many years now, the Pixel team has produced some briliant software tricks to make photography and videography quite the (pleasant) experience on many, many phones.





Also, thanks to some early leaks, we already know what the Pixel 10 Pro and its larger sibling, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, are internally named. At Google's headquarters, they call these "Blazer" and "Mustang", respectively.





The Pixel 10 is expected to launch at a point in August 2025, if its predecessor's release date are used as a guide.



We're used to the Pixel phones being stuck to a consistent Fall release schedule. As you probably know, if you're interested in the Pixel line, the announcements almost always take place in October. That tradition shifted with the Pixel 9 , which debuted in August, and it seems Google will follow a similar timeline for the Pixel 10 .



While Pixel launches often include a mini-gap between the announcement and pre-orders, it’s anticipated that the Pixel 10 will go up for pre-order on the same day it’s unveiled.



* - probable dates



Pixel 10 Pro price and deals





Ah, money: it's no secret that Pixels saw several price hikes in recent years.





If this trend is not reversed (or at least put a stop to, which is the more realistic scenario out of the two), we might see some pretty "interesting" things happen on the price front. "Interesting" as in: "Okay, wow, I don't need a Pixel phone that's as expensive as an iPhone... or more!"





The above scenario could happen, if Google continues with the price hikes.





Pixel 9 series. The base Pixel 9 starts at $799 ($100 more than the



Advanced technology as the Tensor G5 (built on a 3nm process) doesn't come cheap. This is why Pixel prices could get even higher. We've already seen price hikes with the Pixel 9 series. The base Pixel 9 starts at $799 ($100 more than the Pixel 8), while the Pixel 9 Pro XL jumped to $1,099 (also $100 more than its predecessor). If the Tensor G5 triggers another price increase, Google could be treading into uncharted territory. For context, Apple's iPhone Pro Max models (14, 15, and 16) have held steady at $1,199 for the 256GB version. If the iPhone 17 Pro Max somehow maintains this price, but the Pixel 10 Pro XL keeps climbing, we might see Google asking more than Apple for a standard (non-folding) phone for the 256 GB version, at least.









* - anticipated prices







Pixel 10 Pro deals to expect:





T-Mobile is likely to offer some pretty solid discounts on the Pixel 10 Pro devices, given that one trades in their old eligible device... and signs the three dots below a new plan contract.

Given the attractive discounts offered on the Pixel 9 Pro duo by AT&T, the Pixel 10 Pro is likely to come with some attractive discounts as well. For instance, the Pixel 9 Pro is available for just $0.00 per month on a 36-month installment plan with an installment plan.

The Pixel 10 Pro will see some pretty solid discounts from Verizon as well. That's the case with the current Pixel 9 Pro. Verizon usually allures new customers with options to save up to $800 (with or without a trade-in), but a new line should be required for the Pixel 10 Pro.



So far, nobody is leaking any camera details for the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL.

However, it's not a good idea to underestimate this upcoming duo. I'm willing to bet some small amount of money that there won't be any major changes to the Pixel 10 Pro's selfie camera. That's because the Pixel 9 Pro/XL models came with a substantial upgrade for its selfie snapper: 42MP. That's a heck of a lot more than the Pixel 8 Pro/XL's 12MP selfie camera.

Google boasts that its new selfie camera offers a 30% improvement in light sensitivity, promising brighter and clearer shots in low-light conditions.



Pixel 9 Pro /XL camera setup:

50 MP Octa PD main camera, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.31" image sensor size, Super Res Zoom up to 8x, Optical + electronic image stabilization

48 MP Quad PD ultra-wide camera with autofocus, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size

48 MP Quad PD telephoto camera, ƒ/2.8 aperture, 22° field of view, 5x optical zoom, Super Res Zoom up to 30x, 1/2.55" image sensor size

42 MP Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 103° ultrawide field of view



The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL could take video recording to the next level with an enhanced version of Google's Video Boost feature. While native 8K recording might not be on the table, this feature could allow users to upscale 4K footage to 8K resolution using Google’s advanced cloud processing. However, like with the Pixel 9 Pro models, an internet connection would likely be required to tap into this powerful upscaling technology. Let's see if this is going to be any different on the 2025 models.





Pixel 10 Pro storage





While 128 GB could be seen as not nearly enough storage space for a Pro phone, some people manage to keep things balanced. They use cloud options. It's cheap and practical.





The Pro models will offer up to 1 TB of free space, I imagine. After all, we're in the Pro territory. You might like to shoot full-length 4K movies on your phones. It's possible, I'm not even joking.





Pixel 10 Pro/XL storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB

512 GB

1 TB





Pixel 10 Pro design

No news in the form of leaks or rumors are there for those who wish to check out the Pixel 10 Pro/XL on the outside.

Pixel 10 flagship, there's an alleged case that Pixel 10 Pro duo. For the "vanilla"flagship, there's an alleged case that leaked not so long ago, but not for thePro duo.

One thing can be said with certainty – the Pixel 10 Pro will be a sleek device, but if it resembles an iPhone for some reason, don't be alarmed. It's just the way things are these days.

Pixel 10 Pro display

The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to build on the sleek design of their predecessors, likely featuring thinner, uniform bezels for a polished look. The displays could also see improvements in peak brightness, potentially surpassing the 3000 nits of the Pixel 9 Pro , which was already one of the brightest on the market.

* - anticipated

The Pixel 10 Pro may retain a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro XL is likely to stick with its 6.8-inch size. Both models could continue to offer a 20:9 aspect ratio, variable refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability.



Resolution differences between the two models (expected to be subtle) might mirror the Pixel 9 series, where the Pro offered 1280 x 2856 pixels, and the Pro XL upped that to 1344 x 2992 pixels.



For security (and convenience, really), the Pixel 10 Pro duo will likely feature a refined version of the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor introduced with the Pixel 9 Pro , offering faster and more accurate biometric authentication compared to older optical sensors.



Pixel 10 Pro battery

I expect the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL to pack reasonable batteries, although they are certainly not on par with the Chinese counterparts – you see, brands like Vivo, Xiaomi, and Oppo already offer phones with 7,000 mAh capacity batteries and insane charging speeds, often north of 80W (that's extremely fast).

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are likely to maintain nice battery performance. The Pixel 10 Pro might feature a 4,700 mAh battery, while the Pro XL could house a larger 5,060 mAh capacity, mirroring the Pixel 9 series.



Google could continue to promise all-day battery life for both models, with up to 100 hours of use when the Extreme Battery Saver mode is activated. Real-world battery life and endurance tests will be crucial to see how these claims stack up against their predecessors.



SO, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are likely to maintain nice battery performance. The Pixel 10 Pro might feature a 4,700 mAh battery, while the Pro XL could house a larger 5,060 mAh capacity, mirroring the Pixel 9 series. Google could continue to promise all-day battery life for both models, with up to 100 hours of use when the Extreme Battery Saver mode is activated. Real-world battery life and endurance tests will be crucial to see how these claims stack up against their predecessors. Charging speeds may also see a boost. If Google builds on the Pixel 9 Pro XL's performance, the Pixel 10 Pro XL could charge up to 70% in just 30 minutes when paired with Google's latest 45W fast charger. For comparison, the Pixel 8 Pro reached 50% in the same time using a 30W adapter. Stay tuned for detailed charging tests to confirm any improvements in the Pixel 10 lineup.





Pixel 10 Pro features and software





Pixel 10 Pro/XL is set to stand out like a polished gem. It should with



And here’s the kicker: seven years of updates! Sure, not many people hang onto the same phone for seven years, but the idea of a device staying supported for that long is undeniably impressive. When it comes to software performance and features, thePro/XL is set to stand out like a polished gem. It should with Android 15 right out of the box and will get Android 16 as soon as it’s available. Expect powerful AI capabilities, Pixel-exclusive features, an enhanced virtual assistant, and more: Gemini AI , however, will be the star of the show.And here’s the kicker: seven years of updates! Sure, not many people hang onto the same phone for seven years, but the idea of a device staying supported for that long is undeniably impressive.





The Pixel 9 Pro brought a major upgrade in AI capabilities, which will only deepen with the Pixel 10 Pro. Its new Gemini Nano chip goes beyond just processing text, it can now handle speech, images, and sound, making it highly versatile. With the phone's powerful hardware, many AI tasks are processed directly on the device, cutting out the need for cloud reliance. This results in quicker responses and better privacy.



A standout feature is the "Add Me" AI camera tool. Think of it like a magic trick that lets you seamlessly merge multiple group photos into one, ensuring everyone gets their perfect shot.





Pixel 10 Pro hardware and specs













For years, Google has used Samsung's Exynos modems for its Tensor-powered Pixel devices, but it seems the company is now placing its trust in MediaTek's unreleased T900 modem, which promises advanced 5G capabilities. Let's hope so!





This move has raised some concerns, particularly about thermal and battery performance, issues associated with Exynos modems in previous Pixel phones. However, if the MediaTek T900 performs well, it could mark a significant change in Google's strategy for its flagship devices. We’ll have to wait for official reviews to see how it holds up in terms of connectivity, efficiency, and user experience.





Pixel 10 Pro specs:

CPU: Tensor G5

RAM: 16 GB

Battery: north of 4,700 mAh

Charging: in the ~30W wired (with Google adapter), up to ~15W wireless ballpark

Storage: 128, 256, 512 GB and 1 TB options

Camera setup: triple rear camera and an updated selfie snapper

Connectivity: Bluetooth, NFC, and whatnot





Of course, we're all waiting to see what the Tensor G5 is going to be like in terms of real-life performance. It should be substantially better than the Pixel 9's Tensor G4 chip, featuring an octa-core configuration. It includes a high-performance Cortex-X4 core clocked at up to 3.1GHz, three Cortex-A720 performance cores at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 efficiency cores at 1.95GHz.





Should I wait for the Pixel 10 Pro?





You should wait for the Pixel 10 Pro if you're a Pixel fan or want to see what the Tensor G5 hype is all about. If you're coming for an older phone, it should be pretty cool experience switching to a brand-new Pixel 10 Pro/XL.