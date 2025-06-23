Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans

Samsung’s upcoming foldables will not be cheaper than their predecessors, at least in Europe.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are just a few weeks away according to the latest report, which means it’s time for those juicy details about these highly-anticipated foldables. Yep, we’re talking about pricing options.

As Samsung’s most expensive phones, the Galaxy Z series doesn’t sell more units than the company’s Galaxy S lineup. Unfortunately, Samsung seems to make it increasingly difficult for its fans to grab one of its foldables, at least at launch.

A new report that leaks the prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in Europe, suggests both foldables will be more expensive than their predecessors. Although we’re talking about European prices, which include a high VAT, something that does not apply in the US, we’re still looking at a nearly 10% percent price increase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 prices:
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (256 GB): €2.225
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512 GB): €2.310

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 prices:
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (512 GB): €1.425

Just to put these leaked prices into perspective, the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s retail price was €2.000, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was available for purchase for around €1.320 at launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 render
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 render | Image credit: AndroidHeadlines

Based on the leaked information, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will be €200 and €100, respectively, more expensive than their predecessors. These figures have been taken from an Italian retailer’s database, so it’s unclear if these will actually be the final prices for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Best case scenario, Samsung will not increase the prices of its new foldables, and customers will be able to pick them up for the amounts we know from last year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will be available in 256 GB and 512 GB models. As far as the hues go, the former will come in two colors – Silver Shadow and Jet Black, while the latter will be available in Black, Blue Shadow, and Coral Red.

Samsung has already started teasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it didn’t confirm when the phone will be announced. However, reputable leaker Evan Blass claims Samsung will introduce both foldables on July 9.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim •

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless