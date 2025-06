Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 prices

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (256 GB): €2.225

(256 GB): €2.225 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512 GB): €2.310

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 (512 GB): €1.425

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 render | Image credit: AndroidHeadlines

Based on the leaked information, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will be €200 and €100, respectively, more expensive than their predecessors. These figures have been taken from an Italian retailer’s database, so it’s unclear if these will actually be the final prices for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 .



Best case scenario, Samsung will not increase the prices of its new foldables, and customers will be able to pick them up for the amounts we know from last year.



The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will be available in 256 GB and 512 GB models. As far as the hues go, the former will come in two colors – Silver Shadow and Jet Black, while the latter will be available in Black, Blue Shadow, and Coral Red.



Samsung has already Based on the leaked information, theandwill be €200 and €100, respectively, more expensive than their predecessors. These figures have been taken from an Italian retailer’s database, so it’s unclear if these will actually be the final prices for theandBest case scenario, Samsung will not increase the prices of its new foldables, and customers will be able to pick them up for the amounts we know from last year.Theandwill be available in 256 GB and 512 GB models. As far as the hues go, the former will come in two colors – Silver Shadow and Jet Black, while the latter will be available in Black, Blue Shadow, and Coral Red.Samsung has already started teasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , but it didn’t confirm when the phone will be announced. However, reputable leaker Evan Blass claims Samsung will introduce both foldables on July 9.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

andare just a few weeks away according to the latest report , which means it’s time for those juicy details about these highly-anticipated foldables. Yep, we’re talking about pricing options.As Samsung’s most expensive phones, the Galaxy Z series doesn’t sell more units than the company’s Galaxy S lineup. Unfortunately, Samsung seems to make it increasingly difficult for its fans to grab one of its foldables, at least at launch. new report that leaks the prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in Europe, suggests both foldables will be more expensive than their predecessors. Although we’re talking about European prices, which include a high VAT, something that does not apply in the US, we’re still looking at a nearly 10% percent price increase.Just to put these leaked prices into perspective, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 ’s retail price was €2.000, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was available for purchase for around €1.320 at launch.