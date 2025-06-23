Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Samsung’s upcoming foldables will not be cheaper than their predecessors, at least in Europe.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 are just a few weeks away according to the latest report, which means it’s time for those juicy details about these highly-anticipated foldables. Yep, we’re talking about pricing options.
As Samsung’s most expensive phones, the Galaxy Z series doesn’t sell more units than the company’s Galaxy S lineup. Unfortunately, Samsung seems to make it increasingly difficult for its fans to grab one of its foldables, at least at launch.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 prices:
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 prices:
Just to put these leaked prices into perspective, the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s retail price was €2.000, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 was available for purchase for around €1.320 at launch.
Based on the leaked information, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will be €200 and €100, respectively, more expensive than their predecessors. These figures have been taken from an Italian retailer’s database, so it’s unclear if these will actually be the final prices for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will be available in 256 GB and 512 GB models. As far as the hues go, the former will come in two colors – Silver Shadow and Jet Black, while the latter will be available in Black, Blue Shadow, and Coral Red.
Samsung has already started teasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it didn’t confirm when the phone will be announced. However, reputable leaker Evan Blass claims Samsung will introduce both foldables on July 9.
A new report that leaks the prices of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in Europe, suggests both foldables will be more expensive than their predecessors. Although we’re talking about European prices, which include a high VAT, something that does not apply in the US, we’re still looking at a nearly 10% percent price increase.
Best case scenario, Samsung will not increase the prices of its new foldables, and customers will be able to pick them up for the amounts we know from last year.
