Galaxy Z Fold 7 battery less than 4,400 mAh, IP rating also disappoints
The Fold 7 had one more letdown up its sleeve.
If a new report from a very reliable source is to be believed, then the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is going to disappoint in two key aspects. The battery on the phone is apparently still less than the 4,400 mAh that Samsung markets it as, and its IP rating is also not great.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 was marketed as having a 4,400 mAh battery, but the actual capacity was around 4,273 mAh. The battery capacity on the Fold 7 will continue that trend, and will actually be 4,272 mAh. Of course, the all but confirmed 25W wired charging is also underwhelming.
Furthermore, the Fold 7 will carry over its predecessor’s IP48 rating. An IP48 rating means that the phone will only be able to keep out larger dust particles, while smaller ones can enter the device. Whereas an IP68 rating, seen on most flagships, is completely resistant to dust. An IP48 rating also offers much lower protection against water than an IP68 rating.
Leaked render of the Fold 7. | Image credit — Evan Blass
Despite these two underwhelming features, however, the Fold 7 is still shaping up to be quite an excellent foldable smartphone. In fact, the Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could, and that’s saying something. It’s just a shame that Samsung is still falling behind its competitors in some aspects, while it catches up in others.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a bigger battery (4,650 mAh) and can withstand water much better with its IPX8 rating. Meanwhile, other excellent foldable options from Chinese manufacturers blow the Fold 7 out of the water that it can’t protect itself against.
The Oppo Find N5, for example, has a battery capacity of 5,600 mAh and an IPX9 rating. Honor Magic V5, currently the slimmest foldable in the world, has a battery capacity of 6,100 mAh. Even Samsung’s traditional Galaxy flagships don’t hold a candle to the V5’s battery.
All of these battery-related miracles have been possible due to silicon batteries. But now silicon batteries are reaching their limits, before Apple or Samsung could even use them. The Fold 7 excels in many key areas over the Fold 6, so I’m hoping that a similar level of improvement takes place again, and the Fold 8 gives the others a run for their money for a change.
