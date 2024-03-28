Samsung Galaxy S25: New features, price, specs, and release date predictions

Early next year, Samsung will treat us to the Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus, the more affordable of the upcoming flagship series, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the crown jewel. While it's too early to have any super-credible leaks and rumors coming our way, we know surprisingly much about the next-gen Samsung flagships.





These two phones will most likely boast the same design language, which has been the case with most pairs from previous years. New here could be a potential design refresh that will reportedly aim to make the phones feel "fresh". Another rumor relates to the design and claims that the Galaxy S25 might grow from 6.2 to 6.3 inches, potentially following the footsteps of the iPhone 16 .





Just like most previous Galaxy flagships, the Galaxy S25 family might use Qualcomm's 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip in the USA, but Samsung's own line of Exynos chips on most other international markets. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is shaping up to be a powerhouse, potentially even surpassing the upcoming iPhone 16 , which would bode well for any on-device Galaxy AI features. The Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus might feature much faster storage, which could boost overall performance and boost Galaxy AI.





Camera-wise, there could be a major shift as Samsung is heavily rumored to be dropping its ISOCELL camera sensors in favor of Sony's ones. This could deliver a serious improvement to overall image quality, provided that the rumors are true.





We have heard nothing about battery capacity yet, but one thing that's hopefully getting changed are the slow wired charging speeds. These max out at 25W and lag behind many other Android flagships.





Price-wise, it's too early to have any particular expectations, but we wouldn't expect a significant price increase. The two devices will likely be announced in January and released in late January or early February.





Expected announcement date: The Galaxy S25 series will most probably be announced in January or February 2025. Unveiling its flagship phones so early has slowly become a tradition for Samsung, so we are pretty certain the next Samsung flagships will be announced then.





Likely market release period: After a Galaxy flagship lineup is announced, there's usually around ten days to two weeks until it hits the market. What this means for the Galaxy S25? The phone will likely be released in late January/early February, falling in line with previous Galaxy launches.

Galaxy S25 price





Little to no information yet: It's too early for any pricing rumors to be taken seriously.





Drastic changes unlikely: Although we don't have lots of intel on the Galaxy S25's price tag, we doubt that Samsung will make its next core flagships much pricier (or more affordable) than the current devices it sells. Thus, we'd wager that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will cost in the same ballpark as the previous models.

Galaxy S25 name & models





The familiar trio: The Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 will be released alongside the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This would mark the sixth consecutive year we will be treated to three Galaxy flagships.





No name changes: We don't expect any name changes for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus models. Rebranding either one could only hurt Samsung.





Galaxy S25 camera

Early for credible intel: As it's simply too early to know anything credible about the Galaxy S25 models, most of what we know about the lineup is mostly based on rumors, some of which should be taken with more salt than usual.

No change in the core camera setup: At this point, we don't expect neither the Galaxy S25 Plus or the Galaxy S25 to change their rear camera setups. Thus, we expect a wide-camera, a ultra-wide, and a telephoto with 3X optical zoom to make the rounds.

New sensors incoming: Rumor has it Samsung might ditch its ISOCELL sensors and employ Sony camera sensors for the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 models. This tidbit of info is courtesy of leakster Revegnus, who has a decent track record of rumors that have materialized. The sensors in question are Sony's fresh new LYTIA ones, which utilize dual-stacked technology for improved light sensitivity and color rendition.

Lots of image-processing enhancements and AI goodies: As is tradition, Galaxy flagship releases usually introduce a ton of software and image-processing upgrades that are equal part responsible for any improved image quality enhancements. It's a certainty that such improvements wouldn't miss the Galaxy S25 Plus or Galaxy S25 models.





Galaxy S25 storage





Much faster storage possible: The Galaxy S25 Ultra might become the pioneer in incorporating Samsung's latest UFS 4.04-lane storage chip, potentially capable of supporting speeds of nearly 8GB/sec. This marks a significant leap from the current UFS 4.0 standard, which typically offers around 4GB/s, effectively doubling the data transfer rate. Faster storage would be great for on-device AI, but would also improve the overall perceived performance and user experience.

No changes in storage capacity: We don't expect any changes in storage capacity in comparison with the previous models.





Galaxy S25 Plus storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB





Galaxy S25 storage capacity:

128GB

256 GB





Galaxy S25 design

Design change very likely: There are some rumors suggesting Samsung will be shaking the design language of the vanilla Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus. Tipster Revegnus has it that Samsung's Design Team Leader has reportedly been tasked with redesigning the Galaxy S25 lineup so as to make it feel "fresh". No other details are given, so this redesign could go one of two ways: a complete redesign or a slight touch-up that could be enough refresh the overall Galaxy feel.

A slight size increase or even slimmer bezels for Galaxy S25: Rumor has it the small Galaxy S25 could be slated for a slight display increase, from 6.2 to 6.3 inches. Samsung could achieve this by either increasing the size a little and/or further slimming the bezels.





Rumor has it the small Galaxy S25 could be slated for a slight display increase, from 6.2 to 6.3 inches. Samsung could achieve this by either increasing the size a little and/or further slimming the bezels. Flat design likely to stick: The flat iPhone-like design introduced in 2024 will likely stick and also adorn the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus next year.

Aluminum or titanium?: While titanium is already making the rounds on Samsung's Ultra flagship phone, the rest of the lineup is enjoying Armor Aluminum. Currently, we haven't heard any plans that Samsung might be trying to adopt titanium across the board on all Galaxy S25 models, but we wouldn't rule it out.

Gorilla Glass Armor on board : Another possible upgrade for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus could be the new Gorilla Glass Armor that eliminates most display reflections and boosts display legibility. This design quirk is currently making the rounds on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, so there's a chance that it could trickle down to the Galaxy S25/Galaxy S25 Plus.



Galaxy S25 display

Larger display on the Galaxy S25 possible: As per the redesign rumors, the Galaxy S25 display could grow to 6.3 inches, a 0.1-inch bump in comparison with the current Galaxy flagship. No such change is currently expected for the Galaxy S25 Plus, so it could remain at 6.7 inches.



As per the redesign rumors, the Galaxy S25 display could grow to 6.3 inches, a 0.1-inch bump in comparison with the current Galaxy flagship. No such change is currently expected for the Galaxy S25 Plus, so it could remain at 6.7 inches. The usual specs: Aside from size, the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 will certainly come with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. Both phone will offer super-smooth user experience, dynamically switching between 1 and 120Hz. The Galaxy S25 Plus will likely retain its QHD+ resolution, while the Galaxy S25 would likely stay at FHD+. We suppose we might see higher maximum brightness on both devices.





Galaxy S25 battery

Too early for specifics: Battery capacities are often among the latest aspects of a phone that leak out. Thus, given just how early in the rumor period we are, it's unlikely to have any credible tidbits on battery capacity.

Expected capacities: Then again, we doubt that the batteries of either the Galaxy S25 or the Galaxy S25 Plus would be that much larger than the current ones inside the Galaxy S24 models. As a refresher, the smaller current model has a 4,000mAh battery, while the Plus-sized one features a 4,900mAh battery.





Then again, we doubt that the batteries of either the Galaxy S25 or the Galaxy S25 Plus would be that much larger than the current ones inside the Galaxy S24 models. As a refresher, the smaller current model has a 4,000mAh battery, while the Plus-sized one features a 4,900mAh battery. Possibly a larger battery on the Galaxy S25: Given that the Galaxy S25 could slightly grow, there's potentially some leeway for a battery capacity boost. Expecting a slight bump in the possible battery capacity could be a thing. We'd expect 100-200mAh of additional battery capacity.

Hopefully faster charging on Galaxy S25: While the Galaxy S25 Plus would likely boasts 45W wired fast charging, matching what we expect of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it's the smaller Galaxy S25 that could use a charging speed upgrade. The previous model supports 25W charging, which is slow compared to other phones on the market.



Galaxy S25 features and software





One UI 7: The Galaxy S25 series will arrive with One UI 7, based on the upcoming Android 15. Currently, we don't have any specific information as to what potential features the update could deliver.





Galaxy AI: Samsung is all-in on generative AI, and we can only imagine that this will deepen with the Galaxy S25 series. The potential for generative AI is enormous, thus we can't wait to see what features could make it to the Galaxy S25 models.





Long software support: We expect that the Galaxy S25 lineup will be supported for seven years, just like the current Galaxy S24 lineup. This essentially means the phones will be supported until 2032. This includes both major Android releases and security patches.



Galaxy S25 hardware and specs





Snapdragon/Exynos divide: Just like most previous Galaxy releases (except for the Galaxy S23 series), the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 will likely use different chips in the different regions they are sold. In the US, they will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, while Samsung's Exynos chip would power the phones in most regions around the world.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 : Presently known by the code name "Tongzi," this chip is set to adopt Qualcomm's new CPU cores, replacing ARM's Cortex cores. According to rumors and leaks, the chip may not include any efficiency cores, opting instead for two high-performance Phoenix CPU cores and six medium-performance CPU cores. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the two performance cores of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 could potentially be clocked at speeds as high as 4GHz. This represents a significant improvement over the 3.3GHz clock speed of the Cortex-X4 found in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.





Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 performance: According to a leaked GeekBench 6 benchmark test result, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 reportedly achieved 2845 points in GeekBench's single-core test and 10628 points in the multi-core test. These scores significantly surpass the 7249 points achieved by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the 7281 points attained by the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This suggests that the upcoming phone could offer noticeably faster performance compared to its predecessor.





Exynos chip : Meanwhile, the Exynos chip that would power the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 is likely the Exynos 2500, which recently leaked out. It will reportedly maintain a deca-core build.





Should I wait for the Galaxy S25?





You should wait for the Galaxy S25 if you haven't upgraded in a while and could see yourself being interested by the upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup. If you're using an older Galaxy phone, like a Galaxy S20 or a Galaxy S21, next year's Galaxy S25 could be the perfect upgrade for you.



