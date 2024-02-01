Nothing Phone (3) release date predictions, price, specs, and expected upgrades
When Carl Pei launched the first Nothing Phone back in 2021, people got really excited. The phone not only looked really cool, with its transparent back and LED lights, but was also priced quite competitively. According to Pei himself, the company was selling the first model at a loss.
The second iteration built upon that, ironing out bugs and imperfections and giving the audience a much more refined product. Now it's time to talk about the third version, the Nothing Phone (3), and compile everything we know about this cool phone. It's still early days, so this article is now at the stage of "what do we want to see" rather than based on concrete facts, but there are some rumors flying around that are worth our attention.
So, let's see if the third time will be the charm for Nothing. Here's everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone (3).
Nothing Phone 3 release date
- Probable announcement: July, 2024
- Probable pre-orders start date: July, 2024
- Probable market release: September July, 2024
- Expected Timeline and Probable Dates: We don't have any concrete dates yet, but judging from the time window of the previous release we should expect the phone to be announced sometime in July 2024.
- Typical Release Schedule: We don't expect Nothing to wait too long before making the phone available for purchase. We also don't expect a huge preorder campaign. The previous models went on sale just a few days after the official announcement (July 12 to July 16 for the original model, and July 11 to July 17 for the Nothing Phone (2)).
- Significance of Release: Normally, July is pretty scarce when it comes to smartphone announcements. The Galaxy Z series occupy August, and in July we might get a new Zenfone, or Xperia but nothing major. The Nothing Phone release date is strategically placed to generate maximum attention with minimum distraction.
Below you'll find a simple table with all Nothing models and their release schedule.
* - probable dates
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Nothing Phone (1)
|July 12, 2021
|July 16, 2021
|Nothing Phone (2)
|July 11, 2023
|July 17, 2023
|Nothing Phone (3)
|July, 2024*
|July, 2020*
Nothing Phone 3 price
- Current Expectations: The price of the Nothing Phone (3) is not known at the moment. We have to rely on extrapolation and common sense for this one. The original Nothing Phone never made it to the US, and it sold for the equivalent of $500, while the Nothing Phone (2) starts at $600. We might get a similar price tag for the Nothing Phone (3), but the most probable thing is a price hike.
- Possible Price Increase: The economic headwinds we're facing along with the high inflation rates bumped up the prices of many flagship phones last year and also this year. This might turn out to be the case with the Nothing Phone (3), especially if Carl Pei decides to jump on the AI train (like everybody else) this year. We might look at something around the $700 mark.
- What This Means For You: To put it simply, the Nothing Phone (3) might jump out of the midrange category and try to be an affordable flagship, judging by the price. Whether or not we will actually see a price increase, it's still very speculative.
|Nothing Phone
|128GB of storage
|256GB of storage
|512GB of storage
|Nothing Phone (1)
|~$500
|-
|-
|Nothing Phone (2)
|$599
|$699
|$799
|Nothing Phone (3)
|$700*
|$800*
|$900*
* - anticipated prices
Nothing Phone 3 camera
- What's new: We don't know at this point but we have some theories. Both the Nothing Phone (1) and (2) featured a dual camera system on the back, and we should expect the same from the Nothing Phone (3). The previous generation relied on a 50MP Sony IMX890 for its main sensor, sporting phase-detect autofocus, and optical image stabilization, so we can at least expect this sensor to make it's way to the Nothing Phone (3).
- An exciting possibility: There's a chance for the Nothing Phone (3) to adopt Sony's new line of LYTIA sensors. Given the fact that these are very popular with phones such as the OnePlus 12, Xiaomi 14 series, and other Chinese flagships, there's a strong possibility to see one of those on the Nothing Phone (3).
- Zoom: Given the form factor and pedigree of the Nothing Phone brand, we don't expect a dedicated periscope zoom camera to appear on the Nothing Phone (3). It's much more plausible to get sensor zoom crop from the main camera which will result in 2x magnification and some nice portrait shots.
Nothing Phone 3 storage
- Current status: If we take a look at the original Nothing Phone and its successor, it's clear to see that there's a pattern. We get the three most popular storage options - 128, 256, and 512GB. Whether this will remain the case, it's too early to tell. On one hand, the lower threshold for storage is quickly moving away from the 128GB point but whether the Nothing Phone (3) will embrace 256GB as a base storage, it's too early to tell.
- Possible 1TB version: Given the midrange status of the phone, a 1TB version seems unlikely. However, if Carl Pei decides to upgrade the phone and pit it against flagships, we might get a 1TB Nothing Phone (3). But at this point it seems like a huge speculation.
Nothing Phone 3 expected storage capacity:
- 128 GB
- 256 GB
- 512 GB
Nothing Phone 3 design
- Transparent back: The Nothing Phone 3 has been notoriously difficult to keep under wraps. Retaining a clear lineage to its predecessors, Nothing is expected to maintain the transparent back design for its upcoming flagship. The distinctive visual element, coupled with the likelihood of Glyph lights making a return, reinforces the company's commitment to unique aesthetics and customizable LED notifications.
- Glyph interface: The Glyph interface will probably appear once more on the back of the Nothing Phone (3), but we don't know the exact number of LEDs, zones or features. There's a strong possibility to see the interface further refined with different light patterns taking care of more notifications.
Nothing Phone 3 display
- Brightness bump: The Nothing Phone (2) witnessed significant enhancements in its display, and it appears that Nothing might continue this trend with the Nothing Phone (3). The existing model boasts a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 1600 nits, and HDR10+ support. Given the latest trend to post crazy brightness numbers, we expect Nothing to join the race and announce 2,000+ nits or something in that vicinity for the Nothing Phone (3).
- Higher refresh rate: The current generation Nothing Phone already has an LTPO 120Hz display, so there's no point in going higher, as this territories are reserved for gaming phones, such as the ROG Phone. We don't expect higher refresh rates on the Nothing Phone (3).
- Possible size change: Another trend in the industry is going for slightly larger displays this year (e.g. Galaxy S24 series), so we could see a slight bump in size. The Nothing Phone (3) could come equipped with a 6.8-inch screen but it's much more plausible it will retain the 6.7-inch panel from its predecessor.
Nothing Phone 3 battery
- Capacity increase: The Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 4,700mAh battery, which is rather low considering the size of the phone. We expect a bump in capacity, aiming at 5,000mAh but is could be on the small side, landing at 4,880mAh or something in that vicinity.
- Charging speed: The last generation Nothing supports 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless. It's time for an increase, given the fact that most oversee phones sport much impressive numbers (65W, 80W, and some go to extremes with 100-120W).
- What It Means for You: More battery means more autonomy and faster charging means... well, faster charging and less time on the cable. We would love to see the Nothing Phone (3) lasting two full days and charging it's 5,000 mAh battery in less than one hours but all these are speculations right now.
Nothing Phone 3 features and software
- Stock Android: Nothing is all about blending style with substance, both in its hardware and software, steering clear of any unnecessary bloatware. When you look at the Nothing Phone (1), it's like a Pixel phone, just without some of the Pixel-exclusive features. Now, with the Nothing Phone (2), Carl Pei upped the game, introducing some pretty cool theming options. You can even give your home screen a sleek black-and-white look, and the lock screen widgets are a thoughtful touch. We expect the same stylish and sleek software to appear on the Nothing Phone (3).
- Seven years of software updates: This one is a bit tough. We know that Google and now Samsung offers seven whole years of major OS and security updates but for a company as small as Nothing, this would be hard and it might affect the price of the end product as well.
- Nothing AI: This year will be the year of AI. All the big players are introducing their own AI solutions, and we're certain that Nothing will do the same. Whether it will have a name and a separate slot on the announcement stage, or it will be baked inside the camera or UI, we don't know yet.
Nothing Phone 3 hardware and specs
- Processor: Nothing normally uses one generation older processors, the Nothing Phone (2) comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 onboard, so it's safe to say that the Nothing Phone (3) won't be joining the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 bunch. It's more likely for us to get the Gen 2 version, which is not that bad.
- RAM: We would probably get the usual 8GB base version, and a 12GB variants for the larger storage models. Do we need a 16GB version of the Nothing Phone (3)? Probably not, given how pricey that would be, and if the price jumps above the $1000 mark it will defeat everything Carl Pei wanted for the Nothing Phone to symbolize.
Should I wait for the Nothing Phone 3?
- You should wait for the Nothing Phone 3 if you want to get something fresh and extraordinary without busting the bank. The transparent back along with the Glyph interface and the minimalistic user interface make this phone a unique choice.
- You should not wait for the Nothing Phone 3 if you don't care for quirky looking phones and you're perfectly fine with an iPhone or a Galaxy. You can easily find a model in that price bracket.