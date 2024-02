Nothing Phone (3) release date predictions, price, specs, and expected upgrades

Jump to section:

When Carl Pei launched the first Nothing Phone back in 2021, people got really excited. The phone not only looked really cool, with its transparent back and LED lights, but was also priced quite competitively. According to Pei himself, the company was selling the first model at a loss.The second iteration built upon that, ironing out bugs and imperfections and giving the audience a much more refined product. Now it's time to talk about the third version, the Nothing Phone (3), and compile everything we know about this cool phone. It's still early days, so this article is now at the stage of "what do we want to see" rather than based on concrete facts, but there are some rumors flying around that are worth our attention.So, let's see if the third time will be the charm for Nothing. Here's everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone (3).