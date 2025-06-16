Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Fresh Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera leak: this could be a major dealbreaker for many

The upcoming foldable could be Samsung's thinnest yet, but that's not the whole story.

By
2comments
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
We're patiently waiting for July and the expected Unpacked event that'll unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, but there are now some concerning leaks regarding the book style foldable phone.

Sure, the phone so far looks like a thin piece of magic (as seen in earlier leaks), so the chassis thickness is not what I'm talking about.

Instead, something that could be seen as a potential problem is present on the back of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, if this latest image render, posted by the Reddit user pr0phecy turns out to be true:



The "Fold 7 camera bump is huge!", as the leaker puts it. Indeed, the triple camera setup is housed in a camera island that looks massive, especially when looking at it sideways.

The image shows the phone with a case on, which certainly adds to the overall thickness, but the rear camera bar nevertheless looks to be protruding quite a bit. Personally, I don't mind that much – if I feel like the rest of the phone is all I need and those cameras provide stunning photo and video quality, I could live with a camera island the size of Greenland.

However, I can see that many potential buyers will have a hard time ignoring this – especially in a phone that's all about thinness. As we told you the other day, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be Samsung's slimmest book style foldable yet:

  • ~9mm when folded
  • ~4.5mm when unfolded

The leaks so far indicate a visibly thinner chassis compared to other Galaxy Z Fold models and a smaller hinge in the middle.

The reason I'm not put off by what I see in that render above is simple: I'm not obsessed with super-thin phones. Yes, of course I find it absolutely impressive (especially by what some Far East foldables are achieving on that front, like the 3.6mm thick Huawei Mate XT Ultimate), but I don't need a phone that thin. Not yet. Maybe I'll change after a couple of years, but I'm perfectly happy with a ~10mm phone.

But – and this is the most important part – if I were regarding super-thin phones highly, I'd surely be hesitant to draw out my wallet for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its camera continent on its back.

Of course, this is just a preliminary image render – it's not the real thing, so take it with a grain of salt. Be it as it may, July is around the corner and we'll learn all about it real soon.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
