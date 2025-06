Fresh Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera leak: this could be a major dealbreaker for many

Galaxy Z Fold 7

~9mm when folded

~4.5mm when unfolded

We're patiently waiting for July and the expected Unpacked event that'll unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 , but there are now some concerning leaks regarding the book style foldable phone Sure, the phone so far looks like a thin piece of magic (as seen in earlier leaks ), so the chassis thickness is not what I'm talking about.Instead, something that could be seen as a potential problem is present on the back of the upcoming, if this latest image render, posted by the Reddit user pr0phecy turns out to be true:The "camera bump is huge!", as the leaker puts it. Indeed, the triple camera setup is housed in a camera island that looks massive, especially when looking at it sideways.The image shows the phone with a case on, which certainly adds to the overall thickness, but the rear camera bar nevertheless looks to be protruding quite a bit. Personally, I don't mind that much – if I feel like the rest of the phone is all I need and those cameras provide stunning photo and video quality, I could live with a camera island the size of Greenland.However, I can see that many potential buyers will have a hard time ignoring this – especially in a phone that's all about thinness . As we told you the other day, thecould be Samsung's slimmest book style foldable yet:The leaks so far indicate a visibly thinner chassis compared to other Galaxy Z Fold models and a smaller hinge in the middle.The reason I'm not put off by what I see in that render above is simple: I'm not obsessed with super-thin phones. Yes, of course I find it absolutely impressive (especially by what some Far East foldables are achieving on that front, like the 3.6mm thick Huawei Mate XT Ultimate ), but I don't need a phone that thin. Not yet. Maybe I'll change after a couple of years, but I'm perfectly happy with a ~10mm phone.But – and this is the most important part – if I were regarding super-thin phones highly, I'd surely be hesitant to draw out my wallet for theand its camera continent on its back.Of course, this is just a preliminary image render – it's not the real thing, so take it with a grain of salt. Be it as it may, July is around the corner and we'll learn all about it real soon.