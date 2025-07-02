iOS 26 brings a new AirPods feature – and it's surprisingly thoughtful

Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Apple didn't shout about it at WWDC, but this little AirPods feature in iOS 26 could quietly become your new favorite.

iOS 26, currently in developer beta, is a big update with a new, attractive design and plenty of useful features. But alongside the big changes, there are also plenty of small quality-of-life features that may not sound like a big deal, but are actually there to make the experience with an Apple device even better.

One of these features is a new feature for AirPods and potentially Beats headphones. With iOS 26, there's a new option called "Pause Media When Falling Asleep" and it's designed to turn off your earbuds when you're no longer awake. This is something I can't wait to use, as I fall asleep to podcasts every single night. 

The feature was mentioned during Apple's WWDC 2025 conference, but it was highlighted as an AirPods feature. However, code discovered by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser hints that the feature may also be available for Beats headphones. 

This option which pauses audio when you fall asleep will save your spot in an audiobook or podcast, thus eliminating the need to search around in the audio until you find a place you actually remember. But what's even cooler is that it can also preserve battery life by preventing your earbuds from staying on all night. 

How useful would the new "Pause Media When Falling Asleep" feature on AirPods and Beats be for you?

Vote View Result


The option is reportedly going to be on by default with iOS 26. It will also be able to be enabled by connecting your headphones to your iPhone and then tapping on them in the Settings app. So far, the Cupertino tech giant has not explained how Beats or AirPods will detect the moment when you've fallen asleep.


Apple Watches detect sleep by using the accelerometer and other sensors. AirPods also have accelerometers (this helps with features such as the music to stop playing when you take an AirPod out of your ear or detection when they're in your ears, and dynamic head tracking for spatial audio). Probably, Apple will use the accelerometer to detect that you've fallen asleep too. 

iOS 26 is required to use this feature, as well as the updated firmware that Apple is currently beta testing for AirPods. At the moment, iOS 26 is in beta testing with a public beta expected sometime this month. The stable release is expected for the fall, alongside the iPhone 17 series. 

I am personally hyped for this feature. As I mentioned, I listen to podcasts when falling asleep every night, and the hassle is knowing where to return on the next day in my podcast to continue listening. This feature will certainly be something I'll use daily. 

