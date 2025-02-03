Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Samsung isn't even going to try with Galaxy Z Fold 7, leak suggests

By
1comment
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Fold 7
The forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is increasingly looking like an improved version of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which was released in select markets by Samsung in October.

The Z Fold Special Edition features larger screens than the Fold 6, but it's thinner, which is why it doesn't support the S Pen. The Special Edition also flaunts the same 200MP camera as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Previously, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would do away with the digitizer - a layer under the screen that detects the S Pen. And now, it's being reported that this is not the only thing that will be common between the Z Fold Special Edition and the Z Fold 7.

Leaker @TheGalox_ says that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be like an improved global version of the Z Fold Special Edition. It will inherit the Z Fold Special Edition's bigger inner and main screen as well as the 200MP primary camera.



The new model will also feature a new chip, but that's to be expected, and unsurprisingly, a bigger cooling chamber to keep up with the new chip. The only thing that will be uniquely new about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be its better speakers.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition and Fold 7 were at the opposite extremes of the sales charts. The Fold 7 sold poorly, while the Fold Special Edition kept getting sold out.

Considering that, it's easy to see why Samsung wants to rebadge the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, equip it with the latest chipset, throw in a better speaker for good measure, and call it a day. Logically, this should help that Z Fold 7 match, if not outperform, other top foldables.

Such a move would also signal that Samsung is not even attempting to be ambitious. This might be the right direction to boost sales numbers but fans are going to be disappointed.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
