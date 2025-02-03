Samsung isn't even going to try with Galaxy Z Fold 7, leak suggests
The forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is increasingly looking like an improved version of the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which was released in select markets by Samsung in October.
The Z Fold Special Edition features larger screens than the Fold 6, but it's thinner, which is why it doesn't support the S Pen. The Special Edition also flaunts the same 200MP camera as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Leaker @TheGalox_ says that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be like an improved global version of the Z Fold Special Edition. It will inherit the Z Fold Special Edition's bigger inner and main screen as well as the 200MP primary camera.
The new model will also feature a new chip, but that's to be expected, and unsurprisingly, a bigger cooling chamber to keep up with the new chip. The only thing that will be uniquely new about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be its better speakers.
Considering that, it's easy to see why Samsung wants to rebadge the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, equip it with the latest chipset, throw in a better speaker for good measure, and call it a day. Logically, this should help that Z Fold 7 match, if not outperform, other top foldables.
Previously, it was reported that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 would do away with the digitizer - a layer under the screen that detects the S Pen. And now, it's being reported that this is not the only thing that will be common between the Z Fold Special Edition and the Z Fold 7.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be an improved version of the Fold Special Edition.
The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition and Fold 7 were at the opposite extremes of the sales charts. The Fold 7 sold poorly, while the Fold Special Edition kept getting sold out.
Such a move would also signal that Samsung is not even attempting to be ambitious. This might be the right direction to boost sales numbers but fans are going to be disappointed.
