Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be a really slim phone when unfolded.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 leaked render
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are just around the corner, and naturally, that means that almost everything about them is being leaked before their launch. Evan Blass, who previously leaked Fold 7 renders as well as Flip 7 renders, now has some more images to share.

Flip 7 and Fold 7 side profiles


This round of renders focuses on just how slim the Flip 7 and Fold 7 are going to be. According to previous reports, the Flip 7 will be the same thickness as its predecessor: 6.9 mm. The Fold 7, however, has seen a massive improvement. If dummy units are anything to go by, the Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient.

Has Samsung wowed you with the Fold 7?

Vote View Result


But from the new renders presented by Blass, we can get an even clearer picture of the 8.9 mm side profile on the Fold 7.

Leaked renders of the Flip 7 and Fold 7. | Image credit — Evan Blass

Yeah, 8.9 mm. Compared to the 12.1 mm of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it almost feels like Samsung has skipped a generation or two.

Slim, yet powerful


But Samsung hasn’t sacrificed performance to achieve this slim form. Under the hood, the Fold 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same processor that’s found in the entire Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung is promising its most advanced foldable smartphone yet, and rumors claim that the main display’s crease is vastly improved over the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The battery — said to be the same 4,400 mAh as the Fold 6 — and the charging speeds are a bit of a letdown, however.

Just what the foldable industry needed


The foldable industry has been in a bit of a downward spiral, despite some excellent phones like the Oppo Find N5, the Honor Magic V5, and the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2. Samsung is one of the few manufacturers that can afford to continue investing in foldables, and I’m glad it’s doing so.

The Fold 7 sounds really good, and may just be what the foldable industry needed. Samsung’s upcoming G Fold tri-foldable smartphone will further bring innovation to the market, and give the Huawei Mate XT some competition as well. And, of course, if the foldable iPhone comes out next year, that’s likely to get some people’s attention.

The Honor Magic V5 is the slimmest foldable ever, as of now. However, if you value long-term software support, or are just a fan of Samsung’s One UI, then the Fold 7 is the phone for you. The Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, and Fold 7 will be unveiled next month, and will become available for purchase in August.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber •

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Verizon reasserts dominance over T-Mobile and unveils Project 624 to keep customers happy
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Google removes popular and useful feature from the Pixel Camera app
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
Loud JBL Boombox 3 gets a generous discount at Walmart, making it a hot pick this summer
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
This long-requested iPhone feature finally arrives for Google Fi users
Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss
Galaxy S26 listing appears to confirm a loss

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor confirms camera boost right before the big launch
Galaxy Z Fold 7 competitor confirms camera boost right before the big launch
One UI 8's new lock screen trick might look familiar
One UI 8's new lock screen trick might look familiar
Has it begun? AT&T to slash multiple jobs in less than three months in Alabama
Has it begun? AT&T to slash multiple jobs in less than three months in Alabama
One of T-Mobile's longest-running promos may not last much longer
One of T-Mobile's longest-running promos may not last much longer
We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more
We’ve picked the best early Prime Day phone and tablet deals: Galaxy S25+ for $200 off and more
Apple's growth engine may be stalling – and Wall Street is noticing
Apple's growth engine may be stalling – and Wall Street is noticing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless