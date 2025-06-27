New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be a really slim phone when unfolded.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are just around the corner, and naturally, that means that almost everything about them is being leaked before their launch. Evan Blass, who previously leaked Fold 7 renders as well as Flip 7 renders, now has some more images to share.
This round of renders focuses on just how slim the Flip 7 and Fold 7 are going to be. According to previous reports, the Flip 7 will be the same thickness as its predecessor: 6.9 mm. The Fold 7, however, has seen a massive improvement. If dummy units are anything to go by, the Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient.
But from the new renders presented by Blass, we can get an even clearer picture of the 8.9 mm side profile on the Fold 7.
Yeah, 8.9 mm. Compared to the 12.1 mm of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, it almost feels like Samsung has skipped a generation or two.
But Samsung hasn’t sacrificed performance to achieve this slim form. Under the hood, the Fold 7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same processor that’s found in the entire Galaxy S25 series.
Samsung is promising its most advanced foldable smartphone yet, and rumors claim that the main display’s crease is vastly improved over the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The battery — said to be the same 4,400 mAh as the Fold 6 — and the charging speeds are a bit of a letdown, however.
The foldable industry has been in a bit of a downward spiral, despite some excellent phones like the Oppo Find N5, the Honor Magic V5, and the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2. Samsung is one of the few manufacturers that can afford to continue investing in foldables, and I’m glad it’s doing so.
The Honor Magic V5 is the slimmest foldable ever, as of now. However, if you value long-term software support, or are just a fan of Samsung’s One UI, then the Fold 7 is the phone for you. The Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, and Fold 7 will be unveiled next month, and will become available for purchase in August.
Flip 7 and Fold 7 side profiles
Leaked renders of the Flip 7 and Fold 7. | Image credit — Evan Blass
Slim, yet powerful
Just what the foldable industry needed
The Fold 7 sounds really good, and may just be what the foldable industry needed. Samsung’s upcoming G Fold tri-foldable smartphone will further bring innovation to the market, and give the Huawei Mate XT some competition as well. And, of course, if the foldable iPhone comes out next year, that’s likely to get some people’s attention.
