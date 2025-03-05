GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Pictures appear to show how Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks beside Fold 6

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 display crease
Fold 6 and a prototype with creaseless display made by Samsung | Image Credit - Android Central

With Samsung losing its grip on the foldable market, it's evident that customers are no longer willing to put up with flaws that have been largely taken care of by competitors. Leaks have been suggesting that the South Korean giant's next bendable handset won't look outdated compared to Chinese foldables. Samsung may have confirmed those rumors by showing off the display made for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Full disclaimer: Samsung never said that the unnamed foldable phone displayed alongside the Fold 6 during the MWC was the Fold 7. But even if it wasn't a Fold 7 prototype, which we have reasons to believe it wasn't (it doesn't fully conform to leaks), it did appear to sport the display intended for Samsung's next book-style phone. This makes it easier to envision how the two models would compare to each other.



The foldable phone displayed alongside the Fold 6 flaunted a creaseless screen. And while the crease may not have been eliminated - which is understandable as the complex design of foldable phones makes that kind of impossible - it's barely visible, which is all that matters.

Of course, just because the crease-less screen was showcased at the MWC doesn't mean it's ready to be commercialized. After all, the folks over at Android Central who photographed the device never got to use it, which makes you question the integrity of the design.

That said, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition which is a spruced-up version of the Fold 6 is said to have a much fainter crease, and earlier rumors indicated that the Fold 7 would improve upon that design. Besides, it wouldn't make sense to publicly highlight Fold 6's visible crease at a trade show only to equip the next iteration with the same screen.

Leaked renders also suggest that the Z Fold 7will have a wider design and will be substantially thinner than the Fold 6. It might still not break any records for thinness or even the visibility of the crease, but at least it will have a modern design.

The new phone is also expected to have bigger displays and square corners. The device will retain its predecessor's 4,400 mAh battery but it may sport a 200MP main camera.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Google takes the battle to scammers with a new groundbreaking feature for Android and Pixel phones
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless