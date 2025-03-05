Pictures appear to show how Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks beside Fold 6
Up Next:
Fold 6 and a prototype with creaseless display made by Samsung | Image Credit - Android Central
With Samsung losing its grip on the foldable market, it's evident that customers are no longer willing to put up with flaws that have been largely taken care of by competitors. Leaks have been suggesting that the South Korean giant's next bendable handset won't look outdated compared to Chinese foldables. Samsung may have confirmed those rumors by showing off the display made for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Full disclaimer: Samsung never said that the unnamed foldable phone displayed alongside the Fold 6 during the MWC was the Fold 7. But even if it wasn't a Fold 7 prototype, which we have reasons to believe it wasn't (it doesn't fully conform to leaks), it did appear to sport the display intended for Samsung's next book-style phone. This makes it easier to envision how the two models would compare to each other.
The foldable phone displayed alongside the Fold 6 flaunted a creaseless screen. And while the crease may not have been eliminated - which is understandable as the complex design of foldable phones makes that kind of impossible - it's barely visible, which is all that matters.
Of course, just because the crease-less screen was showcased at the MWC doesn't mean it's ready to be commercialized. After all, the folks over at Android Central who photographed the device never got to use it, which makes you question the integrity of the design.
That said, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition which is a spruced-up version of the Fold 6 is said to have a much fainter crease, and earlier rumors indicated that the Fold 7 would improve upon that design. Besides, it wouldn't make sense to publicly highlight Fold 6's visible crease at a trade show only to equip the next iteration with the same screen.
Leaked renders also suggest that the Z Fold 7will have a wider design and will be substantially thinner than the Fold 6. It might still not break any records for thinness or even the visibility of the crease, but at least it will have a modern design.
The new phone is also expected to have bigger displays and square corners. The device will retain its predecessor's 4,400 mAh battery but it may sport a 200MP main camera.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: