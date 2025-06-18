Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 reveal date leaked

Samsung will face fierce competition from other brands that are expected to launch their own foldables slightly earlier.

By
0comments
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung logo
Samsung is expected to introduce two new flagship foldables, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, in July. Although the South Korean company has already started teasing one of the two foldables, it did not announce when its next Unpacked event will take place.

Thankfully, reputable leaker Evan Blass has just “confirmed” Samsung will hold its next Unpacked event on July 9 at 10AM EDT. The place is likely to be New York City, especially considering the time zone mentioned by Blass in the leak, but just like the date, it has to be confirmed by Samsung.

 
Along with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung is also expected to announce a new lineup of smartwatches, including the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. Two new flagship tablets, Galaxy Tab S11 and Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will be coming too at the beginning of this fall.

Based on previous rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 won’t be Samsung’s next transformative foldables, but rather iterative versions meant to polish and fine-tune the company’s foldable form factor.

One thing that fans have been complaining about is the battery of Samsung’s foldables, which are slightly smaller than the competition’s. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 4,400 mAh battery, and the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to pack a similar battery.

On the bright side, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is supposedly getting a boost in battery to 4,300 mAh battery. For reference, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with a slightly smaller 4,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is slightly thinner than the predecessor, yet packs the same battery | Image credit: Samsung

In comparison, Honor’s Magic V3 has a much larger 5,150 mAh battery, while the Oppo Find N5 has an even bigger 5,600 mAh battery, so there’s definitely room for improvement.

In any case, we expect pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 to start as soon as the unveiling event ends, but the phones might not hit shelves until later next month.

Obviously, all major US carriers will offer the foldables, but it’s safe to assume Samsung will provide some very appealing discounts and trade-in deals for its new flagship foldables.


Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
