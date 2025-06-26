Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned

Verizon

This appears to be a token of appreciation for loyal customers who have either been with the company for a long time or have many lines on their accounts.The specifics of the offer aren't known, but on the surface, it looks likeis letting some customers upgrade to anfor free. The offer is only for one line. The best part is that customers are neither required to trade in a device nor expected to change their plan.Standard terms and conditions do apply though. To learn more about the additional terms, you'll have to reach out to, but you'll likely have to pay for theupfront and you'll be reimbursed through monthly credits. Taxes will probably be your responsibility.If your device is on its last legs or you just want a phone with modern specs, this offer is seriously tempting. Since the price is usually reimbursed over 36 months, the catch here is that you'll be stuck withfor three years. Given the growing disenchantment with the Big Three, that might be a deal breaker, especially if you have recently found yourself thinking about switching. However, if that's not the case and you are happy with the company, you should consider the offer.has signaled that it wants to serve customers better, and while customers may not be as enthusiastic as the leadership about use of Google's AI models to improve customer care, they likely still appreciate the lengths it's going to in order to keep them happy.