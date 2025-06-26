Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned

Verizon is now letting some customers upgrade to the iPhone 16 for free.

By
0comments
Verizon Wireless service
Verizon free iPhone 16
Verizon is pulling out all the stops to make customers happy. The company is not only revamping how customer issues are handled, but also spoiling them with merch, gift cards, and free lines. If you thought that was the extent of its generosity, think again. The company also has another offer for existing customers.

Verizon appears to have a new targeted offer for loyal customers. The company is seemingly giving away free iPhone 16s to customers with multiple lines. And even though the offer looks too good to be true, it's legit.

I got this random text message.

Verizon: As a way of saying thanks, a line on your account can upgrade to the iPhone 16. No trade-in required and you can keep your current plan. Call 800.922.0204. Add'l terms apply. 
—Cigator, Reddit user, June 2025

This appears to be a token of appreciation for loyal customers who have either been with the company for a long time or have many lines on their accounts.

The specifics of the offer aren't known, but on the surface, it looks like Verizon is letting some customers upgrade to an iPhone 16 for free. The offer is only for one line. The best part is that customers are neither required to trade in a device nor expected to change their plan.

Standard terms and conditions do apply though. To learn more about the additional terms, you'll have to reach out to Verizon, but you'll likely have to pay for the iPhone 16 upfront and you'll be reimbursed through monthly credits. Taxes will probably be your responsibility.

If your device is on its last legs or you just want a phone with modern specs, this offer is seriously tempting. Since the price is usually reimbursed over 36 months, the catch here is that you'll be stuck with Verizon for three years. Given the growing disenchantment with the Big Three, that might be a deal breaker, especially if you have recently found yourself thinking about switching. However, if that's not the case and you are happy with the company, you should consider the offer.

Verizon has signaled that it wants to serve customers better, and while customers may not be as enthusiastic as the leadership about use of Google's AI models to improve customer care, they likely still appreciate the lengths it's going to in order to keep them happy.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless