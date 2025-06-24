Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7



Google is expected to welcome back to its lineup this year the latest iteration of its Pixel Pro Fold model, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold . Recently, foldable manufacturers have been able to figure out how to keep these expensive handsets protected from water. What some of them haven't figured out yet is how to make their devices impervious to dust. That's because these phones become vulnerable to small particles when they are opened. They also have plenty of small, moving parts.





As a result, most foldables used to have Ingress Protection ratings of IPX8. The "X" means that those devices were not rated for their protection from dust and other small particles. The 8 means that the device can be submerged in clear water up to nearly five feet for as long as 30 minutes and escape unscathed.







Motorola was able to use a new hinge design to give the Razr (2025) series an IP48 rating. Besides giving the latest Razr line the ability to submerge in close to five feet of clear water for nearly half an hour, having the IP48 rating instead of IPX8 does provide the clamshell foldable with some protection against solid foreign objects of 1.0mm and greater. Obviously, this won't stop dust particles from gumming up the works inside these Razr models, but it will keep larger and potentially damaging particles out of these foldables.









The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be the first foldable to have an Ingress Protection rating equal to the IP68 rating that you might find on a high-end smartphone. Google was able to achieve this by making the hinge on the foldable thinner which will also make the device more comfortable to hold. While the hinge will be thinner, the bezel will be stretched out allowing the cover display to rise from 6.3-inches on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to 6.4-inches on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold .





