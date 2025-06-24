Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7

A report says that the Pixelo 10 Pro Fold could be the first foldable impervious to dust with an IP68 rating.

By
0comments
Google Display Galaxy Z Series
Render of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold open and closed against a blue background.
Google is expected to welcome back to its lineup this year the latest iteration of its Pixel Pro Fold model, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Recently, foldable manufacturers have been able to figure out how to keep these expensive handsets protected from water. What some of them haven't figured out yet is how to make their devices impervious to dust. That's because these phones become vulnerable to small particles when they are opened. They also have plenty of small, moving parts.

As a result, most foldables used to have Ingress Protection ratings of IPX8. The "X" means that those devices were not rated for their protection from dust and other small particles. The 8 means that the device can be submerged in clear water up to nearly five feet for as long as 30 minutes and escape unscathed.

Motorola was able to use a new hinge design to give the Razr (2025) series an IP48 rating. Besides giving the latest Razr line the ability to submerge in close to five feet of clear water for nearly half an hour, having the IP48 rating instead of IPX8 does provide the clamshell foldable with some protection against solid foreign objects of 1.0mm and greater. Obviously, this won't stop dust particles from gumming up the works inside these Razr models, but it will keep larger and potentially damaging particles out of these foldables.

Samsung also was able to give last year's Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 IP ratings of IP48. Now, Google is movin g forward by improving the Ingress Protection rating on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to IP68 from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's IPX8. That means that over the course of one year, Google's foldable Pixel handset will go from having no rating for protection against small particles (IPX8) to having the top rating making it impervious to small particles (IP68). Both the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold can be submerged in clear water up to nearly five feet for as long as 30 minutes.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold render shows the cover screen and the back of the phone.
Render of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold cover screen and the back panel. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be the first foldable to have an Ingress Protection rating equal to the IP68 rating that you might find on a high-end smartphone. Google was able to achieve this by making the hinge on the foldable thinner which will also make the device more comfortable to hold. While the hinge will be thinner, the bezel will be stretched out allowing the cover display to rise from 6.3-inches on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to 6.4-inches on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 10 line including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold on August 20th. The devices could be released on August 28th and they should have an advantage over the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 when it comes to protection from dust.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
