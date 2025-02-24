New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak shows huge improvements but still lacking in one key area

foldable phone





The rumored dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 point to a device that's significantly thinner than previous models. This achievement in engineering could make the Z Fold 7 more pocketable and comfortable to hold. While other foldable phones have also focused on thinness, Samsung's rumored design could set a new standard. The device is rumored to have an 8.2-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch outer display. This is a size increase from previous models.





Rumored specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (according to the leak) vs the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to pack a powerful punch. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, the same chip found in the Galaxy S25 series, is rumored to be at the heart of the device. This suggests that the Z Fold 7 will offer top-tier performance, capable of handling demanding tasks and applications. While there's speculation about Samsung potentially using its own Exynos chip, the strong partnership with Qualcomm makes the Snapdragon a more likely candidate.





Leaked CAD renders of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 . | Images credit — Android Authority and OnLeaks





Camera technology is another area where the Z Fold 7 is expected to shine. A 200-megapixel primary sensor is rumored, a significant upgrade that promises improved image quality and detail. Other camera lenses, like the ultrawide, telephoto, front-facing and under-display cameras are rumored to be about the same as the Z Fold 6 .









Battery life is always a concern for power users, and the Z Fold 7 is rumored to carry the same 4,400mAh battery as its predecessors. This is unfortunate as it appears Samsung is still holding back in this area, despite strong sentiment from consumers that this is where the most improvement is needed. However, advancements in chip efficiency and software optimization could lead to improved battery performance despite the unchanged capacity. Let's hope.



The anticipated launch date for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is mid-July. This timing aligns with Samsung's typical release schedule for its foldable devices. A slightly later launch compared to previous years is possible, especially considering the slightly delayed release of the Galaxy S25 series.





I have to say, the potential thinness of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is appealing, though definitely not the thinnest foldable we have seen so far. The foldable phone market has seen steady evolution, with manufacturers constantly refining designs and features. While its early foldable phones were often criticized for their thickness and crease visibility, Samsung has been slowly improving with each iteration of the Galaxy Z Fold. The Z Fold series has progressively improved in terms of display quality, hinge design, and overall usability, but it still has a long way to go to catch up as other companies that have also entered the arena, creating healthy competition and driving innovation.





The rumored camera upgrade for the main sensor is definitely a strong attention-grabber and be a welcome addition, as foldables are usually lacking there and usually a downgrade from its slab counterparts. Now anxiously waiting for the official announcement later this year and to see how this year's Z Fold will stack up to the competition.