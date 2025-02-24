GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak shows huge improvements but still lacking in one key area

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Leaked render of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung's anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to bring significant changes to the foldable phone market, particularly with its slim design. Now, a new substantial leak with high quality renders suggest the device will be remarkably thin, even compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This focus on portability could be a game-changer for foldable phones, addressing a common complaint about their bulkiness.

The rumored dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 point to a device that's significantly thinner than previous models. This achievement in engineering could make the Z Fold 7 more pocketable and comfortable to hold. While other foldable phones have also focused on thinness, Samsung's rumored design could set a new standard. The device is rumored to have an 8.2-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch outer display. This is a size increase from previous models.

Rumored for Galaxy
Z Fold 7		Compared with Galaxy
Z Fold 6
Thickness4.5mm unfolded, 9.5mm folded5.6mm unfolded, 12.1mm folded
Inner Display8.2-inch7.6-inch
Outer Display6.5-inch6.3-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Elite for GalaxySnapdragon 8 Gen 3
Camera200MP Main
12MP Ultra-Wide
12MP Telephoto
10MP Front Selfie
4MP Inner (under-display)		50MP Main
12MP Ultra-Wide
12MP Telephoto
10MP Front Selfie
4MP Inner (under-display)
Battery4,400mAh4,400mAh
Expected LaunchMid-JulyJuly 24th, 2024
Rumored specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (according to the leak) vs the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Internally, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to pack a powerful punch. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, the same chip found in the Galaxy S25 series, is rumored to be at the heart of the device. This suggests that the Z Fold 7 will offer top-tier performance, capable of handling demanding tasks and applications. While there's speculation about Samsung potentially using its own Exynos chip, the strong partnership with Qualcomm makes the Snapdragon a more likely candidate.

Leaked CAD renders of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Images credit — Android Authority and OnLeaks

Camera technology is another area where the Z Fold 7 is expected to shine. A 200-megapixel primary sensor is rumored, a significant upgrade that promises improved image quality and detail. Other camera lenses, like the ultrawide, telephoto, front-facing and under-display cameras are rumored to be about the same as the Z Fold 6.

Video Thumbnail

Battery life is always a concern for power users, and the Z Fold 7 is rumored to carry the same 4,400mAh battery as its predecessors. This is unfortunate as it appears Samsung is still holding back in this area, despite strong sentiment from consumers that this is where the most improvement is needed. However, advancements in chip efficiency and software optimization could lead to improved battery performance despite the unchanged capacity. Let's hope.

Recommended Stories
The anticipated launch date for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is mid-July. This timing aligns with Samsung's typical release schedule for its foldable devices. A slightly later launch compared to previous years is possible, especially considering the slightly delayed release of the Galaxy S25 series.

I have to say, the potential thinness of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is appealing, though definitely not the thinnest foldable we have seen so far. The foldable phone market has seen steady evolution, with manufacturers constantly refining designs and features. While its early foldable phones were often criticized for their thickness and crease visibility, Samsung has been slowly improving with each iteration of the Galaxy Z Fold. The Z Fold series has progressively improved in terms of display quality, hinge design, and overall usability, but it still has a long way to go to catch up as other companies that have also entered the arena, creating healthy competition and driving innovation. 

The rumored camera upgrade for the main sensor is definitely a strong attention-grabber and be a welcome addition, as foldables are usually lacking there and usually a downgrade from its slab counterparts. Now anxiously waiting for the official announcement later this year and to see how this year's Z Fold will stack up to the competition.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless