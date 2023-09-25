Samsung Galaxy S24 release date predictions and its pricing, features, and specifications





In this article, we will be collecting all the rumors, leaks, and hearsay that we stumble upon regarding the upcoming Galaxy S24 series . It will be updated on the regular with all the new rumors, leaks, and news prior to the devices' announcement and subsequent release.





We are actually nearing the release window for the Galaxy S24 series . According to the general consensus, we should see the new Samsung phones get released in January 2024. This means we are very close to the announcement of the new devices, so most of the high-profile rumors we hear are likely quite credible.





If the recent Galaxy S series evolution is anything to go by, we shouldn't expect that many changes in comparison with the previous Galaxy generations. Minor design altercations and the yearly hardware refresh are likely pretty what we'll be getting. That's not only our guess, but also the rumor mill's established opinion as of late 2023.





Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S24 series in January or early February 2024. According to the majority of the most recent Galaxy flagship announcements, Samsung now tends to release its new flagships earlier and earlier each year, thus the Galaxy S24 series should fall neatly into the timetable.





Industrious leaker Yogesh Brar is convinced that the Galaxy S24 series will see the light of day in January 2024, but the exact date hasn't been revealed just yet. This means that the next Galaxy phones might go on sale in early February, which would nicely coincide with Samsung's usual flagship release window.





Most recently, Korean outlet The Elec doubles down on the prediction for an earlier Galaxy S24 release, citing Samsung's alleged desire to counter the iPhone 15's seemingly strong demand.



At this moment, Samsung isn't expected to stray away from this established release window. Thus, we expect the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus to get announced sometime in late January or early February 2024. Subsequently, the phones will get released to the market a couple of weeks later.







* - Latest anticipated announcement/release windows





Galaxy S24 price





After years of keeping the US pricing of the Galaxy S series mostly unchanged, things could potentially change with the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus . After all, UK and European fans of the Galaxy lineup were in for a rude awakening with the Galaxy S23 release, which increased prices across the board.







Seeing how Apple has withheld on raising prices with the iPhone 15 series, we hope that Samsung will follow suit.





Still, it's worth mentioning that no potential price hikes have leaked out yet as it's simply too early to anticipate credible pricing rumors, so there's still the chance that the Galaxy S24 series will cost just as much as previous Galaxy flagships did at launch.

* - Anticipated prices









Galaxy S24 camera

Galaxy S24 : 50 + 12 + 10MP

Galaxy S24 Plus : 50 + 12 + 10MP





The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are expected to keep the exact same camera setups as the Galaxy S23 series. Thus, we expect 50MP wide-angle cameras, 12MP ultra-wide ones, and a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3.0x optical zoom to make the rounds.



Currently, the rumor mill's consensus is that the Galaxy S24 won't revolutionize the camera experience with the Galaxy S24 series. Reliable tipster Revegnus expects that the Galaxy S24 will still be using the same 50MP Samsung GN3 camera sensor that's been used on multiple previous generations.

Rumors have it that Samsung might substitute the Sony-made sensors on the telephoto cameras on the Galaxy S24 series for its own in-house ISOCELL sensors. This rumor is mostly concerning the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but chances are that the smaller Galaxies could benefit from the change as well.

Surely, we are hopeful that Samsung would bring general improvements to the camera experience with the Galaxy S24 series , though we don't really expect any major hardware changes. Change for the sake of change isn't ideal.

Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 series .

At the front, we will most likely get a punch-hole with the same 10MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree FoV that made the rounds on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, which delivers excellent detail in comparison with the previous Galaxy S22/Galaxy S22 Plus front-facing camera. This rumor is corroborated by recent information from Dutch website GalaxyClub, which doesn't expect a new selfie camera on the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.





Galaxy S24 storage





Galaxy S24 . The base Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy Plus Galaxy S23 . Samsung might double the amount of base storage on the. The baseand the Galaxy Plus will likely come with 256GB of storage , and also pack some 12GB of RAM in their base versions, which would be a massive improvement in comparison with the





However, recent rumors from Revegnus claim that we might actually see a 128GB base version of the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. However, recent rumors from Revegnus claim that we might actually see a 128GB base version of theand S24 Plus.





Galaxy S24 storage capacity:

128GB

256 GB

512GB





Galaxy S24 Plus storage capacity:

128GB

256 GB

512 GB





Galaxy S24 design



Galaxy S24 design rumors that indicate that Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus were brought to the fold and scored the same design language as the So far, we haven't heard of any specificdesign rumors that indicate that we should expect major design changes . After all, theandwere brought to the fold and scored the same design language as the Galaxy S23 Ultra . The two 2023 flagships got the more streamlined flat design with protruding camera lenses that stick out of the back plate.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will most likely employ the same general design, with ever-so-slightly curved metal side frame and completely level front and back plates made of glass, just like their predecessors. Of course, we wouldn't rule out some minor design altercations.



Twitter leaker Revegnus has it that Samsung will be reusing the design of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus on next year's Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. This makes sense, as Samsung is unlikely to once again shake up the design language of its upcoming flagships having already done this in early 2023 with the Galaxy S23 series. The current design will most likely stick for a few years, and it's only natural to expect that from the South Korean giant.



From a size perspective, Samsung has seemingly hit the sweet spot with a super-compact 6.1-inch Galaxy flagship and a 6.65-inch device with a larger footprint. We really don't see any reason for Samsung to stray away from this established pattern. Of course, both devices will remain water- and dust-resistant, with stereo speakers, and all the other bells and whistles we've come to expect out of a high-end Samsung phone

Late in 2023, the news broke that Samsung has Galaxy S24 design. Still, we don't expect the new executive to completely overhaul Samsung's upcoming flagship phones.

Late in 2023, the news broke that Samsung has head-hunted the Chief Design Officer of Mercedes-Benz China, Hubert H. Lee, who will be head of Mobile Experience at Samsung, but could definitely have a big say in the Galaxy S24 design. Still, we don't expect the new executive to completely overhaul Samsung's upcoming flagship phones.

We are yet to hear anything else regarding the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus design features.



Galaxy S24 display



Galaxy S24 Plus: 6.65-inch LTPO 1-120Hz FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Plus: 6.65-inch LTPO 1-120Hz FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Galaxy S24 : 6.1-inch LTPO 1-120Hz FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X

The Galaxy S24 Plus will probably adopt a 6.65-inch display, whereas the Galaxy S24 will most probably come with a 6.1-inch one. Both displays will most certainly be super-bright Dynamic AMOLED ones, with all the bells and whistles that make OLED screens so head-turning: perfect contrast, exceptional vibrancy, and very high brightness.

ThePlus will probably adopt a 6.65-inch display, whereas thewill most probably come with a 6.1-inch one. Both displays will most certainly be super-bright Dynamic AMOLED ones, with all the bells and whistles that make OLED screens so head-turning: perfect contrast, exceptional vibrancy, and very high brightness.





The latest scoop on the Galaxy S24 screens is the potential adoption of the M13 LTPO display panel across the Galaxy S24 line up. In comparison with the M12 display that is found on the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the M13 screen is thinner and more efficient, both of which are excellent improvements.





Another potential improvement would be to increase the maximum brightness of the display panels. Samsung Display has been supplying significantly brighter and efficient OLED screens to Apple for some time now, leaving Samsung Mobile with slightly less stunning technology to utilize on its flagship phones.





As a direct comparison, the most recent Galaxy S23 series are all capable of hitting merely 1,750 nits of max brightness. As a direct comparison, the most recent iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are both capable of hitting up to 2,000 nits of maximum brightness in the right conditions, while theseries are all capable of hitting merely 1,750 nits of max brightness.





Galaxy S24 battery and charging specs





Galaxy S24 software and features





Being a major release, the Galaxy S24 will most certainly arrive with a major version of the One UI interface.

Being a major release, thewill most certainly arrive with a major version of the One UI interface. As we're currently amidst the One UI 5 era, based on Android 13, it's more than certain that the next Galaxy flagship will arrive with One UI 6, which will be based on Android 14 . What features and functionalities will be introduced to both pieces of software remains to be seen.





Galaxy S24 hardware and specs





The Galaxy S23 series broke years of tradition and shipped with a single Qualcomm chipset globally (an exclusively tuned-up version), whereas Samsung used both Exynos and Qualcomm chips previously.





Well, that could change with the Galaxy S24 series, as Samsung is reportedly preparing the Exynos 2400 chip for all international markets except for USA and China, which will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy.





Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S24 Plus . This would be the first time Samsung has done such a chipset mix on its flagship phones. Another recent rumor claims that Samsung might pull an Apple and use the more premium Snapdragon chip on theand the internationally, while the smaller Galaxy S24 could score the Exynos 2400 . This would be the first time Samsung has done such a chipset mix on its flagship phones.





Galaxy S24 series at all but be intended for other devices that Samsung might have in its sleeve. The chip in question is the deca-core Exynos 2400 SoC, which might utilize fan-out wafer-level packaging (FoWLP) that eliminates the need for a printed circuit board (PCB). This could greatly improve the performance and efficiency of this Samsung chip, squashing the criticisms that Samsung's chips can't really stand up to Qualcomm's offerings. The Exynos 2400 will reportedly be manufactured by Samsung with its own 4nm LPP process. Still, this chip might not end up in theat all but be intended for other devices that Samsung might have in its sleeve.





According to rumors, the chip will employ a deca-core configuration of 1+2+3+4 cores including a Cortex-X4 prime core running at 3.10GHz or possibly even 3.2GHz. The chip will also use the Xclipse 940 GPU as well as the Exynos 5300 5G modem.





Provided that seems that Samsung and Qualcomm will continue their exclusive collaboration with the upcoming Galaxy flagships, as rumors are already starting to pile up about the possible Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that will be making the rounds in the next Galaxy flagship.





The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , which might be announced earlier , is expected to come with a slightly different configuration in comparison with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and boast one prime core, five high-performance, and two efficiency cores. This could improve performance as it will swap an efficiency core for a high-performance one.





The yet unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is also currently rumored to be a graphics-crunching powerhouse thanks to the powerful new Adreno 750 GPU that's said to be up to 50% faster than the Adreno 740 unit found in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.





Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. Alas, In fact, rumors point out that we might see 12GB of RAM on the 256GB and 512GB versions of theandPlus. Alas, rumors point out we might see 8GB of RAM on the base 128GB storage variants. This could further enhance the performance and multitasking capabilities of the upcoming affordable Galaxies.





Moreover, aside from the RAM increase, we might also be in for double the base storage, at least on the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus. The Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, as well as most of their direct predecessors in the past few years came with 128GB of native storage. Rumors have it that the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus (as well as the S24 Ultra) might come with 256GB of native storage in their base versions.





Finally, there are some rumors that all of the Galaxy S24 series might score satellite connectivity that will most likely allow for contacting emergency services while outside network coverage. Rudimentary texting is another possible feature that satellite connectivity could bring about, provided that both the technology and infrastructure are there.





Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus ?





You should wait for the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Plus if you haven't upgraded your Galaxy flagship in a while and are planning on getting a new phone early next year. Judging from Samsung's track record, the next installments in the Galaxy lineup shouldn't disappoint, with the possibility of scoring some key improvements in important areas. What's more, you can keep an ear close to the ground if you're willing to explore the Galaxy ecosystem, as the Galaxy S24 or the Galaxy S24 Plus could be the perfect entry-level into it.





You should not wait for Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus if you've bought a Galaxy S23 or a Galaxy S23 Plus soon, or don't intend on upgrading your phone in the coming year or so. Surely, the upcoming phones will be good, but they can't be that much better than their immediate predecessors. If you, due to one reason or another, are also looking to explore other options on the vast phone market, then you should probably not wait for the Galaxy S24 series , as we doubt that they will introduce any ground-breaking new feature that will bring the industry on its head.





