Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 apparently doesn’t have an under-display camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature a traditional punch hole camera instead.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will reportedly not have any under-display cameras (UDC). Instead, the Fold 7 will resemble the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, which saw a very limited release and featured some minor changes and upgrades in specific markets.

The report comes from a very reliable industry insider — especially regarding news about Samsung — and is “confirmed”. Samsung has decided to do away with the under-display camera found on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, likely due to poor photographic quality. The main interior display will now feature a traditional punch hole camera instead, much like the aforementioned Fold 6 SE.

Does this news hamper your excitement for the Fold 7?

Vote View Result


While the Fold 6 had a punch hole camera on the external display for better photos, Samsung apparently wasn’t satisfied. So now, in addition to the crease, there will be another distraction on the main display. Nevertheless, this should at least make for a better camera feed when using the phone unfolded for a video call or something similar.

The Fold 7 is also larger than its predecessor, so you’re ultimately gaining more screen real estate than the amount lost to the punch hole camera.


I do find it funny that Samsung is moving away from under-display cameras when Apple — its main competitor in the States — is doing the opposite. The iPhone 20 in 2027 is expected to feature a screen without any punch holes or notches. In preparation for that, the iPhone 18 will have a punch hole, and the Face ID will be housed under the display.

It’s almost certain that, once under-display cameras improve, Samsung will move back to using them in its foldables. However, if you were hoping for a main display free of any spots, then the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will not be for you.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor also found in the Galaxy S25 series, the Fold 7 will be a worthy competitor to the likes of the Oppo Find N5 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Galaxy Z Flip 7, on the other hand, will likely be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 2500 in certain markets.

Interestingly enough, numerous reports claim that this is the year that Samsung will release its long-rumored budget foldable as well: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

