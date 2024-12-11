Galaxy Z Flip 7 release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 . | Image Credit - PhoneArena



What we know so far





Apart from that, we haven't had other leaks so far. Judging by previous years though, you can pretty much expect a similar design to the Flip 6 in the Flip 7, good cameras, and good battery life.



















So far, no leaks have given us an exact date of the Z Flip 7 release. Judging by previous years, it will happen sometime in the summer of 2025, probably in July or August.







* - probable dates









Galaxy Z Flip 7 price







Galaxy Z Flip prices have stayed pretty much consistent in recent years. The Flip 6 started at $1,099, which is a price hike from the $999 the Flip 5 started at, but the starting RAM of the Flip 6 was raised to 12 GB in comparison to the 8 GB of the Flip 5, so it wasn't an unjustified hike.



Although we don't have leaks on this yet, we can safely assume the Flip 7 would cost around $1,099.







* - anticipated prices



Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera





Historically, foldable phones didn't always come with the best cameras. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 improved on this aspect and introduced a new 50 MP camera, a huge improvement over the 12 MP camera of its predecessor. The camera also featured more natural color processing abilities similar to the Galaxy S24 series.

So far, the potential Galaxy Z Flip 7 cameras weren't discussed in the rumors. Right now, we can expect the same or slightly improved 50 MP main camera, complemented by a 12 MP ultra-wide and a 10 MP front-facing camera.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera setup:

50 MP main camera (expected)

12 MP ultra-wide (expected)

10 MP selfie camera (expected)







As for features, we expect to see Galaxy AI generative capabilities just like the Flip 6, for example, Generative Edit and Edit Suggestions.



When we tested the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with our new camera benchmarks, we found that it improved in the regular photography department but slightly downgraded in video in comparison to its predecessor.



However, phones like the Galaxy S24 were able to beat the Flip 6's performance.



We certainly hope Samsung improves on the Flip 7's camera and we're impatiently waiting for leaks about the camera system to shed light on what improvements we should be looking forward to.





Galaxy Z Flip 7 storage







Galaxy Z Flip 7 storage capacity (expected):

256 GB

512 GB









Galaxy Z Flip 7 design

foldable phone . Despite that though, design has stayed pretty consistent in recent years so we can expect something similar to how the Flip 6 looks like.







We should probably see premium flat sides of the Flip 7 and some beautiful and trendy color options to choose from. Maybe we will see fresh hues of blue, green, probably silver, or white color options, but the colors have not leaked yet so keep an open mind for surprises from Samsung in this department.



We will most likely have the same premium build and reliable hinge mechanism. One thing to look forward to here is whether Samsung will manage to get rid of the display crease completely: it got close to getting rid of it with the Z Flip 6 , and the crease was almost gone, so I have high hopes about the 7.



We expect it to feel sturdy and durable just like its predecessor.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 display





The display department is where we've already had some rumors creep up from the internet's dark corners. We expect a slight increase in the display size for the Z Flip 7 in comparison to its predecessor.



The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumored to come with a bigger 6.85-inch display, which could mainly be due to Samsung shrinking the bezels surrounding it. Although this isn't a huge increase from the 6.7-inch one the Z Flip 6 rocks, it's still a notable improvement and should give you more space for your favorite phone activities.



Meanwhile, the cover display of the Flip 7 is also expected to become a bit bigger: 4 inches in comparison to the 3.4 inches one on the Flip 6. This would be very useful for interactions with the phone when it's folded, and having more space there means you can probably do more on the cover display.



As for the crease, no leaks or rumors are saying anything about it just yet. I do hope we get to forget the crease this time, as we almost did with the Z Flip 6 .



Galaxy Z Flip 7 battery

Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes with improvement in its battery size which grew from 3,700 mAh on the 5 to 4,000 mAh. Although no leaks have disclosed what to expect here, it seems to me it would be a bit optimistic to ask for more battery with the next iteration, so expect something around 4,000 mAh for the Galaxy Z Flip 7.



In the charging department, things have remained the same in recent years with 25W charging. We hope Samsung improves on that with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but we have no rumors indicating this at this moment.



The predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , scored reliably in our extensive battery tests and managed to pull 16 hours and 10 minutes in web browsing, 9 hours and 8 minutes in video streaming, and 10 hours and 20 minutes on gaming, putting it on par with the vanilla Galaxy S24 more or less, but worse than phones like the Razr+.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 features and software









Galaxy AI features just like other premium Samsung phones.



One UI 7's beta is out already to S24 phones and is bringing a lot of exciting visual changes. The icons will become more colorful and lively, with favorites like Gallery, Phone, and Camera getting a refresh. Widgets will also be more vibrant, offering additional information while keeping their original layout. Folders on the home screen can now expand to show up to eight app shortcuts, making it easier to access your most-used apps.



Quick toggles and notifications are getting a makeover too. The two panels will be separated, and you'll be able to customize the quick toggle panel more easily, adjusting which toggles appear and rearranging sections. A new Now bar on the lock screen and always-on display will show live notifications for things like music and health updates.



We'll likely see One UI 7 on the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, bringing new clock styles, animations, and widgets to the lock screen. The camera interface also gets a complete redesign, offering a cleaner and more intuitive layout. The app switcher will look more like iOS, with apps stacked on top of each other for easier multitasking.



With smoother animations and more customization, One UI 7 will most likely make the Galaxy Z Flip 7 feel fresh and efficient, from the home screen to the camera.



We also expect to see foldable-specific features here like Flex mode, which allows you to use the top and bottom part of the folding screen for different actions. For example, positioning a YouTube video in the top part while having comments in the bottom, or the camera viewfinder in the top with controls in the bottom when the phone is half-folded.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 hardware and specs





Galaxy Z Flip 7's specs (expected and rumored):

CPU: Exynos 2500 (rumored)

RAM: 12 GB (expected)

Battery: 4,000 mAh (expected)

Charging: 25 wired (expected) (wired and wireless)

Storage: 256, 512GB (expected)

Camera setup: 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide, 10 MP selfie (all expected)

Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is shaping up to be a premium clamshell phone when it comes to specs. Of course, its main point of attractiveness is the folding abilities and the inherent portability that comes with those.



We expect stellar performance from the Exynos 2500 chip, and it should deliver enough power for simple tasks like browsing to complex Galaxy AI generations.

Should I wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 7?





You should wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 if you're a fan of clamshell foldable phones and you want to see what improvements it would get over its predecessor. Little is known about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 right now which gives space for pleasant surprises from Samsung.

You should not wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 if you recently got the Galaxy Z Flip 6 . Recently, there haven't been huge improvements from generation to generation, so you may not get a lot if you jump from the Flip 6 to the Flip 7. Of course, we don't know much about the Flip 7 yet, and it might surprise us, but it will not likely be that hugely different from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 .



