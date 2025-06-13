Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 cameras are about to get way smarter, suggests a new leak
Expect AI-driven upgrades that’ll boost photo and video quality.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Samsung is gearing up to show off its next wave of foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 – at an Unpacked event next month, which might be taking place in New York City this time around. And with the launch just around the corner, leaks are continuing to fill in the gaps before Samsung makes it all official.
The latest leak focuses on the camera setup – and things are looking good. Both devices are expected to get a serious boost thanks to a next-gen ProVisual Engine.
So, what is this ProVisual Engine exactly? It is a suite of AI tools designed to help both amateur and pro photographers and videographers – from capturing the best shot or footage to editing it for the most optimized result.
Samsung first introduced it with the Galaxy S24 series, then brought it over to the Galaxy S25 series, which, by the way, is expected to get this updated next-gen ProVisual Engine shortly after the foldable.
"Confirmed"— PandaFlash (@PandaFlashPro) June 12, 2025
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 | Flip 7 will use Samsung’s New Generation #GalaxyAI Pro-Visual Engine, which will later be Expanded to the Galaxy S25 Series.
Main improvements.
Better Image Output
Better Digital Zoom Quality
Video Stability
- Sharper, cleaner image output
- Better digital zoom performance
- Smoother, more stable video
And if you are into AI-powered photography, this is definitely something to look forward to.
But what I’m personally more excited about is the possibility that Samsung might finally give the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a serious camera overhaul. This could be the year the Fold model stops being just another incremental update and actually gets the kind of camera upgrade we’ve been waiting for.
Just like previous models, the Z Fold 7 is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup and two selfie cameras – one under the main display and one on the cover screen. But here’s the interesting part: we might see a new main sensor. And not just any sensor – the same 200 MP one that showed up on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.
That would finally give Fold fans something to cheer about, especially since the last few models have been criticized for barely changing anything in the camera department. Even if the rest of the camera hardware stays the same, just that new main sensor would be a huge win.
- 50 MP main
- 12 MP ultrawide
- 10 MP selfie
And under the hood, both the Fold 7 and Flip 7 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which should deliver strong performance.
And Samsung is also hyping up the Fold 7 as its thinnest and lightest foldable yet. That is a pretty bold claim, considering the current champ – Oppo Find N5 – is just 8.9mm thick when unfolded. The Fold 7 is said to come in at 9mm, which is just a 0.1mm difference – you are not going to feel that in real life.
So, if you are thinking about grabbing a foldable right now, I’d say hold off just a little longer until Samsung rolls out its next-gen models. Once everything’s official, we’ll finally have the full picture and it’ll be way easier to figure out which one’s actually worth buying.
For example, if you are leaning toward a flip-style foldable, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) already looks like a near-perfect pick. But I’m still holding out to see if Samsung has something unexpected up its sleeve.
Things that are NOT allowed: