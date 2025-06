Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 cameras are about to get way smarter, suggests a new leak

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. | Image credit – PhoneArena

"Confirmed" The Galaxy Z Fold 7 | Flip 7 will use Samsung’s New Generation #GalaxyAI Pro-Visual Engine, which will later be Expanded to the Galaxy S25 Series. Main improvements. Better Image Output Better Digital Zoom Quality Video Stability

The current Fold 6 and Flip 6 already use the existing ProVisual Engine, but this next-gen version will reportedly bring even more improvements like:

And if you are into AI-powered photography, this is definitely something to look forward to.

But what I’m personally more excited about is the possibility that Samsung might finally give thea serious camera overhaul . This could be the year the Fold model stops being just another incremental update and actually gets the kind of camera upgrade we’ve been waiting for.Just like previous models, theis expected to come with a triple rear camera setup and two selfie cameras – one under the main display and one on the cover screen. But here’s the interesting part: we might see a new main sensor. And not just any sensor – the same 200 MP one that showed up on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.That would finally give Fold fans something to cheer about, especially since the last few models have been criticized for barely changing anything in the camera department. Even if the rest of the camera hardware stays the same, just that new main sensor would be a huge win.As for the, don’t expect much to change aside from the next-gen ProVisual Engine. It should stick with the same setup as the Flip 6, which means: