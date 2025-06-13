Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 cameras are about to get way smarter, suggests a new leak

Expect AI-driven upgrades that’ll boost photo and video quality.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
Galaxy Z Fold 6 next to Galaxy Z Flip 6 on a wooden surface.
Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. | Image credit – PhoneArena

Samsung is gearing up to show off its next wave of foldables – the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 – at an Unpacked event next month, which might be taking place in New York City this time around. And with the launch just around the corner, leaks are continuing to fill in the gaps before Samsung makes it all official.

The latest leak focuses on the camera setup – and things are looking good. Both devices are expected to get a serious boost thanks to a next-gen ProVisual Engine.

So, what is this ProVisual Engine exactly? It is a suite of AI tools designed to help both amateur and pro photographers and videographers – from capturing the best shot or footage to editing it for the most optimized result.

Samsung first introduced it with the Galaxy S24 series, then brought it over to the Galaxy S25 series, which, by the way, is expected to get this updated next-gen ProVisual Engine shortly after the foldable.


The current Fold 6 and Flip 6 already use the existing ProVisual Engine, but this next-gen version will reportedly bring even more improvements like:

  • Sharper, cleaner image output
  • Better digital zoom performance
  • Smoother, more stable video

And if you are into AI-powered photography, this is definitely something to look forward to.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 might get AI-powered camera upgrades – but do you really care?

Vote View Result


But what I’m personally more excited about is the possibility that Samsung might finally give the Galaxy Z Fold 7 a serious camera overhaul. This could be the year the Fold model stops being just another incremental update and actually gets the kind of camera upgrade we’ve been waiting for.

Just like previous models, the Z Fold 7 is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup and two selfie cameras – one under the main display and one on the cover screen. But here’s the interesting part: we might see a new main sensor. And not just any sensor – the same 200 MP one that showed up on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

That would finally give Fold fans something to cheer about, especially since the last few models have been criticized for barely changing anything in the camera department. Even if the rest of the camera hardware stays the same, just that new main sensor would be a huge win.

Recommended Stories
As for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera, don’t expect much to change aside from the next-gen ProVisual Engine. It should stick with the same setup as the Flip 6, which means:

  • 50 MP main
  • 12 MP ultrawide
  • 10 MP selfie

And under the hood, both the Fold 7 and Flip 7 are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which should deliver strong performance.

And Samsung is also hyping up the Fold 7 as its thinnest and lightest foldable yet. That is a pretty bold claim, considering the current champ – Oppo Find N5 – is just 8.9mm thick when unfolded. The Fold 7 is said to come in at 9mm, which is just a 0.1mm difference – you are not going to feel that in real life.


So, if you are thinking about grabbing a foldable right now, I’d say hold off just a little longer until Samsung rolls out its next-gen models. Once everything’s official, we’ll finally have the full picture and it’ll be way easier to figure out which one’s actually worth buying.

For example, if you are leaning toward a flip-style foldable, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) already looks like a near-perfect pick. But I’m still holding out to see if Samsung has something unexpected up its sleeve.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s main competitor shows its huge display in official image
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7’s main competitor shows its huge display in official image

Latest News

Samsung continues to churn out similar phones for different markets
Samsung continues to churn out similar phones for different markets
China turns to AI to design processors thanks to recent U.S. sanctions
China turns to AI to design processors thanks to recent U.S. sanctions
Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue
Apple surprisingly releases revised iOS 26 Developer Beta to fix serious battery issue
These Motorola phones should be updated to Android 16
These Motorola phones should be updated to Android 16
Two new capabilities are added to the popular Circle to Search feature
Two new capabilities are added to the popular Circle to Search feature
A new retail leak hints at just how thin Samsung’s Z Fold 7 might be
A new retail leak hints at just how thin Samsung’s Z Fold 7 might be
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless