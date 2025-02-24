GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak teases a surprising accessory redesign that might not be for everyone

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 in Flex mode held by a person.
Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

A new rumor indicates that the S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be thicker than previous generations.

PandaFlashPro is back with another rumor about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its S Pen. Earlier, troubling rumors indicated Samsung may completely get rid of the useful accessory from the Z Fold 7 after downgrading the stylus for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, X tipster PandaFlash seems not to believe this, citing "sources".

Contrary to the earlier rumors, the Z Fold 7 may indeed come with S Pen support. And reportedly, it will be a redesigned one. The new leak now claims the new S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may be thicker than previous generations.

Other rumors that have been circulating online indicate the new S Pen may be downgraded as well. We're not sure at this point though what the downgrades would be, and leaks have been pretty quiet about this. Hopefully, it won't be an S25-Ultra-like downgrade that gets rid of Bluetooth support and therefore Air Actions... but we don't know yet.

Curiously enough, the report about the thicker S Pen sounds a bit counterintuitive. Samsung removed the Bluetooth chip from the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen and achieved a lighter stylus, so it would be strange if Samsung went for a thicker one with the upcoming foldables. Especially when the entire industry seems obsessed with thinness nowadays...

Maybe the new design would offer a more comfortable hold if this rumor indeed turns out to be true, at least for some people. PandaFlash has shared quite a lot of information recently about Samsung's upcoming foldable flagships, but given the fact these phones are not officially out yet, we're not entirely certain how accurate this info will end up being.

It's worth noting that the Z Fold phones don't have a dedicated slot to keep the stylus in their body, unlike the Galaxy Ultra phones. So, the S Pen for the Fold is purchased separately and needs a specific case if you want it everywhere with you. This should actually give plenty of freedom to Samsung's designers to get the S Pen exactly how they want it.

Recommended Stories
One thing seems more certain though: earlier rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 being based on the Z Fold SE (which doesn't support an S Pen to begin with) may end up inaccurate. It's important to know though that so far, the only leaker that's been talking about the Z Fold 7's S Pen has been PandaFlash. I'd be more certain about the S Pen when other leakers chime in to corroborate this.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be unveiled sometime in the summer alongside the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 7. The phone will reportedly be thinner and with an improved crease, and may feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite (be it the 7-core version or not). It may not have as tough a competition as was once believed, given the fact that the world's thinnest foldable may not make it to all markets.

The Z Fold 7 may be joined by a Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the race for the title of the best foldable phone in 2025. Meanwhile, OnePlus won't be making a contender. Apple won't have a foldable until at least 2026. Maybe, the lack of competition is making Samsung feel like the win's going to be easy, and hence we hear stuff inclining us to believe the upgrade won't be as huge.

Despite that, some rumors suggest we may get an upgrade that we deserve and it won't just be an iterative one. I'm very curious to find out which rumors will end up the real deal.
