Pixel 10 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

Google Pixel 10 : the anniversary job! Can you believe the Google Pixel will soon be stepping in the double-digit naming (numbering) era?! Well, if we include the Nexus phones, we're looking at fifteen solid years of Google smartphones. Time does fly.





Will the Pixel 10 be special, will it commemorate its anniversary? Let's check things out!





Without a shadow of a doubt, the most interesting thing about the Pixel 10 (so far) is its chipset, the Tensor G5. It marks a pivotal moment for Google's chipset lineup, as it will be the first fully in-house design produced by TSMC using an advanced 3nm process, promising significant improvements in performance and efficiency over previous models.





While this represents a major step forward, first-generation technology often faces challenges, and Google's initial attempt may require refinement in future iterations. Despite the risks, the Pixel 10 and its Tensor G5 hold exciting potential to elevate the Pixel series to new heights.





On the outside, no major changes are expected of the Pixel 10. This means that the handset will resemble an iPhone in many ways. But so does Samsung's recent Galaxy, so: it is what it is. Some will find it stylish and sleek, others – a bit boring and conservative.





In terms of features and tricks, I expect the Pixel 10 to be chock-full of AI and AI-related whistles and bells. If this is your thing: congratulations, there’s a lid for every pot. If you detest AI (but love the Pixel project), get ready to dive deep down those Settings menus and turn things off.





The main question is: will the Pixel 10 be a true, real upgrade in the spirit of (older) Pixel phones… or are we looking at another uninspiring touch up?













The Pixel 10 will probably arrive at the end of the Summer 2025 (that's August in the Northern Hemisphere).





Once upon a time, for many years in a row, Pixel phones were deep in the habit of arriving in the middle of the Fall. Announcement events were held almost exclusively in October. The Pixel 9 line put an end to that tradition and it arrived in August. I expect the same to happen in 2025.





Usually, there's a several day buffer period between the announcement and the availability, but the Pixel 10 should be up for pre-orders on the same day of its unveiling.









* - probable dates





Pixel 10 price and deals





Ah, the other extremely important question: will there be a price hike?





The answer is "probably, yes…", so don't act surprised next year!





The Pixel 10 could get more expensive, not just because it seems that everything is on the rise , but because the Pixel 10 will most likely pack a brand-new in-house chipset: the Tensor G5. We'll talk about it extensively in a moment, but for the time being, its enough to know that the Tensor G5 could very well send the Pixel 10 price in a direction none of us actually wants to go.





If the $100 price hike that Google introduces year after year – in three consecutive years, to be precise – happens once more, we're now steady in the ~$1,000 range. That's crazy, given what one could get for well below $1,000 nowadays (if one doesn't mind getting a phone outside the Apple/Samsung/Google triumvirate).









* - anticipated prices





Pixel 10 deals to expect:





Pixel 10 camera



Google's Pixel phones have been the go-to choice for many people around the world: and there's a reason for it. Google's magic algorithms made it possible for smaller camera sensors to produce some pretty solid pictures and video clips.

The Pixel 10 should inherit the magic and continue the tradition of its predecessors. What's more, it could build on it, taking the Pixel lineup to new heights.

So far, there are no hardware-related leaks for the camera setup on the Pixel 10. So, let's check out what its predecessor brings to the table. In the worst case scenario (which isn't that bad), things will stay the same.

Pixel 9 camera setup: 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.31" image sensor size, Super Res Zoom up to 8x, Optical + electronic image stabilization on wide

48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with autofocus, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size

10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 95° ultrawide field of view

Though the Pixel 10 (and the Pixel 11, for that matter) is still far from launch, leaks have provided early details about their anticipated camera features. A report cites leaked documents from Google's gChips division and highlights new tools powered by the Tensor G5 chip, expected to debut with the Pixel 10.

Among the expected features are:

"Video Generative ML" : an AI-powered tool designed to simplify video editing by understanding video content.

: an AI-powered tool designed to simplify video editing by understanding video content. "Speak-to-Tweak" : for mighty fast photo editing.

: for mighty fast photo editing. "Sketch-to-Image" : this could turn user sketches into images like Galaxy phones already do.

Hardware improvements are also on the horizon. The Tensor G5 chip might enable 4K 60fps HDR video , a notable upgrade from the current 4K 30fps limit. While we're at it, check this out: the Pixel 11 is rumored to introduce 100x zoom capabilities for photos and videos, supported by advanced machine learning and a next-gen telephoto camera. Cinematic Blur, a popular feature, may see enhancements allowing 4K recording at 30fps with new "video relight" options for adjusting lighting during video capture. These updates would be powered by a "Cinematic Rendering Engine", which promises better energy efficiency while enabling these advanced effects. Hardware improvements are also on the horizon. The Tensor G5 chip might enable, a notable upgrade from the current 4K 30fps limit. While we're at it, check this out: the Pixel 11 is rumored to introduce 100x zoom capabilities for photos and videos, supported by advanced machine learning and a next-gen telephoto camera. Cinematic Blur, a popular feature, may see enhancements allowing 4K recording at 30fps with new "video relight" options for adjusting lighting during video capture. These updates would be powered by a "Cinematic Rendering Engine", which promises better energy efficiency while enabling these advanced effects.

Another exciting development is "Ultra Low Light video," or "Night Sight video," expected to debut with the Pixel 11. Unlike the current Night Sight feature that relies on cloud processing, this version would work entirely on-device and perform well in dim lighting as low as 5-10 lux. This improvement could benefit from upgraded camera hardware, allowing users to capture high-quality videos in challenging lighting conditions.





It'd be great if these debuted on the Pixel 10!





Pixel 10 storage





The Pixel 10 is the "vanilla" flagship model of the series, so don't expect anything too crazy about its storage options. I'd be surprised if it offers anything but the standard 128 or 256 GB free space for photos, videos, and GIFs. That's a lot of GIFs.





It's curious whether Google will continue to pack the same UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM that the previous model offers.





Pixel 10 storage capacity:

128 GB

256 GB





Pixel 10 design



No Pixel 10 image renders are available at the moment, but that will surely change pretty soon. After all, it's Google we're talking about here. They're so bad at keeping things secret.

Anyway, the Pixel 10 will probably look a lot like the Pixel 9 on the outside. The Pixel 9 , on the other hand, looks a lot like... a phone from the competition. If you think the Pixel phones lately are turning more and more into an iPhone... well, you're not alone.

Prominent leaker Sonny Dickson shared an image claiming to show a phone case for the upcoming Pixel 10. The design of the cutout suggests that the rear camera bar on the 2025 base model will remain largely unchanged. The case also indicates that the Pixel 10 will retain its rounded corners. While Dickson is known for reliable leaks, it's always possible that case manufacturers base early designs on speculation rather than confirmed details.

I'd bet a reasonable amount of money that the Pixel 10 stays the same, more or less.

Pixel 10 display

* - anticipated specs

If the Pixel 10 inherits the display features of the Pixel 9 , we might get a pretty decent panel.

The Pixel 9 ’s screen features thinner, perfectly uniform bezels and a significant boost in peak brightness, reaching 2700 nits—35% brighter than the previous model. I hope the Pixel 10 could squeeze some extra nits of brightness, though.

In terms of size, it's a "compact" flagship: it's a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2424, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a variable refresh rate of 60-120Hz, along with HDR support.

The Pixel 10 should also come with a new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which is 50% faster than the optical sensors used in earlier Pixel models. This technology, commonly found in Samsung's Galaxy flagship phones, is a true blessing. The display on the Pixel 10 should be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (at minimum), offering improved durability.



Pixel 10 battery

Could it be that the Pixel 10 will arrive with pretty much the same battery as the Pixel 9 ? Let's hope it doesn't. Let's hope it packs something closer to 5,000 mAh capacity.





Pixel 9 ’s, this means a 4700mAh cell, slightly larger than on the Pixel 8 , Google states that the Pixel 9 ’s battery life is 20% longer, a trend the Pixel 10 might continue that trend.



Charging performance on the Pixel 9 also saw improvements that could carry over to the Pixel 10. The Pixel 9 supports faster charging, reaching 1-55% in about 30 minutes with Google’s new 45W fast charger. This is a step up from the Pixel 8 , which achieved 1-50% in the same time but with a less powerful 30W charger. Whether the Pixel 10 will maintain or improve upon these advancements remains to be seen. If the Pixel 10’s battery is indeed similar to the’s, this means a 4700mAh cell, slightly larger than on the Pixel 8 , and it's claimed to deliver over 24 hours of use. With the Extreme Battery Saver mode, it can reportedly last up to 100 hours. Compared to the, Google states that the’s battery life is 20% longer, a trend the Pixel 10 might continue that trend.Charging performance on thealso saw improvements that could carry over to the Pixel 10. Thesupports faster charging, reaching 1-55% in about 30 minutes with Google’s new 45W fast charger. This is a step up from the, which achieved 1-50% in the same time but with a less powerful 30W charger. Whether the Pixel 10 will maintain or improve upon these advancements remains to be seen.





Pixel 10 features and software





Pixel 9 should shine bright like a piece of polished platinum. No, I'm serious: In terms of software performance and features, theshould shine bright like a piece of polished platinum. No, I'm serious: Android 15 out of the box, and Android 16 as soon as it's ready to be rolled out; mighty AI tricks; Pixel-exclusive tricks; improved virtual assistan, and more.





What's more: seven years of updates! There are only few of us (of "you", really) out there who'll use the same phone for seven years straight, but it doesn't matter: the idea of your phone getting support for seven years is really cool.





Pixel 10 hardware and specs





Ah, yes: the Pixel's heart, brain, spine, and muscles: the chipset! It's reportedly called Tensor G5 and it is undoubtedly the pearl in the Pixel 10's crown.





This is a groundbreaking shift in the Tensor lineup. Unlike its predecessors – the G1 through G4, which were modified versions of Samsung's Exynos chips manufactured by Samsung Foundry – the Tensor G5 will be entirely designed by Google and produced by TSMC using its cutting-edge second-generation 3nm process. This advanced 3nm technology allows more transistors to fit on the chip, improving both performance and efficiency compared to the 4nm designs used in earlier models.





While the Tensor G5 represents a major leap for Google, being the company’s first fully in-house chipset, it also comes with risks. Initial iterations of new technology often face challenges, and it may take until the second generation for Google to truly refine the design. Though the Pixel 10 and its Tensor G5 promise exciting advancements, expectations should be tempered as Google navigates the complexities of this ambitious undertaking.





Also, the new SoC is expected to drive substantial performance enhancements in next year’s Pixel 10 series and we might get Qi2. See, Google opted not to adopt the Qi2 wireless charging standard for the Pixel 9 series.





Pixel 9 leaves Qi2 offers faster charging speeds of up to 15W and improved efficiency, thanks to its Magnetic Power Profile, which ensures perfect coil alignment to reduce energy loss as heat and preserve battery lifespan. Google's decision to forego Qi2 on theleaves room for speculation about whether the Pixel 10 will finally embrace this more efficient charging standard.





If all goes according to plan, the Tensor G5 chipset has the potential to usher in a new era for Pixel devices, promising the exceptional performance users have long anticipated from Google's flagship phones.





Pixel 10 specs:

CPU: Tensor G5

RAM: 12 GB

Battery: 4,700 mAh (although 5,000 mAh would be even better)

Charging: Up to ~30W wired (with Google adapter), up to ~15W wireless

Storage: 128/256 GB

Camera setup: Dual on the back and a selfie.

Connectivity: Bluetooth, NFC, and more.





Note : these are expected specs.





Of course, that's not a maxed-out Pro/Ultra flagship. That's an "ordinary", "vanilla" flagship: it's good for everyday tasks and people who really execute them on a daily basis. Such phones are not meant for super-heavy use: they don't have the capacity to take on heavy loads of usage. But if you want your everyday job done – no fuss, no muss – the Pixel 10 should be perfect!





I don't think the Pixel 10 will come with more than 12 GB of RAM, but what's the point? It's plenty as it is. The battery should increase in capacity, plus the chardging speeds could be updated a bit, but the most importanting thing on the Pixel 10 remains the Tensor G5.





Should I wait for the Pixel 10?





You should wait for the Pixel 10 if you are after the most up-to-date chipset experience. If you want to see what TSMC and Google's cooperation will feel like, you should definitely wait. Also, if you don't need the absolute best in terms of specs, the Pixel 10 is perfect: anything else is overkill. An expensive overkill, mind you. Speaking of money, you'll probably have to save a bit more for the Pixel 10!