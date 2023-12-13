Android 15 release date prediction, supported devices, and must-known features
Getting hyped about a new Android update is like following a treasure map to discover all the cool new stuff. Especially if it's so early in the release cycle that the only people who know something about it are the engineers working on it. This is the case currently with Android 15. We're here to explore and ponder everything we know about Google's next major OS update.
So, Android 15! We're still some months away, even from the first developer preview, and the information about Android 15 is still limited and scarce. Nevertheless, we know some things, and we're about to share them with you in the next few paragraphs.
The release date for Android 15 is still up in the air, but our hunch is that Google will stick to the usual schedule from previous years. Looking back, Android 14 gave us a taste of its first developer preview in February 2023, so we can expect the first sneak peak to be around the same time this year.
We will have something for Google's annual I/O conference in May 2024, so stay tuned for teasers, hints, and announcements around that time as well.
Even though Google kinda ditched the whole dessert name thing for Android with the revamp in Android 10, we're still getting the code names for the upcoming Android versions in the form of sweet tooth treats.
Android 11 got the codename Red Velvet, and Android 12 went with Snow Cone. Now, the sweet streak continues with Android 13 as Tiramisu and Android 14 rocking the name Upside Down Cake (any Stranger Things fans out there?).
Google's spilled the beans on these playful internal names, and the latest scoop is that Android 15 is cruising with the title Vanilla Ice Cream. Cool, right?
This section will become a huge list, but at the moment, all we can do is guess. Of course, the first devices to get Android 15 will be the Pixels. Google will launch the stable Android 15 version with the Pixel 9 lineup and then gradually roll it out to other eligible devices.
So, if you want to get it first, your best bet is to get the latest Pixel phone. Normally, common sense tells us that the latest flagship phones will be the ones to get the update next, but there might be delays or variations depending on the manufacturer and the specific user interface on top of the vanilla Android 15.
We have just a few drops of information about the possible changes and new features of Android 15 at the moment, but nevertheless, you won't go empty-handed. Here goes.
Over the years, Android has become more modular, shifting many core features into what are known as mainline modules. The benefit of this strategy is that it enables Google to update specific components without requiring a full system update. This not only brings new features to devices that may not receive regular updates but also allows for quicker patching of security issues.
This would lead to timely updates and fewer NFC woes for all Android users out there. Unfortunately, this is all we've got at this point. Stay tuned and check this page regularly, as we will update it with the latest leaks and rumors about Android 15.
There hasn't been a huge change in Google's mobile OS since Android 5 Lollipop. Wait, that's not true; we're forgetting Android 12. This was a major one and the birth of the Material You design idea. Then Android 13 came along, refining that even further, and before we knew it, we ended up with Android 14.
Jump to section:
Android 15 expected release date
Android 15 name
Here are all the Android codenames through the years:
- Android 1.5: Cupcake
- Android 1.6: Donut
- Android 2.0: Eclair
- Android 2.2: Froyo
- Android 2.3: Gingerbread
- Android 3.0: Honeycomb
- Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich
- Android 4.1: Jelly Bean
- Android 4.4: KitKat
- Android 5.0: Lollipop
- Android 6.0: Marshmallow
- Android 7.0: Nougat
- Android 8.0: Oreo
- Android 9 Pie
- Android 10: Quince Tart
- Android 11: Red Velvet Cake
- Android 12: Snow Cone
- Android 13: Tiramisu
- Android 14: Upside Down Cake
- Android 15: Vanilla Ice Cream
Android 15 eligible devices
Android 15 anticipated new features
We have just a few drops of information about the possible changes and new features of Android 15 at the moment, but nevertheless, you won't go empty-handed. Here goes.
In this modular approach, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ultra-wideband have already been decoupled from system updates. The next thing to adopt this approach and be separated from the lot is NFC. According to Android expert Mishaal Rahman, in recent changes to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code, Google is looking to tweak NFC components and transform them into a mainline module.
