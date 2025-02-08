Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may finally fix the crease issue

Samsung Display Galaxy Z Series
A Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on a desk
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may finally come with a crease that is almost completely unnoticeable during normal use. A new leak suggests that the Fold 7 will have a crease that is even better than the one on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

Visible creases ruining the image is one of the biggest reasons some consumers avoid foldable smartphones. Even the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition has a crease that won’t be ignored by users who want a perfect display experience. However people who use foldables swear by the increased surface area and say that you get used to the crease quite quickly.

If the Galaxy Z Fold 7 really does have a less visible crease then it may finally win over more potential customers. Unfortunately while leaks about the Z Fold 7 seem to be quite common there’s not much news floating around about the Galaxy Z Flip 7. As such we don’t know whether the Flip 7 will feature the same crease improvements as its larger counterpart.

Video Thumbnail
Foldable phones certainly have a certain allure if you can look past the crease. | Video credit — Samsung

Aside from a potential crease improvement another exciting bit of news about the upcoming Z phones pertains to Exynos. Samsung Foundry has finally stabilized its 3 nm manufacturing process and is expected to debut the Exynos 2500 chipset in the new Z series phones.

If this goes well then there’s also a very likely chance that we’ll see Exynos return to the Galaxy S phones as well. Samsung Foundry has produced promising 2 nm yields during initial test runs and is expected to manufacture the Exynos 2600 chipset using this process. If the company is able to do this in time then we will probably see the Exynos 2600 powering the Galaxy S26 phones next year.

The Galaxy S25 launch was boring because the phones just didn’t bring enough new changes to the table. They also carried over a lot of specs from their predecessors which users were hoping would see an upgrade.

Though the Galaxy S25 series is a solid lineup of phones they don’t exactly necessitate an upgrade. But if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 finally comes with a truly unnoticeable crease then people who wanted a more exciting S25 lineup may find reason to give foldables a try instead.

And the Z series could definitely do with improved sales.
