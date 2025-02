Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may finally fix the crease issue

Foldable phones certainly have a certain allure if you can look past the crease. | Video credit — Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Aside from a potential crease improvement another exciting bit of news about the upcoming Z phones pertains to Exynos. Samsung Foundry has finally stabilized its 3 nm manufacturing process and is expected to debut the Exynos 2500 chipset in the new Z series phones.If this goes well then there’s also a very likely chance that we’ll see Exynos return to the Galaxy S phones as well. Samsung Foundry has produced promising 2 nm yields during initial test runs and is expected to manufacture the Exynos 2600 chipset using this process. If the company is able to do this in time then we will probably see the Exynos 2600 powering the Galaxy S26 phones next year.The Galaxy S25 launch was boring because the phones just didn’t bring enough new changes to the table. They also carried over a lot of specs from their predecessors which users were hoping would see an upgrade.Though the Galaxy S25 series is a solid lineup of phones they don’t exactly necessitate an upgrade. But if thefinally comes with a truly unnoticeable crease then people who wanted a more exciting S25 lineup may find reason to give foldables a try instead.And the Z series could definitely do with improved sales.