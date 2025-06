Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 dummy hands-on

A look at a dummy unit of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 . | Video credit — The Sinza

Fold 7

Fold 7

Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks like a worthy upgrade to the Fold 6. | Image credit — The Sinza

Fold 7

Fold 7

Fold 7

Has Samsung "caught up" with the Fold 7? Definitely Not even close Almost, it needs to do more Definitely 58.82% Not even close 11.76% Almost, it needs to do more 29.41%

Fold 7 is almost identical to the Fold 6 SE

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Fold 7

Recommended Stories

Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Fold 7

One giant leap for Samsung

Fold 7

Fold 7

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

The hotly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is almost here — with a rumored launch set for July — and the leaks just keep on coming. We basically know everything about the phone, from the specs to the size, but no one’s seen it next to its predecessor: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Until now, that is. Thanks to a tech-focused Korean YouTube channel, we now have our first look at a realistic dummy of thenext to a Fold 6. And, let me tell you, the Fold 6 looks positively ancient compared to its successor. Samsung has made strides in foldable innovation, relatively speaking, and theis both larger and slimmer than the Fold 6. It’s hard to believe that this happened in just one generation leap, but theis only 4.5 mm thin when unfolded, compared to the Fold 6 which measures at 5.6 mm. To put that into perspective, the Galaxy S25 Edge is 5.8 mm thick, and that’s a phone whose main selling point is its slim form factor.When folded, themeasures at 9 mm, compared to the 12.1 mm of the Fold 6. Thewill also have a main display of around 8.2 inches, while the Fold 6 was 7.6 inches across. Samsung has also promised the “lightest” Galaxy foldable smartphone yet, so it’s confirmed that thewill weigh less than its predecessor.Lastly, the dummy unit also shows off what the punch hole camera will look like on the main display. Samsung is ditching the under-display camera and instead replacing it with a traditional punch hole on the Fold 7 , possibly to improve photo quality. That might not be the most popular change, but hopefully Samsung will go back to an under-display camera in 2027 There was a special model of the Fold 6, called theSE, that saw a very limited release. It was mostly made to compete against domestic offerings in the Chinese market, which had left the traditional Fold 6 behind in terms of hardware. What’s curious is that theresembles the Fold 6 SE quite heavily.For starters, the display is the same size as the Fold 6 SE. However, due to ever so slightly thinner bezels, you’ll get around 0.2 mm more screen real estate. Hardly noticeable, despite being a big jump from the base model Fold 6. Furthermore, the aforementioned punch hole replacement for the under-display camera on the main screen was also first seen on the Fold 6 SE. Even the thickness is only marginally better: the Fold 6 SE was 4.9 mm and 10.6 mm when folded and unfolded respectively.Naturally, thewill be powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor that is found across the entire Galaxy S25 series. However, for people who were able to purchase aSE, thewill not be a noticeable upgrade, as far as I can tell.Compared to alternatives like the Oppo Find N5, the Fold 6 looks very outdated and bulky. Theis Samsung’s way of catching up with the competition in more than one aspect. If you want the seven years of software support that Samsung provides, and are okay with sacrificing a negligible amount of slimness, then theis for you. I think this will easily be one of the best foldables of 2025.For a smaller device, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 instead. It may be powered by the Exynos 2500 in some markets, however, so that might be a dealbreaker for you. And, if you’ve always wanted to try out foldables but considered them too expensive, you’ll have theAfter years of rumors, it’s looking more and more likely that an FE Galaxy foldable is going to be a reality this year. Or, you might just want to wait till next year for the foldable iPhone to come out, barring any unforeseen complications. Though I’d wager that Apple’s take on a foldable is going to cost a pretty penny.