Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient

A side-by-side comparison of a dummy unit of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and a Galaxy Z Fold 6 shows massive improvements from Samsung.

By
2comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
The hotly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is almost here — with a rumored launch set for July — and the leaks just keep on coming. We basically know everything about the phone, from the specs to the size, but no one’s seen it next to its predecessor: the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Until now, that is. Thanks to a tech-focused Korean YouTube channel, we now have our first look at a realistic dummy of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 next to a Fold 6. And, let me tell you, the Fold 6 looks positively ancient compared to its successor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 dummy hands-on


Video Thumbnail

A look at a dummy unit of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7. | Video credit — The Sinza

Samsung has made strides in foldable innovation, relatively speaking, and the Fold 7 is both larger and slimmer than the Fold 6. It’s hard to believe that this happened in just one generation leap, but the Fold 7 is only 4.5 mm thin when unfolded, compared to the Fold 6 which measures at 5.6 mm. To put that into perspective, the Galaxy S25 Edge is 5.8 mm thick, and that’s a phone whose main selling point is its slim form factor.


Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks like a worthy upgrade to the Fold 6. | Image credit — The Sinza

When folded, the Fold 7 measures at 9 mm, compared to the 12.1 mm of the Fold 6. The Fold 7 will also have a main display of around 8.2 inches, while the Fold 6 was 7.6 inches across. Samsung has also promised the “lightest” Galaxy foldable smartphone yet, so it’s confirmed that the Fold 7 will weigh less than its predecessor.

Lastly, the dummy unit also shows off what the punch hole camera will look like on the main display. Samsung is ditching the under-display camera and instead replacing it with a traditional punch hole on the Fold 7, possibly to improve photo quality. That might not be the most popular change, but hopefully Samsung will go back to an under-display camera in 2027.

Has Samsung "caught up" with the Fold 7?

Vote View Result


Fold 7 is almost identical to the Fold 6 SE




There was a special model of the Fold 6, called the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, that saw a very limited release. It was mostly made to compete against domestic offerings in the Chinese market, which had left the traditional Fold 6 behind in terms of hardware. What’s curious is that the Fold 7 resembles the Fold 6 SE quite heavily.

Recommended Stories
For starters, the display is the same size as the Fold 6 SE. However, due to ever so slightly thinner bezels, you’ll get around 0.2 mm more screen real estate. Hardly noticeable, despite being a big jump from the base model Fold 6. Furthermore, the aforementioned punch hole replacement for the under-display camera on the main screen was also first seen on the Fold 6 SE. Even the thickness is only marginally better: the Fold 6 SE was 4.9 mm and 10.6 mm when folded and unfolded respectively.

Naturally, the Fold 7 will be powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the same processor that is found across the entire Galaxy S25 series. However, for people who were able to purchase a Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, the Fold 7 will not be a noticeable upgrade, as far as I can tell.

One giant leap for Samsung


Compared to alternatives like the Oppo Find N5, the Fold 6 looks very outdated and bulky. The Fold 7 is Samsung’s way of catching up with the competition in more than one aspect. If you want the seven years of software support that Samsung provides, and are okay with sacrificing a negligible amount of slimness, then the Fold 7 is for you. I think this will easily be one of the best foldables of 2025.

For a smaller device, you can opt for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 instead. It may be powered by the Exynos 2500 in some markets, however, so that might be a dealbreaker for you. And, if you’ve always wanted to try out foldables but considered them too expensive, you’ll have the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

After years of rumors, it’s looking more and more likely that an FE Galaxy foldable is going to be a reality this year. Or, you might just want to wait till next year for the foldable iPhone to come out, barring any unforeseen complications. Though I’d wager that Apple’s take on a foldable is going to cost a pretty penny.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 1

Why aren't more people buying foldables?

by Rad Slavov • 1

No direct login link?

by silverfang77 • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users have until today to ensure they pay only the advertised price [UPDATED]
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
Google Messages users in US should brace themselves for something unpleasant
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
You can score T-Mobile's new in-house 5G tablet for free (certain conditions apply)
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
Pixel 10 Pro: 7 new features Google might introduce in 2025
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
After years of doubt, I finally found a foldable worth using daily (Spoiler: It's not a Samsung or a Pixel)
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging
New Pixel 10 leak reveals upgraded fingerprint tech and upgraded wireless charging

Latest News

Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
Discussions and registrations are up and running again!
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
iPhone 17 display requirements may force Apple to cut ties with BOE
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
First-ever JBL Flip 7 discount is now available at Walmart
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
This non-Galaxy camera king to get a helping hand by none other than Samsung
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
Exynos 2600 may debut another in-house Samsung replacement
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
These 'pristine' Apple iPhone 15 units make for irresistible bargains at huge new discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless