Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 dummy hands-on

A look at a dummy unit of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 . | Video credit — The Sinza

Fold 7

Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks like a worthy upgrade to the Fold 6. | Image credit — The Sinza

Fold 7

Fold 7

Fold 7

Has Samsung "caught up" with the Fold 7? Definitely Not even close Almost, it needs to do more Definitely 58.82% Not even close 11.76% Almost, it needs to do more 29.41%

Fold 7 is almost identical to the Fold 6 SE

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Fold 7

Recommended Stories

Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Fold 7

One giant leap for Samsung

Fold 7

Fold 7

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer