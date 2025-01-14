Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades
In the coming months Google is slated to release the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, a continuation of its previous foldable phones – those being the 2023 Pixel Fold and 2024 Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
The first Pixel Fold didn't quite knock it out of the park, with its large bezels and a folding screen that couldn't stay open flat, feeling more like a proof of concept. But just one generation later, its successor – the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – showed improvements in pretty much every aspect, solidifying itself as one of the best folding phones one can get in the West, right next to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Let's find out! Below we'll continuously add all the key information we have on Google's next folding phone; stay tuned!
Jump to:
While Google still doesn't have a solid annual release schedule for its foldables, we can speculate that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be getting announced in August of 2025. After the unveiling, we expect its release to be about a month later, in September of 2025.
We're yet to hear news that suggest a price increase or decrease over the last Pixel Folds. Google has been consistent with the pricing thus far, so in all likelihood, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will retain the high-end price tag of its successors, meaning $1,799.
The good news is that like Samsung, Google is known to slash the prices of its phones rather quickly. Last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold launched at $1,799, but can now be found easily for $300 less.
If patient, one can expect the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold to drop in price too, especially around the holiday season of 2025.
For reference, here's how Google has priced its foldables thus far, including a speculative price for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
In our review of last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we were a bit underwhelmed with the camera performance, as it didn't quite live up to the "Pro" in the name. While the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will also likely not pack the same great cameras the regular Pixel Pro models do, it will likely be more than serviceable, and just as versatile as one can expect from a flagship phone.
We're yet to see any leaks or rumors regarding the Pixel 10 Pro Fold camera setup, so for now, we can only speculate that the cameras will match, or surpass its predecessors. For reference, here's what last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold had:
The camera bump, that's become a design staple of Google at this point, will likely return, looking exactly the same as before. Whether you dig it or not – at least it's unique and unmistakably Google.
The previous two Google Pixel foldables came with the same two storage options – a base 256GB, and a higher-priced 512GB of storage.
Once again, we find it highly likely that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold won't be breaking any set expectations, and will also offer the following variants:
Storage is a tricky discussion nowadays. A lot of people are starting to see up to 256GB of storage as too low for an expensive flagship phone. At the same time, most of the content many users consume is streamed, whether from video or music streaming services, where storage doesn't really matter.
No expandable storage, of course, as is tradition for current-year flagships; meaning you won't be able to extend your storage with an SD card. So what you get is what you're stuck with, in terms of storage.
While last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold was a significant design upgrade over the 2023 Pixel Fold, we don't expect any further major design changes for the next iteration. It's reasonable to assume that in 2025, and likely the following few years, future Pixel Folds will not be changing in looks, beyond what we see from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
This isn't bad news, as the current Pixel 9 Pro Fold is quite polished and unmistakably Google in terms of design.
So for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, we can expect a similar premium build quality, with flat, satin metal edges, Gorilla Glass Victus back, thin, even bezels around the folding display, and a square aspect ratio (when unfolded).
On the back of the phone we'll be getting the same large, metallic camera module, and built into the screens – the same cutout selfie cameras (as opposed to the under-screen camera Samsung uses on its Z Fold).
As for weight – we can once again expect the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to weigh about 257 grams, like its predecessor, which is pretty good for a foldable, considering even some traditional phones like the iPhone 16 Pro Max can weigh nearly 230 grams.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will come with a familiar, square folding screen. Currently, we can speculate that it will either remain 8 inches (diagonally) in size, or will increase very slightly. Its cover screen is also likely to again be 6.3 inches (diagonally).
Both OLED screens, both capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate, which is the de facto best we can expect from a modern flagship. OLED technology means inky blacks, great contrast and colors, while the 120Hz refresh rate equates to buttery-smooth motion, especially when compared to a traditional 60Hz phone screen.
Both screens will also feature HDR support, and up to 2,700 nits peak brightness, which is quite impressive, and will make the phone perfectly usable outdoors, in sunlight.
In terms of protection, the cover screen, it being a traditional one, will feature a Gorilla Glass coating (likely Gorilla Glass Victus 2), while the folding screen will be covered by Ultra Thin Glass, as Google calls it.
While we don't have any leaks or rumors to suggest a battery size increase, the good news is that last year's Google foldable already offered some great battery life.
We expect either the same 4650 mAh battery on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, or slightly greater or lesser, depending on potential internal changes. In our battery testing of the 9 Pro Fold, it lasted 16 hours and 25 minutes of web browsing on a single charge, and 9 hours and 20 minutes of gaming on a single charge. The only test it disappointed with was the video streaming test, where we got 5 hours and 47 minutes. Unless Google's next Tensor processor offers better efficiency, we can probably expect a similar single-day battery life front he Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will likely run on Android 16 by the time of release, Android 16 itself still being in its developer preview stage. This being a Google phone, which also owns Android, owners of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will enjoy the quickest software updates, and according to Google – a promised 7 years of OS and security updates overall.
So this would be a smartphone one will be able to stick with for quite a while, before needing to upgrade, thanks to this promised long-term support.
Android 16 will bring increased privacy and security features, especially when it comes to user tracking for advertising purposes. Recent Android versions also bring some fantastic features built specifically for foldables like the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold – split-screen and windowed multitasking, an app dock, and more.
A feature we're still in the dark about is stylus support – Google's current foldables still don't have it, in contrast to Samsung and its Galaxy Fold, among other competitors. No rumors to suggest stylus support is coming, and we're skeptical that Google doesn't consider it a necessity, so don't hold your breath on that.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs*:
Recent leaks regarding the G5 suggest a minor increase in performance, and similarly underwhelming, but present increase in AI processing in particular, which as we know, is the hot new thing nowadays.
You should wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold if you're either a folding phone enthusiast or someone looking to get into this exciting form factor for the first time, and have a hard time picking a phone to upgrade to, or start with right now. Sure, the Galaxy Z Fold is tall and narrow, while the other foldable options are largely from Chinese brands that are either hard to get a hold of, or without the brand trust and support you may want – in that case, it's worth waiting to see what the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be all about. But don't expect any major differences from the 9 Pro Fold… which brings us to…
You should not wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold if you're already set on getting the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. We have no reasons to believe that the 10 Pro Fold will offer that much more, enough to be worth the wait, so pulling the trigger on a 9 Pro Fold, especially now that it's discounted, might be a good idea.
*speculative dates
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Google Pixel Fold
|May 10, 2023
|June 27, 2023
|Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|August 13, 2024
|September 4, 2024
|Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
|Mid-August, 2025*
|Mid-September, 2025*
*speculative price
|Pixel Fold model
|256GB of storage
|512GB of storage
|Pixel Fold
|$1,799
|$1,919
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|$1,799
|$1,919
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold
|$1,799*
|$1,919*
Pixel 9 Pro Fold camera for reference | Image credit - PhoneArena
Pixel 9 Pro Fold design for reference | Image credit - PhoneArena
Pixel 9 Pro Fold folding screen for reference | Image credit - PhoneArena
*speculative specs
|Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold*
|Screen size (cover)
|6.3 inches
|Brightness (cover)
|up to 2,700 nits
|Screen size (folding)
|8 inches
|Brightness (folding)
|up to 2,700 nits
