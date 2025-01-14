Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel Fold

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 10 Pro

Jump to:

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel Fold

*speculative dates



Price

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro

*speculative price



Camera





Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

48 MP main camera

10.5 MP ultrawide camera

10.8 MP telephoto camera with 5x zoom

10 MP selfie camera (outer display)

10 MP selfie camera (folding display)

Storage

Pixel 10 Pro

256GB of storage

512GB of storage

Pixel 10 Pro

Design





Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel Fold

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro

Display









*speculative specs



Pixel 10 Pro

Battery

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro

Features and software

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro

Hardware

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold specs*:

Processor: Google Tensor G5

RAM: 16 GB

Battery: 4,650 mAh

Charging: 21W wired, 7.5 wireless

Storage: 256GB, 512GB (non-expandable)

Camera setup: 48 MP main, 10.5 MP ultrawide, 10.8 MP telephoto with 5x zoom, 10 MP selfie (outer display), 10 MP selfie (folding display)

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC

*speculative specs

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro

Should you wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold?

You should wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel 10 Pro



You should not wait for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold if you're already set on getting the Pixel 9 Pro Fold . We have no reasons to believe that the 10 Pro Fold will offer that much more, enough to be worth the wait, so pulling the trigger on a 9 Pro Fold, especially now that it's discounted, might be a good idea.