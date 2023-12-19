One UI 7 release date predictions, supported devices, and possible features

Samsung's next major software update, One UI 7, is surely coming our way some time in late 2024 and will be bringing Android 15 to all compatible Samsung phones.





One UI is the most polished and feature-rich custom Android skin that Samsung has come up with thus far, surpassing the likes of TouchWiz and Samsung Experience by a mile. The current iteration, One UI 6, is a superb testament to Samsung's ability to come up with one of the better, if not the best, custom Android skins out there.





One UI 7 release date

No specific date yet, but we can expect One UI 7 a little after Android 15 gets officially released. This usually takes place in late summer or early autumn every year, with previous Android versions launching in late August/early September, but Android 14 was slightly delayed and arrived in early October 2023.



