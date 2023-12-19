One UI 7 release date predictions, supported devices, and possible features
Samsung's next major software update, One UI 7, is surely coming our way some time in late 2024 and will be bringing Android 15 to all compatible Samsung phones.
One UI is the most polished and feature-rich custom Android skin that Samsung has come up with thus far, surpassing the likes of TouchWiz and Samsung Experience by a mile. The current iteration, One UI 6, is a superb testament to Samsung's ability to come up with one of the better, if not the best, custom Android skins out there.
One UI 7 release date
No specific date yet, but we can expect One UI 7 a little after Android 15 gets officially released. This usually takes place in late summer or early autumn every year, with previous Android versions launching in late August/early September, but Android 14 was slightly delayed and arrived in early October 2023.
Provided that Android 15 follows suit, we can expect One UI 7 roughly a month or so after that. Thus, we could probably expect One UI 7 to become available in November or early December for most eligible Samsung phones.
One UI 7 eligible devices
Undoubtedly, many current and upcoming Samsung devices will be getting One UI 7 once it becomes available. As the software will be built on the upcoming Android 15, all Samsung phones that are scheduled to receive Android 15 will be getting One UI 7.
This includes (but might not be limited to) the following device families:
This includes (but might not be limited to) the following device families:
- Galaxy Z Fold 6*
- Galaxy Z Flip 6*
- Galaxy S24 Ultra*
- Galaxy S24 Plus/ Galaxy S24*
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A73
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A33
- etc.
One UI 7 anticipated new features
So far, the rumor mill is pretty mum on any probable One UI 7 details, including features or functionalities. Similarly to iOS, leaks and rumors about upcoming software releases are way less common than your regular hardware and device leaks.
However, given the mounting adoption of AI across the industry, we wouldn't be surprised if One UI 7 doubles down on generative artificial intelligence and machine learning. Rumors claim that Apple will be relying heavily on AI to super-charge the upcoming iOS 18 software release, and we are mostly certain Google will continue pouring a lot of resources into AI as well.