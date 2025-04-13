U.S. version of Galaxy Z Fold 7 is spotted with a powerful AP, Android 16, and One UI 8





Galaxy Z Fold 7 . A Galaxy Z Fold 7 . With a motherboard listed as "sun," the codename for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP), it appears that the U.S. version of the foldable will be powered by the same chipset as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 was the "for Galaxy" version of the silicon. We are still approximately three months away from the release of the. A Samsung phone with the model number SM-F966U was put through the Geekbench benchmark app and this could be the U.S. version of the. With a motherboard listed as "sun," the codename for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP), it appears that the U.S. version of the foldable will be powered by the same chipset as the Galaxy S25 line. To be more precise, with higher clock speeds than seen on the normal AP, the SoC used on thiswas the "for Galaxy" version of the silicon.









The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to feature a 7.6-inch internal Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1856, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Gorilla Glass Victus 2-protected cover display weighs in at 6.3 inches and carries a 968 x 2376 resolution. It also is a Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. We expect the phone to carry a 4400mAh battery that charges at 25W (wired) and 15W (wirelessly).





The rear camera array should include a 50MP Main camera, a 10MP periscope camera with a 66mm focal length to deliver 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera. The 4MP selfie camera will be under the display.



Recommended Stories