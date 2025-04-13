U.S. version of Galaxy Z Fold 7 is spotted with a powerful AP, Android 16, and One UI 8
Up Next:
This summer Samsung will be releasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7. While you might not have ever spotted someone using a foldable in the wild, the form factor's visibility is about to get a shot in the arm from Apple as the first foldable iPhone model could hit the marketplace as soon as 2027. Love 'em or hate 'em, Apple brings plenty of spotlights to any business it enters and the speculation calls for the tech giant to release a foldable iPhone and a foldable MacBook/iPad in two years.
We are still approximately three months away from the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. A Samsung phone with the model number SM-F966U was put through the Geekbench benchmark app and this could be the U.S. version of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. With a motherboard listed as "sun," the codename for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP), it appears that the U.S. version of the foldable will be powered by the same chipset as the Galaxy S25 line. To be more precise, with higher clock speeds than seen on the normal AP, the SoC used on this Galaxy Z Fold 7 was the "for Galaxy" version of the silicon.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been benchmarked by Geekbench. | Image credit-@tarunvats33
The Geekbench documentation reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature 12GB of RAM which is the same amount that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with. Some were hoping that the new 2025 version of the Galaxy Z Fold would come with 16GB of RAM. The phone was benchmarked while running Android 16 which means that it has One UI 8 installed. The beta version of Android 16 is currently available to those with a Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, and later models.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to feature a 7.6-inch internal Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1856, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Gorilla Glass Victus 2-protected cover display weighs in at 6.3 inches and carries a 968 x 2376 resolution. It also is a Dynamic AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. We expect the phone to carry a 4400mAh battery that charges at 25W (wired) and 15W (wirelessly).
The rear camera array should include a 50MP Main camera, a 10MP periscope camera with a 66mm focal length to deliver 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera. The 4MP selfie camera will be under the display.
Recommended Stories
As if the pricing of the device is not high enough, the current exemption on smartphone tariffs might be over and replaced with new import taxes by the time July rolls around. Depending on whether Samsung would eat all or some of the tax, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be priced above $2K this year in the U.S..
Things that are NOT allowed: