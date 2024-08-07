Pixel 9 Pro Fold preview: will the next Google foldable soar high?

Pixel 9 Pro Fold Intro





Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Google's new Pixels are about to come a couple of months earlier than usual — since Samsung was so gracious to free up the August spot for hot announcements, Google was happy to take it. And now, we are expecting to see at least three new Pixel phones — Pixel 9, and Fold.





Pixel Fold has a wide external screen and a thinner overall build. So, you can, kind of, use it like a regular smartphone when it's loaded — though, it was a bit heavy, and it came with a Tensor G2 processor, which was quickly succeeded by the The latter is, of course, the second generation of a foldable by Google. The OG Pixel Fold launched in the summer of last year, and it was a pretty fine device. Its value offer, as opposed to the Galaxy Z Fold, was that thehas a wide external screen and a thinner overall build. So, you can, kind of, use it like a regular smartphone when it's loaded — though, it was a bit heavy, and it came with a Tensor G2 processor, which was quickly succeeded by the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 phones just a couple of months after.





Now, Google is committing. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is coming out with the "regular" Pixel phones — it even has the Pro in the name — so it will feature the newest hardware and all the software tricks (take a shot every time you hear "AI") as its 2024 siblings. Rumor is it will also grow a bit in size, so you get an even bigger main screen.





So, the announcement date has been set for August 13th. That's a week away! What do we know about the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold so far?





Table of Contents:





Pixel 9 Pro Fold Specs

Tensor — always the rebel





Let's kick things off with the specs — what do we know so far?









Pixel 9 Pro Fold Design and Display Bigger, better

As with the OG Pixel Fold , we expect the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold to be big and wide on the outside — granting a nicely spaced display for dual-thumb typing. Rumors say it will be about 6.3 inches in size with a ratio of about 17.5:9 — almost back to the days of 16:9 screens, guys!

Pixel Fold does feel great, but it doesn't open all the way to make the phone flat, which is a bit weird. It did have IPX8 water-resistance, though — we expect the same and even wonder if Google will try to match the limited particle protection that Samsung achieved with the It will, of course, be a metal construction, and we haven't heard any whispers about Google attempting to make it lighter. We do hope the hinge gets some love, though — the hinge in thedoes feel great, but it doesn't open all the way to make the phone flat, which is a bit weird. It did have IPX8 water-resistance, though — we expect the same and even wonder if Google will try to match the limited particle protection that Samsung achieved with the Galaxy Z Fold 6

The camera bar on the back will be replaced by a new square shape on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold only — this much is known since Google teased it in their own event announcement.

The currently expected Pixel 9 Pro Fold colors are Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Rose

Once we open up the phone, we should be greeted by a new, 8.03" display with a 6:5 aspect ratio — a clear growth from the 7.6-inch from last year's model, with the same ratio. It'll clearly be an OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Outside, we will also get a 120 Hz OLED cover display. Peak brightness used to be 1,450 nits — which was already pretty good — but since that's a new spec that manufacturers are competing over, we may see a slight bump to it.

We don't foresee any under-screen scanners to be used here — Google will probably rely on the fingerprint reader embedded in the power switch yet another time. And facial unlocks, of course — thanks to advancements in machine learning, Google was able to make the simple selfie camera unlock so secure and reliable, that it has been approved to work with banking apps. That happened with the Pixel 8 phones last year, so we expect it to continue to be improved further with the new models.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold Camera Excuse me, I have "Pro" in my name

Since Google is clearly treating the next Fold as a "Pro" model, we figure it's safe to assume it will have all — or most — of the bells and whistles for its camera. Rumors say 64 MP main sensor, 10.5 MP telephoto camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera. So, off the bat, we can say the main and ultra-wide snappers will have some sort of upgrade. How much zoom will we be getting? Unknown thus far — we wonder if it will be identical to the Pixel 9 Pro .

Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Again, it's in the name, and it will cost about $1,800 (hopefully no price increase), so it had better have them, right? We also fully expect that any post-processing tricks, like the Video Booster that was introduced with the Pixel 8 Pro , will make their way to the newFold. Again, it's in the name, and it will cost about $1,800 (hopefully no price increase), so it had better have them, right?





Details on the selfie cameras are still fuzzy, but yes — we expect a selfie camera on the cover screen and one on the main display. No under-display shenanigans — these will probably be hole-punch style.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold Performance & Benchmarks Tensor smarts



By now, it's an established trend that Google doesn't chase the biggest and best benchmark numbers with its processors. The Tensor line of silicon is designed in-house by the search giant, and it's made to work with the Pixel phones, enable their exclusive Google Assistant features, and support the AI tricks with Google Gemini.





What it doesn't have is extreme performance bragging rights. We don't expect the upcoming Tensor G4 to be more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 — history teaches us so. It will be good enough to run Pixel phones smoothly, and yes — it will play games. But it won't be crushing benchmark scores.





Thus far, we haven't been disappointed by the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 phones, nor the Tensor G2 in the Pixel Fold . So, we are not worried.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold Software





Google's Pixels come with close-to stock Android. Difference being is that the Google Assistant gets extra features — like Guide My Call, where you don't need to listen to the full automated message in a robo support line — the Pixel will tell you which numbers you need to press to proceed to the relevant menu. Or Call Screening, where the Assistant will pick up the phone for you, ask what the call is about, and relay via text — you choose whether you want to answer or go to voicemail after that.



Advanced features in Google Photos also first launch on Pixels — or remain exclusive to them. Like the Magic Editor in the past or, more recently, the Video Booster feature, which is currently exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro .





As far as the UI goes — it's good ol' Android. Colorful, simple, snappy, big buttons, bold colors. Of course, we will have AI wallpaper generators — can't be seen wearing the same wallpaper two days in a row!





Pixel 9 Pro Fold Battery Bigger phone, smaller battery?

The reports are a bit confusing here — as we said, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expected to be bigger than its predecessor. Yet, apparently, the battery will shrink a bit. Now, it will have a 4,560 mAh cell, as opposed to the 4,821 mAh from before.





Of course, we are in no rush to make a big deal out of that. The new Tensor G4 may be more energy-efficient. We'll be taking the Pixel 9 Pro Fold through its paces for sure. It's worth noting that its "reduced" battery is still bigger than the 4,400 mAh cell inside a Galaxy Z Fold 6 .





No reports on any super-fast charging — expectations are set for 30 W wired charging, 15 W wireless. We don't know whether we should expect Qi2 (with magnetic ring) on it just yet.





Should you wait for it?



Well... at this point, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is literally right behind the corner. There's very little reason to go out and buy a Pixel Fold right now. And, if you happen to be underwhelmed by the improvements and upgrades — go out and buy an OG Pixel Fold at a clearance price!



