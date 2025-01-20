Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has yet to be unveiled, this is a picture of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image credit-PhoneArena







Qualcomm has just announced a new version of its Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP) with a model number SM8750-3-AB. Reportedly developed just for foldable and super-thin phones, this version of Qualcomm's flagship AP has one less CPU core giving it seven instead of eight. Two prime cores running at a clock speed of 4.32GHz are included along with five high-performance cores running at 3.53GHz.



Time to reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra!

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung







Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

A binned chip has been sorted based on some difference in performance it shows compared with the standard version of the chip. While the seven-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite should generate less heat than the regular eight-core variant, it also might deliver less performance. The seven-core Snapdragon 8 Elite would be expected to show 2% less performance than the regular eight-core chip in the AnTuTu benchmark test and 7% less in the Geekbench multi-core benchmark test.









The seven-core Snapdragon 8 Elite features the Adreno 830 GPU with support for ray tracing, HDR gaming, AI-powered frame upscaling (Game Super Resolution), and AI-powered frame generation (Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.1). The application processor can power QHD+ displays (1440p) refreshing at speeds up to 240Hz and power 4K screens refreshing at 60Hz. It supports video formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.





The chip features a built-in Image Signal Processor (ISP) that supports a camera sensor up to 320MP and captures images with zero shutter lag from a 108MP camera. It can also capture full-resolution images from up to three 38MP cameras at the same time with zero shutter lag. As for video recording, it will support 4K 120fps filming along with 8K 30fps recording. Of course, in this day and age, it is no surprise that the SM8750-3-AB has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI processing allowing photographs to show sharper details and less noise.





Recommended Stories

This version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, called the "cut down" version includes a built-in modem that supports 5G connectivity along with high-speed mmWave and sub 6GHz airwaves. The AP will support download data speeds up to 10Gbps (good luck finding a network that runs this fast) and upload speeds up to 3.5Gbps.

