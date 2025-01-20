Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Processors Qualcomm Galaxy Z Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 partially open and held by PhoneArena's Vic with the rear of the phone facing the camera.
Since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has yet to be unveiled, this is a picture of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Qualcomm has just announced a new version of its Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor (AP) with a model number SM8750-3-AB. Reportedly developed just for foldable and super-thin phones, this version of Qualcomm's flagship AP has one less CPU core giving it seven instead of eight. Two prime cores running at a clock speed of 4.32GHz are included along with five high-performance cores running at 3.53GHz.

Time to reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra!

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

The seven-core chipset won't cost as much as the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite AP giving some manufacturers an incentive for using these binned chips on some lower volume devices. The seven-core Snapdragon 8 Elite could end up in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Fold  7 SE, and the Galaxy S25 Slim. Sammy's home-grown Exynos 2500 AP might power the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be equipped with the Exynos 2400.

A binned chip has been sorted based on some difference in performance it shows compared with the standard version of the chip. While the seven-core version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite should generate less heat than the regular eight-core variant, it also might deliver less performance. The seven-core Snapdragon 8 Elite would be expected to show 2% less performance than the regular eight-core chip in the AnTuTu  benchmark test and 7% less in the Geekbench multi-core benchmark test.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite could have a binned version with one less CPU core.
The cut down version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite has seven CPU cores instead of the eight found on the regular version of the AP. | Image credit-Qualcomm

The seven-core Snapdragon 8 Elite features the Adreno 830 GPU with support for ray tracing, HDR gaming, AI-powered frame upscaling (Game Super Resolution), and AI-powered frame generation (Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.1). The application processor can power QHD+ displays (1440p) refreshing at speeds up to 240Hz and power 4K screens refreshing at 60Hz. It supports video formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG.

The chip features a built-in Image Signal Processor (ISP) that supports a camera sensor up to 320MP and captures images with zero shutter lag from a 108MP camera. It can also capture full-resolution images from up to three 38MP cameras at the same time with zero shutter lag. As for video recording, it will support 4K 120fps filming along with 8K 30fps recording. Of course, in this day and age, it is no surprise that the SM8750-3-AB has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI processing allowing photographs to show sharper details and less noise.

Recommended Stories
This version of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, called the "cut down" version includes a built-in modem that supports 5G connectivity along with high-speed mmWave and sub 6GHz airwaves. The AP will support download data speeds up to 10Gbps (good luck finding a network that runs this fast) and upload speeds up to 3.5Gbps.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch

Latest News

The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
iPhone SE inventory dwindling as Apple prepares for new model launch
iPhone SE inventory dwindling as Apple prepares for new model launch
Googler reveals that the first Android 16 Beta release could be just days away
Googler reveals that the first Android 16 Beta release could be just days away
TikTok sends out messages to U.S. subscribers, praises Trump, and then shuts down (UPDATE: It's Back!)
TikTok sends out messages to U.S. subscribers, praises Trump, and then shuts down (UPDATE: It's Back!)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless