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Weekly deals roundup: Hugely discounted Pixel 10 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 7, S26 Ultra, and many more

Practically all of the best phones (and many of the greatest tablets and smartwatches too) in the US are on sale at irresistible prices this week.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Samsung and Google's best phones are at the top of this week's massive list of mobile tech deals and steals. | Image by PhoneArena
Don't know if you should wait a few more months to see what the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 9, Pixel 11 series, OnePlus 16, Galaxy Tab S12, and Apple Watch Series 12 are all about before buying your next handset, tablet, or smartwatch?

With the way Samsung, Motorola, or Lenovo's prices are evolving of late and are likely to continue shifting soon, I believe the smart thing to do is get the device you feel best fits your needs and budget today. That's not a figure of speech, mind you, as I've got around two dozen excellent mobile tech deals to recommend right now that might expire in a matter of days or, in some cases, even hours.

Talk about an epic trio of smartphone bargains!

Google Pixel 10 Pro
$250 off (25%)
If you don't automatically think a compact body is a weakness for a high-end Android phone in this day and age, the 6.3-inch Pixel 10 Pro provides unrivaled value at a $250 discount in all storage variants and color options.
Buy at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
$1049 99
$1299 99
$250 off (19%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is probably the best non-foldable Android phone you can buy right now, and whether you have something (good) to trade in or not, Samsung is ready to cut you an amazing deal. With a trade-in, you can save as much as $720, and if you don't want to jump through any hoops, you'll get a $250 discount and an additional $100 in instant e-store credit.
Buy at Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
$520 off (25%)
It's very hard to argue with the value of a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 7 at a gigantic $520 discount with no special requirements or strings attached, even with an undoubtedly improved Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra right around the corner.
Buy at Amazon
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As usual, I must admit I'm using the term "bargain" rather loosely when referring to a typically ultra-expensive product like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. But something tells me you're unlikely to find probably the best foldable in the US at a heftier discount than $520 with no special requirements or strings attached anytime soon. Possibly ever. Almost certainly not until the improved Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra sees daylight... at a presumably higher starting price than $1,999.99.

The true "Ultra" in Samsung's 2026 handset portfolio, meanwhile, is yet again both massively discounted and bundled with free $100 credit to use towards select accessories at its manufacturer's official US e-store.

Clearly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is faster, more sophisticated, and just overall better than the Pixel 10 Pro, but Google's latest compact flagship is a lot cheaper, especially today. Are you faced with a tough choice here? Not really, as the two ultra-high-end phones have two very different target audiences.

These 11 additional smartphone deals are also pretty epic

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G
$75 off (17%)
Looking for an affordable handset with a large and respectably high-quality screen, top-notch long-term software support, and decent cameras? The recently released Galaxy A37 5G might be your best option, especially at a $75 discount.
Buy at Amazon
Google Pixel 10a
$50 off (10%)
The 2026-released Pixel 10a looks incredibly similar to the Pixel 9a but is obviously guaranteed to receive one more OS update. The hefty battery, fast charging, excellent cameras, and sharp 6.3-inch screen make Google's latest Android mid-ranger a very smart 2026 buy at $50 off its list price in a grand total of four colorways.
Buy at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G
$60 off (11%)
Inexplicably made available on Amazon weeks after Samsung's official US e-store, the razor-thin Galaxy A57 5G mid-ranger is already on sale at a decent $60 discount in a single (and admittedly rather boring) Awesome Gray color option. But the software support is top-notch and the Exynos 1680 processor a lot faster than the 1480 under the Galaxy A37's hood.
Buy at Amazon
Google Pixel 10
$200 off (25%)
If you can't afford the Pixel 10 Pro, the "vanilla" Pixel 10 will also do for fans of compact Android handsets with high-end (but not state-of-the-art) specs. Said specs include a triple rear-facing camera system, a 4,970mAh battery with 30W charging capabilities, and a generous 12GB RAM count (even in combination with only 128GB internal storage space).
Buy at Amazon
Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Special Edition
$599 99
$699 99
$100 off (14%)
Don't know much about football (or soccer) and the upcoming FIFA World Cup? If you know more about foldable phones, you'll immediately understand and appreciate the incredible appeal of a Razr flip phone with 6.9 and 3.6-inch screens at a reduced price WITH no less than three cool gifts also included.
Buy at Motorola
OnePlus 15R
$699 99
$799 99
$100 off (13%)
It's hard to find a better device than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-powered OnePlus 15R at a comparable price, especially after a $100 discount in a 512GB storage variant (with promo code GRADUATION) with a complimentary magnetic case and the Nord Buds 3 Pro also included. This is not just a remarkably powerful handset, also sporting a huge 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate capabilities and an equally mind-blowing 7,400mAh battery with 80W charging support.
Buy at OnePlus
OnePlus 15
$799 99
$899 99
$100 off (11%)
How could you not be disappointed by all the rumors of an imminent US market retirement for OnePlus when the brand's latest Android flagship is once again marked down by a cool $100 (with promo code EXTRA100) with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 7,300mAh battery under the hood? If you hurry, you can even get the ultra-high-end OnePlus Buds Pro 3 included in the handset's reduced price.
Buy at OnePlus
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
$300 off (25%)
Probably the best (non-foldable) Google phone ever released is on sale at probably the greatest discount you can hope to see at any point in the near future. Enough said!
Buy at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S26
$122 off (11%)
Priced a little too high to fend off the likes of the Pixel 10 and OnePlus 15, Samsung's base Galaxy S26 is a little more compelling than usual at a $122 discount in a 512GB storage variant and a Sky Blue colorway. Can you do better at this newly reduced price? Probably, but hardcore Samsung fans in love with compact phones are still likely to give the S26 a chance.
Buy at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S26+
$236 off (18%)
Amazon is doing a terrific job improving the appeal of the awkward and generally unappealing middle member of the Galaxy S26 family with a substantial new $236 discount. If you're willing to give the S26 Plus a chance, you might want to hurry and pull the trigger ASAP, as the new deal is only good for a Cobalt Violet model with 512GB storage, which means it probably won't last long.
Buy at Amazon
Motorola Razr Ultra (2026)
$1499 99
Is the new Razr Ultra affordable? Absolutely not. Is it one of the best foldable phones you can buy in 2026? Definitely. And if you're thinking of purchasing it anyway, why not do it now and score a complimentary pair of Moto Buds 2 Plus and a Moto Tags four-pack in the process?
Buy at Motorola

Speaking of different target audiences, I have a few great Android mid-rangers at phenomenal prices to recommend to anyone who can't (or won't) spend $1,000 (or more) on a new phone. The just-released Galaxy A57 5G is easily my personal favorite in that segment, although if I were considering Samsung's non-flagship 6.7-incher, I think I'd be more inclined to cough up a little extra dough and go with a Pixel 10 or OnePlus 15R.

Alternatively, of course, you could gear up for the imminent start of this year's biggest sporting event with that special Razr edition at a great price with a free smartwatch, earbuds, and Moto Tag. That's a much better value proposition than Motorola's extravagant new Razr Ultra super-flagship with only a pair of wireless earbuds and four Moto Tags bundled in, while the Galaxy S26 Plus is all of a sudden more attractive than its little brother.

Still, the OnePlus 15 and Pixel 10 Pro XL are objectively the most compelling premium handsets on my latest week-ending list of "bargains", and choosing between the two truly feels like an impossible (yet pleasant) task.

Let's talk about this week's top tablet deals and steals

Lenovo Tab One
$99 99
$179 99
$80 off (44%)
How good can a $99.99 tablet be? Not that great, obviously, but with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and an 8.7-inch HD+ screen in tow, the Lenovo Tab One is definitely not bad either, especially for the right type of user (like students and first-time Android tablet owners).
Buy at Lenovo
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro
$249 99
$419 99
$170 off (40%)
There's no other tablet available today besides the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro that can offer a large screen with 3K resolution and silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate technology, a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, a hefty battery with blazing fast 45W charging support, and 8GB RAM for as little as 250 bucks.
Buy at Lenovo
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
$50 off (14%)
The humblest Galaxy tablet that comes with a built-in S Pen is... really not that humble, packing a Samsung Exynos 1380 processor and promising to receive timely OS updates through Android 22 (!!!). The software support alone makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite an irresistible bargain at a $50 discount, and that's before you also consider things like its 90Hz refresh rate-capable screen or razor-thin 6.6mm profile.
Buy at Amazon
OnePlus Pad Go 2
$299 99
$399 99
$100 off (25%)
Don't let the name fool you - the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is an impressively powerful tablet (for its price), packing a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor and 10,050mAh battery equipped with 33W charging technology while sporting an almost surprisingly large and sharp 12.1-inch 120Hz refresh rate-capable IPS LCD screen. Just remember to use the "GRADUATION" promo code to score your $100 discount and pick between a free stylus and folio case as an ultimate deal sweetener.
Buy at OnePlus
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE
$379
$499
$120 off (24%)
The Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition is obviously better... and costlier than the Tab S10 Lite. But at $120 under a regular price of $499, the decidedly premium-looking 10.9-inch mid-ranger with a metal-and-glass construction and 8GB RAM is definitely not too costly to be worth your time right now... if you can't afford a Galaxy Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra.
Buy at Walmart
Lenovo Yoga Tab
$429 99
$619 99
$190 off (31%)
Yoga Tabs today are not as versatile as a few years back, but with a Tab Pen Pro included in its base price, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under its hood, and an undeniably gorgeous 11.1-inch display with 3.2K resolution, this Android 15-running model guaranteed to receive updates through Android 18 is almost impossible to turn down at a new 30 percent discount.
Buy at Lenovo
Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
$499 99
$799 99
$300 off (38%)
Can't afford a full-blown laptop? Why not get the next best thing at the modest price of $499.99? That's right, this 12.7-inch slate can be easily transformed into a powerful computing machine with the keyboard and stylus included in that price. And you even get a whopping 16GB RAM paired with a respectable 256 gigs of internal storage space.
Buy at Lenovo
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026)
$109 off (12%)
They say it's not okay to pick a favorite child, but this $110 discount on Apple's powerful iPad Air 13 (M4) with 256GB storage is definitely my "baby" this week, delivering truly unrivaled value for your money.
Buy at Amazon

No, the word "steal" is most definitely not an exaggeration when it's used to describe the Lenovo Tab One, Idea Tab Pro, and OnePlus Pad Go 2 at their latest breathtaking discounts.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and Tab S10 FE are also remarkably affordable... given that Samsung technically upped the two's list prices recently and Amazon and Walmart never followed suit with hikes of their own, instead offering excellent discounts like these.

Then you've got the deliciously powerful and feature-packed Yoga Tab at a seemingly unbeatable price of its own, the... even more impressive Yoga Tab Plus at an even higher discount, and to end the category on a high note, one of Apple's best iPads at a killer price just a few months after its commercial debut. Is this a dream or the real world?

This quartet of deeply discounted smartwatches is literal perfection

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
$378
$499
$121 off (24%)
The rotating bezel is without a doubt the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's key selling point and number one strength over devices like the "regular" Galaxy Watch 8 or Google Pixel Watch 4. But when you can save over $120, other features and capabilities are likely to draw you like a powerful magnet too, including the standalone 4G LTE support and an excellent battery life rating... for a Wear OS timepiece.
Buy at Walmart
Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm)
$104 off (21%)
To score the best possible discount on Google's latest in-house smartwatch, you need a large wrist and a cellular addiction. That's far from ideal for the most cash-strapped Pixel Watch 4 buyers, but a $104 price cut is not something you see every day at just any US retailer.
Buy at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm)
$130 off (25%)
While $100 Apple Watch Series 11 discounts have become a super-frequent occurrence over the last few months, $120 price cuts are a much rarer sight, even as far as 46mm variants with standalone cellular connectivity are concerned. If you hurry, you can save 120 bucks on a few different color options right now.
Buy at Amazon
Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition
$500 off (50%)
Despite Apple and Samsung's best efforts these last few years, Garmin still makes undeniably the best outdoor-friendly smartwatches in the world. And when you can get a rugged beast like the second-gen Epix Pro with a scratch-resistant sapphire lens and titanium bezel at a $500 discount, the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra lines become simply irrelevant.
Buy at Amazon

No, I'm not saying there is such a thing as a perfect smartwatch, but if there was, you'd find it on this list. The Apple Watch Series 11, for instance, is without a doubt the best smartwatch (with a non-rugged design, at least) that you can use alongside your new or old iPhone, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the near-flawless combination of (Wear OS-powered) style and substance, the Pixel Watch 4 is... probably a close second, as well as the number one option for hardcore Google fans, and the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) absolutely shames the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in terms of both value and sheer muscle.

All four of these bad boys are on sale at seemingly unbeatable prices, with Garmin's outdoor-friendly powerhouse in particular feeling impossible to turn down... for the right type of buyer.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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