Weekly deals roundup: Hugely discounted Pixel 10 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 7, S26 Ultra, and many more

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is probably the best non-foldable Android phone you can buy right now, and whether you have something (good) to trade in or not, Samsung is ready to cut you an amazing deal. With a trade-in, you can save as much as $720, and if you don't want to jump through any hoops, you'll get a $250 discount and an additional $100 in instant e-store credit.