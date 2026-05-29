Weekly deals roundup: Hugely discounted Pixel 10 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 7, S26 Ultra, and many more
Practically all of the best phones (and many of the greatest tablets and smartwatches too) in the US are on sale at irresistible prices this week.
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Samsung and Google's best phones are at the top of this week's massive list of mobile tech deals and steals. | Image by PhoneArena
Don't know if you should wait a few more months to see what the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 9, Pixel 11 series, OnePlus 16, Galaxy Tab S12, and Apple Watch Series 12 are all about before buying your next handset, tablet, or smartwatch?
With the way Samsung, Motorola, or Lenovo's prices are evolving of late and are likely to continue shifting soon, I believe the smart thing to do is get the device you feel best fits your needs and budget today. That's not a figure of speech, mind you, as I've got around two dozen excellent mobile tech deals to recommend right now that might expire in a matter of days or, in some cases, even hours.
Talk about an epic trio of smartphone bargains!
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As usual, I must admit I'm using the term "bargain" rather loosely when referring to a typically ultra-expensive product like the Galaxy Z Fold 7. But something tells me you're unlikely to find probably the best foldable in the US at a heftier discount than $520 with no special requirements or strings attached anytime soon. Possibly ever. Almost certainly not until the improved Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra sees daylight... at a presumably higher starting price than $1,999.99.
The true "Ultra" in Samsung's 2026 handset portfolio, meanwhile, is yet again both massively discounted and bundled with free $100 credit to use towards select accessories at its manufacturer's official US e-store.
Clearly, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is faster, more sophisticated, and just overall better than the Pixel 10 Pro, but Google's latest compact flagship is a lot cheaper, especially today. Are you faced with a tough choice here? Not really, as the two ultra-high-end phones have two very different target audiences.
These 11 additional smartphone deals are also pretty epic
Speaking of different target audiences, I have a few great Android mid-rangers at phenomenal prices to recommend to anyone who can't (or won't) spend $1,000 (or more) on a new phone. The just-released Galaxy A57 5G is easily my personal favorite in that segment, although if I were considering Samsung's non-flagship 6.7-incher, I think I'd be more inclined to cough up a little extra dough and go with a Pixel 10 or OnePlus 15R.
Alternatively, of course, you could gear up for the imminent start of this year's biggest sporting event with that special Razr edition at a great price with a free smartwatch, earbuds, and Moto Tag. That's a much better value proposition than Motorola's extravagant new Razr Ultra super-flagship with only a pair of wireless earbuds and four Moto Tags bundled in, while the Galaxy S26 Plus is all of a sudden more attractive than its little brother.
Still, the OnePlus 15 and Pixel 10 Pro XL are objectively the most compelling premium handsets on my latest week-ending list of "bargains", and choosing between the two truly feels like an impossible (yet pleasant) task.
Let's talk about this week's top tablet deals and steals
No, the word "steal" is most definitely not an exaggeration when it's used to describe the Lenovo Tab One, Idea Tab Pro, and OnePlus Pad Go 2 at their latest breathtaking discounts.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite and Tab S10 FE are also remarkably affordable... given that Samsung technically upped the two's list prices recently and Amazon and Walmart never followed suit with hikes of their own, instead offering excellent discounts like these.
Then you've got the deliciously powerful and feature-packed Yoga Tab at a seemingly unbeatable price of its own, the... even more impressive Yoga Tab Plus at an even higher discount, and to end the category on a high note, one of Apple's best iPads at a killer price just a few months after its commercial debut. Is this a dream or the real world?
This quartet of deeply discounted smartwatches is literal perfection
No, I'm not saying there is such a thing as a perfect smartwatch, but if there was, you'd find it on this list. The Apple Watch Series 11, for instance, is without a doubt the best smartwatch (with a non-rugged design, at least) that you can use alongside your new or old iPhone, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is the near-flawless combination of (Wear OS-powered) style and substance, the Pixel Watch 4 is... probably a close second, as well as the number one option for hardcore Google fans, and the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) absolutely shames the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in terms of both value and sheer muscle.
All four of these bad boys are on sale at seemingly unbeatable prices, with Garmin's outdoor-friendly powerhouse in particular feeling impossible to turn down... for the right type of buyer.
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