Apple Watch Series 11 release date expectations, price estimates, and upgrades

What we know so far









It's a bit early to know for certain which rumor will turn out to be true. We expect more rumors and leaks to come up in the near future and give us more information about the upcoming timepiece.



Right now, we know that the Series 11 is rumored to come with the long-awaited blood pressure monitoring feature. The functionality was rumored for the Series 10 but didn't make it in time, and hopefully, this time it will be up to Apple's performance and quality standards.



The Apple Watch Series 11 is expected sometime in September 2025. As per tradition, the fall is when Apple releases iPhones and Apple Watches. So far, there's no leak about the concrete date, but that's understandable given how early it is to know that for sure.









* - probable dates

Apple Watch Series 11 price







We have no leaks about the potential price of the Apple Watch Series 11. Judging by previous generations, we expect the timepiece to start at $399 for the smaller size with GPS-only connectivity. We expect two sizes and two options for connectivity: GPS-only or GPS + Cellular.









* - anticipated price



Apple Watch Series 11 design

Although it's quite early to tell for sure if the Series 11 will introduce something new in terms of design, it's very likely we won't see dramatic changes from previous models.



Apple Watches come with a very recognizable square design and I doubt that Apple will stray from the tradition here. We have buttons on the right side of the display and speakers on the left side. We may expect some new fancy watch bands, as Apple usually unveils something new in terms of bands with new Apple Watches.





The Apple Watch Series 10 introduced two new sizes: 42 and 46mm, which grew from the 41 and 45mm of the Series 9. The Series 10 also got thinner and lighter than its predecessor, so we expect the Series 11 to build on that. Most likely, it will keep the same two sizes: 42 and 46mm, although it's quite early to know for certain.



You will likely be able to choose between aluminum and titanium for the material of the case.



As for colors, we expect the titanium option to sport a natural titanium color, possibly gold and a silver/grey version. The aluminum case variant is usually more colorful and may feature something more interesting, but we don't know the exact shades just yet.



Apple Watch Series 11 display

Apple Watch Series 10 comes with a bigger display than its predecessors. It also came with improved viewing angles but with the same brightness as the Series 9.



As for the Series 11, it's very early for leaks to show up in terms of display specs. We already have quite a good brightness level and a big display that gives you a lot of info at a glance. Maybe Apple will improve there, but I expect some slight improvements over something more dramatic here.

Apple Watch Series 11 battery

Many Apple Watch fans have been wishing for better battery life for what seems like ages. The Apple Watch's battery life has stayed consistent and new generations have not improved there: Apple promises 18 hours of battery life with the Series 10, which is the same it offered for the 9, 8, 7, etc.



Although this battery life isn't terrible, with detailed sleep monitoring and other features that the timepiece sports, it would be very, very nice if it would last at least two days. There are no rumors about improvements in battery life for the Series 11, but this doesn't necessarily mean there won't be any. It's just too early for concrete rumors, so we can still hope.



As for charging, Apple worked on things with the Series 10 and it now charges faster than previous models: Apple says the Series 10 needs 30 minutes to reach 80% charge and another 30 minutes to hit 100%. Which beats previous generations by 15 minutes, and the Ultra models by 30 minutes.







Apple Watch Series 11 features and software













As for features, we have the long-rumored blood pressure monitoring feature. Rumors about it indicate it may come this time, although people were saying this for the Series 10 and it didn't materialize.



Apple is known to take its sweet time with features and ensure they meet its high-quality standards. That's the main reason (reportedly) that the Series 10 didn't get the feature. It has Sleep apnea detection and water temperature detection.



For a long time, people have also been whispering about blood glucose monitoring features for the Apple Watch: I will take the risk and tell you right now that such tech most likely won't be ready for the Series 11. Apple can always surprise me and somehow pull this off, but I doubt it at this point.



Apart from that, you will likely get the usual suspects for the watch: a wide variety of workouts, ECG, blood oxygen, irregular heart rhythm notifications, sleep monitoring, wrist temperature, and other health metrics. The Series 11 will also likely feature safety functionalities like Crash Detection, Emergency SOS, and the like.



There's another thing that is more on the wish list than in the rumors so far: something

Apple Watch Series 11 hardware and specs





Apple Watch Series 10 came with an upgraded S10 chip. Probably the Series 11 will come with an S11 chip, although details about it are scarce at this point.



Apple Watch Series 11's expected specs:

CPU: S11 (expected)

Battery: Up to 18 hours (expected)

Sizes: 42 and 46mm (expected)

Materials: Aluminum and Titanium (expected)

Connectivity: GPS-only, or GPS + Cellular

Should I wait for the Apple Watch Series 11?







You should wait for the Apple Watch Series 11 if you're currently sporting the Series 9 or older and you may be ready for an upgrade next year. We don't know much about the Series 11, but it will likely warrant an upgrade if you're coming from an older Apple Watch.





