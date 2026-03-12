Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus review: A perfectly good phone with no reason to exist

Galaxy S26 Ultra that's the biggest issue here.



The Galaxy S26 Plus isn't a phone I can honestly recommend, and the reason isn't some inherent problem with the phone. Rather, it's the existence of thethat's the biggest issue here.

Every year, Samsung releases three standard flagships, but for all intents and purposes, only one of these actually matters––the annual Galaxy S Ultra flavor. While it will be awfully comfortable to pretend that Samsung only launches a Galaxy S Ultra, we shouldn't forget that a regular Galaxy and a Plus model are also part of the roster, but these are largely irrelevant.





The same happened in 2026, too: both consumers and reviewers are flocking to the Galaxy S26 Ultra like hungry bees to a lush spring meadow. It's the most interesting phone by far, with the best new features and the most exciting hardware on board.





In stark contrast, the new Galaxy S26 Plus has little to no redeeming qualities, which is sadly very similar to its predecessors. That's because the main goal of the Galaxy S26 Plus is to upsell you on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, and it does that marvelously .





Galaxy S26 Plus is a boringly okay phone, but unfortunately, it doesn't exist in a vacuum. So, it is easily overshadowed by the larger Galaxy S26 Ultra and lacks the "compactness" selling point of the smaller Galaxy S26 model. On top of it all, it is extremely similar to last year's Viewed in a vacuum, thePlus is a boringly okay phone, but unfortunately, it doesn't exist in a vacuum. So, it is easily overshadowed by the largerand lacks the "compactness" selling point of the smallermodel. On top of it all, it is extremely similar to last year's Galaxy S25 Plus … and the Galaxy S24 Plus before that… and the Galaxy S23 Plus way before that.





See the pattern?





Widely available in the US





The Galaxy S26 Plus is widely available in the US, where it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The phone starts at $1,100 for the 256 GB starting version, while the 512 GB one costs $1,300. That's pricier than last year, but we had a 128 GB version then.





Galaxy S26 Plus is available on ThePlus is available on Verizon AT&T , and T-Mobile as well as unlocked.





Samsung Galaxy S26+ What we like Camera delivers realistic images and videos

Solid albeit unchanged build

Performance is decent What we don't like Zero standout features: no Qi2 magnets, no Privacy Display, no anti-reflective coating, no Horizon Lock

Same recycled camera hardware since the Galaxy S22 Plus

An unimpressive stepping stone to the Galaxy S26 Ultra 7.7 PhoneArena Rating 7.4 Price Class Average Battery Life 7.4 7.3 Photo Quality 7.5 7.1 Video Quality 6.6 6.3 Charging 7.3 6.4 Performance Heavy 8.4 7.3 Performance Light 8.6 7.9 Display Quality 8 7.9 Design 7 8.1 Wireless Charging 6.3 7.2 Biometrics 8 7.6 Audio 8 7.4 Software 8 8.2 Why the score? This device scores 3.9 % better than the average for this price class, which includes devices like the Honor Magic V Flip 2, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL and Google Pixel 10 Pro How do we rate? Samsung Galaxy S26+ Full Specs





Table of Contents:





Galaxy S26 Plus Specs

Blink and you will miss the improvements





Here's how the Galaxy S26 Plus compares to its predecessor:





Samsung Galaxy S26+ Samsung Galaxy S25+ Samsung Galaxy S26+ Samsung Galaxy S25+ Design Dimensions 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm (~10 mm with camera bump) 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.3 mm (~8.55 mm with camera bump) Weight 190.0 g 190.0 g Display Size 6.7-inch 6.7-inch Type Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED , 120Hz Hardware System chip Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SM8850-AC (3 nm)

International version - Exynos 2600 Snapdragon 8 Elite SM8750-AB (3 nm) Memory 12GB (LPDDR5X) / 256GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/512GB 12GB (LPDDR5X) / 256GB (UFS 4.0)

12GB/512GB Battery Type 4900 mAh 4900 mAh Charge speed Wired: 45.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Wired: 45.0W

Wireless: 15.0W Camera Main camera 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung GN3

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm 50 MP (OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung GN3

Aperture size: F1.8

Focal length: 24 mm

Sensor size: 1/1.56"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Second camera 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor name: Sony IMX564

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm 12 MP (Ultra-wide)

Sensor name: Sony IMX564

Aperture size: F2.2

Focal Length: 13 mm

Sensor size: 1/2.55"

Pixel size: 1.4 μm Third camera 10 MP (Telephoto, OIS, PDAF)

Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1 μm 10 MP (Telephoto)

Sensor name: Samsung S5K3K1

Optical zoom: 3.0x

Aperture size: F2.4

Focal Length: 67 mm

Sensor size: 1/3.94"

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Front 12 MP 12 MP See the full Samsung Galaxy S26+ vs Samsung Galaxy S25+ specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison tool





Galaxy S26 Plus Design and Display Consistently decent, but slightly boring





With the Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung isn't changing the design language at all and is fully relying on the formulaic and well-established design language. It features a fully flat frame made of aluminum, which is back at the helm since the Galaxy S26 Ultra ditched titanium. The front and back glass panels are made of Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and are both completely flat.





The only small design change this year is the slightly raised camera assembly in the rear. The camera no longer features oversized rings, so it wouldn't gather dust and lint around the camera lenses. The corner radius has also been updated a bit to match the Galaxy S26 Ultra , but you wouldn't notice that unless you hold a Galaxy S25 Plus in your other hand, and it's still a super-small change.





The new mid-sized flagship is identical to last year's Galaxy S25 Plus , with the only difference being a slight 0.1 mm width increase; everything else is exactly the same.





From a size perspective, the Galaxy S26 Plus sits well in the hand. Actually, I have never had a problem with Galaxy S Plus phones and the way they feel in the hand, but I do have slightly larger hands, so I might not be the most representative benchmark out there.









You can get the Galaxy S26 Plus in Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, White, and Black colors. If you purchase it from Samsung.com, you can also get it in Silver Shadow or Pink Gold colors.









Inside the box of this Samsung phone , you wouldn't find much else aside from the phone itself, a USB-C cable, and the usual manuals and leaflets. No charging brick inside.





The Galaxy S26 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, one that has a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR, and a QHD+ resolution with excellent sharpness. The peak brightness is similar to the one on the Galaxy S25 Plus , so no updates here.





The Galaxy S26 Plus lacks some of the nicer features that the Ultra models have had for a while, like an anti-reflective coating that passively boosts the legibility under extreme lighting conditions. More importantly, it lacks the new Privacy Display feature that is the highlight feature of the Galaxy S26 Ultra . So, to sum it up, no fun features and similar specs to both the older Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Plus .





However, I have to admit that I like the screen of the Galaxy S26 Plus more than the one on the Galaxy S26 Ultra due to the ironic reason that it has slightly better viewing angles. Even if you turn off the Privacy Display feature on the Ultra, its screen tends to get darker than the S26 Plus when you're viewing it from a more obtuse angle.





Display Measurements:







Other than that, the peak brightness, the colors, and the minimum brightness are all great on the Galaxy S26 Plus, largely similar to the Galaxy S25 Plus .





The biometrics are handled by the now standard for Samsung's flagships ultrasonic fingerprint reader, which is traditionally fast and accurate. There's also picture-based face unlock on board, but it is there just for convenience. It can't be used to authenticate banking apps the way Apple's Face ID or the newer Pixels' face unlock can.





Galaxy S26 Plus Camera Does the job, but fails to excite





The Galaxy S26 Plus has the same triple camera that has been largely reused since the Galaxy S22 Plus. All Galaxy S26 Plus since then have featured 50 MP main cameras with F1.8 aperture, a 1/1.56" size, and 1.0 µm pixels. The 12 MP ultrawide F2.2 cameras have relied on the Sony IMX564 sensor, and the 10 MP telephoto cameras with 3X optical zoom have all relied on the Samsung S5K3K1 sensor.





So, any and all inter-generational improvements have largely stepped on the shoulders of massive image-processing and algorithm upgrades. Well, apparently, this seems to work for Samsung so far, as all Galaxies since the Galaxy S22 Plus have consistently scored small but notable gains in our custom camera test. The Galaxy S26 Plus earns a combined score of 149 points, which ranks it above the Galaxy S25 Plus .



Samsung Galaxy S26+ PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 149 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 155 Main (wide) BEST 87 84 Zoom BEST 30 24 Ultra-wide BEST 26 21 Selfie BEST 30 27 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 143 Main (wide) BEST 83 75 Zoom BEST 27 21 Ultra-wide BEST 24 21 Selfie BEST 28 26





Looking at the camera samples taken from the Galaxy S26 Plus, one term that comes to mind is "consistency". Notice how that term is not "excitement", though.





Galaxy S26 Plus camera samples









All the pictures are fairly detailed and well-exposed, with colors that definitely lean towards realism rather than vividness, which is commendable. The skies are fortunately not painted in that artificial, gaudy blue that some older Galaxies did, and even grass looks exceptionally realistic. Low-light performance leaves a lot to be desired, though, as there's a noticeable amount of color noise in most of the low-light photo samples. Zoom quality is acceptable but far behind the Galaxy S26 Ultra or even similarly priced flagship devices hailing from China that completely dominate zoom in that price niche.



Video Quality



The Galaxy S26 Plus takes very decent 4K30fps videos with great colors, decent stabilization, excellent dynamics, and excellent sharpness. It's not at the level of iPhone in terms of video quality, but it's slowly crawling towards it. All the pictures are fairly detailed and well-exposed, with colors that definitely lean towards realism rather than vividness, which is commendable. The skies are fortunately not painted in that artificial, gaudy blue that some older Galaxies did, and even grass looks exceptionally realistic. Low-light performance leaves a lot to be desired, though, as there's a noticeable amount of color noise in most of the low-light photo samples. Zoom quality is acceptable but far behind theor even similarly priced flagship devices hailing from China that completely dominate zoom in that price niche.ThePlus takes very decent 4K30fps videos with great colors, decent stabilization, excellent dynamics, and excellent sharpness. It's not at the level of iPhone in terms of video quality, but it's slowly crawling towards it.



Galaxy S26 Plus Performance & Benchmarks Welcome back, chipset separation





Samsung is back with its regional chip separation with the Galaxy S26 family. In the US and select other markets, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus come with the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, but in all other regions across the globe, we get the 2nm Exynos 2600 chip. This review is based on the Exynos-powered model.





And I have to admit that the real-life performance of the Galaxy S26 Plus, as it happily chews through any task or game. The performance is unquantifiable in standard everyday usage. Of course, I bet there would be a difference between the Exynos and Snapdragon versions of the Galaxy S26 or Galaxy S26 Plus.



CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26+ 3149 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3753 Apple iPhone 17 Pro 3668 Google Pixel 10 Pro 2314 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26+ 10877 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 11259 Apple iPhone 17 Pro 9498 Google Pixel 10 Pro 6274 View all



In the performance benchmarks that I ran, the Exynos 2600 performs well, easily beating the Galaxy S26 Ultra in either one. So, definitely a decent performer, that bests Google's compact flagship, but that's an easy target, so the Galaxy S26 Plus is definitely not the most impressive out there. Galaxy S26 Ultra and the iPhone 17 Pro would feel newer and faster for longer. In the performance benchmarks that I ran, the Exynos 2600 performs well, easily beating the Pixel 10 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro in the mult-core test, but lags behind thein either one. So, definitely a decent performer, that bests Google's compact flagship, but that's an easy target, so thePlus is definitely not the most impressive out there. Android phones definitely benefit from single-core performance more, so theand thePro would feel newer and faster for longer.



GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26+ 6958 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 7801 Apple iPhone 17 Pro 5914 Google Pixel 10 Pro 3426 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S26+ 3193 Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 3741 Apple iPhone 17 Pro 3506 Google Pixel 10 Pro 2118 View all





When it comes to gaming, the Galaxy S26 Plus is a superb performer. It achieves a pretty high result in the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme test, where it clocks in a respectable 6,958 points of peak performance. That, for example, is enough to beat the iPhone and leave the Pixel in the dust, but the Galaxy S26 Ultra still has the edge with nearly 8,000 points.





In the sustained performance result, the Galaxy S26 Plus throttles more than either the iPhone or the Ultra models, but still performs fairly decently. The Pixel is embarrassingly left behind here as well.





The phone comes with 12 GB of RAM, and there's also a RAM Plus feature that allocates a portion of your storage as memory (up to 12 GB). You can get the Galaxy S26 Plus with either 256 or 512 GB of storage, and I'd recommend getting the higher one, especially if you intend to keep this phone until its wheels fall off, as the saying goes.









Galaxy S26 Plus Software









The Galaxy S26 Plus comes with One UI 8.5 based on ThePlus comes with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16 . It's the latest version of one of my favorite Android interfaces around, combining useful features with unmatched personalization. With the help of the Good Lock module suite, you can customize pretty much any aspect of your interface, and no other phone can offer the same levels of customization.





In terms of AI, Samsung is spoiling us with choice. Aside from the native Gemini and Bixby assistants on board, you can also opt to engage with the Perplexity AI assistant by long-pressing the side button. There's also the complete Galaxy AI suite on board, which enables features like Call Assist with Call Screening, Writing Assist, Interpreter, Note Assist, Photo Assist, and many more.





New AI features include Now Nudge, which will intelligently suggest contextual actions in relevant apps, very similar to the Pixel 10 's Magic Cue. It's a bit unpredictable, though, and it might not recommend contextual information exactly when you need it.





The most intriguing ones to me here are Photo Assist, which lets you reimagine your photos with the help of AI and apply cool filters to them. Moreover, Audio Eraser does a good job of eliminating unwanted noises from the videos you record. Photo Assist is solid fun when it goes through and generates exactly what you've prompted it to, but occasionally a successful result requires too many consecutive prompts to fine-tune.









Of these, however, I mostly use Google's Gemini and Circle to Search. I'm just not that into AI features and don't really find them beneficial to my personal use case. More power to you if you love AI, though.





The Galaxy S26 Plus will enjoy seven years of major Android updates and monthly security patches, which is as good as it gets.





Galaxy S26 Plus Battery Decent battery life but nothing outstanding



Samsung Galaxy S26+

( 4900 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 7h 22m Ranks #61 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 26m Browsing 18h 23m Average is 17h 51m Video 9h 48m Average is 10h 26m Gaming 10h 18m Average is 10h 3m Charging speed 45W Charger 67% 30 min 1h 3m Full charge Ranks #71 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 15W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



Equipped with a 4,900 mAh battery, the Galaxy S26 Plus delivers battery life that's fairly average. Don't get me wrong, it will get you through a day of heavy usage, but you will be looking for a charger in the early evening. Equipped with a 4,900 mAh battery, thePlus delivers battery life that's fairly average. Don't get me wrong, it will get you through a day of heavy usage, but you will be looking for a charger in the early evening.





In the custom PhoneArena battery tests that I ran, the phone achieved 18 hours and 23 minutes in our web browsing test, which emulates a standard browsing workflow. This result is a bit higher than the average result. The Galaxy S26 Plus scores nearly ten hours in the video-streaming test, which is a bit lower than the average. Finally, the phone clocks in at ten hours and 18 minutes in our 3D gaming test, which is fairly decent. All tests were conducted at 200 nits of brightness.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Samsung Galaxy S26+ 4900 mAh 7h 22min 18h 23min 9h 48min 10h 18min Apple iPhone 17 Pro 4252 mAh 6h 42min 17h 6min 8h 25min 10h 8min Google Pixel 10 Pro 4870 mAh 7h 17min 20h 55min 10h 18min 4h 36min OnePlus 15 7300 mAh 10h 44min 30h 6min 12h 37min 14h 16min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Samsung Galaxy S26+ 4900 mAh 1h 3min Untested 67% Untested Apple iPhone 17 Pro 4252 mAh 1h 16min 2h 20min 67% 27% Google Pixel 10 Pro 4870 mAh 1h 27min Untested 51% Untested OnePlus 15 7300 mAh 0h 45min 1h 52min 68% 21% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





Charging hasn't scored an upgrade, so the Galaxy S26 Plus arrives with 45 W wired charging. It takes exactly 63 minutes to charge it fully, which is fairly speedy. Even a brisk 30-minute charge would get you 67% of battery charge.



This Galaxy supports 15 W wireless charging, and sadly, there's no trace of any modern upgrades like Qi2 magnets in the back that would have brought a native MagSafe-like functionality. Google already delivered that with the Pixel 10 series, and I hoped for Samsung to follow suit, but sadly, you will have to buy a MagSafe-enabled case in order to emulate this functionality.





Galaxy S26 Plus Audio Quality and Haptics



Typically for a Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S26 Plus' dual speakers sound wonderful. They are very loud without distorting too much at higher volume levels, and the soundstage is fairly wide for a phone. You will definitely enjoy listening to music from the speakers of this device. The Ultra sounds a bit better, but the Plus impresses as well.





The haptics are also very decent, providing strong and precise vibrations when you interact with the interface or receive notifications and calls. Certainly a flagship experience in this aspect.





Should you buy it?







Another year, another Galaxy S Plus model that tastes like reheated leftovers.





Don't get me wrong, there's nothing inherently wrong with the Galaxy S26 Plus—it's a boringly decent phone that's sadly outshined by its slightly pricier, better-camera-wielding, and S Pen-featuring Galaxy S26 Ultra cousin.





The whole existence of the Galaxy S26 Plus is questionable to me, as the economic side of owning one doesn't really make sense. If you're already spending $1,100 on a Galaxy S26 Plus, it certainly makes sense to splurge on the Galaxy S26 Ultra , where you get a better camera, a display with better features, significantly better performance, and an S Pen stylus.





However, if you're set on buying a Galaxy S26 Plus and nothing else, I doubt you'd be disappointed. The camera is very decent this year, with Samsung tuning the image-processing towards a more realistic picture. The performance of the Exynos model, while less impressive than the Snapdragon flavors, is perfectly enough.





Yet, the design is a bit too safe for another year in a row, and the lack of cool features trickling down from the Ultra is becoming a saddening pattern. This kind of seals the fate of the Galaxy S Plus for me. The Galaxy S26 Plus lacks any unique features that would beckon you to buy it.





I struggle to see who would get this phone instead of the Ultra. I certainly wouldn't.